Every December, these keepsakes hang over store shelves, decorate displays in online marketplaces and some even take up residence in the White House.
Inscribed with the year, the annual ornaments mark blessings and traditions, and celebrate everything from a treasured vacation to a child’s first Christmas.
Still 2020 feels a little different. There were times it seems like a year best forgotten.
But artisans have been hard at work, reminding the Granite State of its resiliency, history and beauty this holiday season.
For more than two decades, Hampshire Pewter owners Harold and Kathy Guptill have been etching history, traditions, nostalgic memories — and, this year, the heroes who have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic — into commemorative ornaments.
The attention to detail hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Granite State — or in the nation’s capital.
“This year we were invited by the president to partake in the Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. We were the one company (chosen) from New Hampshire. But that was the week he got sick, so that didn’t take place.”
Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis in early October came just three days before the showcase was due to take place.
Guptill is able to chuckle about it now. When reached at his store, the couple is juggling a flurry of online and in-person purchases and inquiries. Hampshire Pewter opened in 1970 in Wolfeboro, and the Guptills purchased it in 2005, moving the operation to Somersworth in 2013.
Special dedications
Name a covered bridge in New Hampshire, a dog breed from Chihuahua to a Great Dane, or the 12 days of Christmas — including a partridge in a pear tree and 12 piping pipers — and they most likely have an ornament of it.
In light of this socially distanced holiday season, the Guptills wanted to create some new pieces that honored those who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We actually have two new ornaments this year, one specifically for nurses and another for any medical professional. We have an America’s Heroes series that we’ve been working on here and there since about 2001, and we’ve been adding to it. This year in particular, we really felt inclined to go after those two areas, because they’ve been real heroes of the year,” Guptill said.
Hampshire Pewter also helps preserve the past, doing commissions with a host of cities and towns celebrating anniversaries of their founding, including Portsmouth, Barrington and Dover.
For example, the Auburn Historical Society is marking the town’s 175th anniversary this year with an $18 pewter ornament that features a pioneer looking out over Lake Massabesic. One hand rests on the criss-crossing straps of his carrying packs and the other holds the barrel of a gun propped upright on its stock. The ornament, which bears the dates 1845-2020, comes from a design Auburn adopted as its town seal after celebrating another milestone.
“Martin E. Sullivan III, who lived on Cottage Avenue, designed the Auburn coin for the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976,” said Dan Carpenter, president of the Auburn Historical Society.
Great outdoors
The great outdoors has been another artistic inspiration this year. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been flocking to mountains and rail trails, shorelines and parks — many searching out destinations in their own proverbial backyards. That’s where a ledge of granite in Manchester enters the picture.
In the Colonial era, it was a popular place to get away, picnic and take in some views. Today, it’s part of an urban landscape, with pickleball courts, the DuPont splash pad, a playground, basketball court and small trail at the Rock Rimmon Park on Mason Street. The geological feature has stood its ground in a changing landscape, and it gets its due this holiday season.
John Clayton, executive director of the Manchester Historic Association, said that every year since 2002, Beacon Design of Lincoln, R.I., has crafted an ornament for the association. This year, a brass-plated Rock Rimmon ornament joins the mix. The $25 ornament features the layered and patterned rock face of Rock Rimmon beneath a blue sky, with a foreground of green lawn and trees.
Beacon Design also partners with the White House Historical Association to design and manufacture annual ornaments, and the 2020 keepsake depicts the late John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States.
The League of NH Craftsmen, which has shops across the state, conjures a nostalgic feel with its 2020 ornament, “Midnight Clear,” a pewter piece created by juried artist Ken Kantro of Biddeford, Maine, and inspired by the majesty of New Hampshire’s mountains and striking solitude of its winters.
The circular pewter ornament features a mountain range cradled in the bottom portion, topped by an expanse of open air and then topped with a star burst.
It’s an apt reminder of the vistas that drew artist colonies here in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and have fueled the Granite State’s tourism industry ever since. But in 2020, it’s also a reflection of a respite from isolation.
The $25 ornament is dated, numbered and signed by Kantro, who has a 40-year tie to the league and designed his first ornament for its annual holiday fundraiser in 1988.
Kantro, whose artwork has been displayed at the Smithsonian Institution, works out of a studio in an antique mill in The Peppermill Complex along the coast in Biddeford, Maine, where he crafts nature-inspired jewelry and ornaments for his online Lovell Design brand. The name of his business harkens to a time when he lived in Lovell, Maine, at the foothills of the White Mountains.
“I lived in a house where I used to look out over the White Mountain range on the eastern side, and I was just in love with the view. The sun would come up and shine on the mountains,” Kantro said.
He also created his own 2020 ornament, “Winter Light,” with a similar feeling of serenity. The bare branches of a tree stretch up and artfully over three evergreens toward a shining star.
Kantro, who works in pewter, sterling and gold, has done commissions for museums and institutions including Monticello, American Museum of Natural History, Art Institute of Chicago, The National Archives, National Holocaust Museum, Old North Church and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, among others.
For information about these artisans, shops and organizations, visit: Auburn Historical Association at auburnhistorical.org; Hampshire Pewter at hampshirepewter.com; Manchester Historical Association at manchesterhistoric.org; Lovell Designs at lovelljewelry.com and the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen at nhcrafts.org.weekend@unionleader.com