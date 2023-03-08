PHARMA-CEO-BG

Laurence Doud arrives at court in New York on Wednesday.

 Stephanie Keith/bloomberg

The former head of a major generic-drug distributor was sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiring to sell opioids to crooked pharmacies to boost profits and his own pay.

“This is a crime that was motivated solely by profit,” U.S. District Judge George Daniels said at Laurence F. Doud III’s sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.