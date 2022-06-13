Philip Baker Hall, a jowly actor whose air of ruefulness and scowling impatience elevated even the briefest of appearances into masterful portrayals of gravity and silliness, best captured best in an unforgettable role on “Seinfeld” as a hardcore library cop, died June 12 at his home in Glendale, Calif. He was 90.
His daughter Anna Ruth Hall said the cause was complications from emphysema. In some of his later screen work, he used a portable oxygen tank.
With his raspy delivery, grizzled hair and doleful face, Hall excelled as government and military officials with urgent agendas as well as Hollywood and business executives with ulterior motives. He played enough judges to form a bar association, but the hint of menace in his voice also made him effective as old-school hoods and others on the fringes of society.
When choosing roles, he once told the A.V. Club, he was drawn to “really off-center parts that are so ludicrous that you almost can’t believe them. It’s always fun to take those kinds of parts and play them with as much serious passion as you can muster.”
One of his most indelible characters was the aptly named library investigations officer Lieutenant Bookman on the sitcom “Seinfeld.”
Larry David, who created the show with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, once told The Washington Post that Hall never played his scenes for laughs, which only intensified the bonkers absurdity of punchlines such as, “I’ve got a flash for you, joy boy!”
David recalled that Hall was so effective playing the library cop inspired by “Dragnet,” a Detective Joe Friday of the stacks, that “Jerry had problems getting through the scene.”
Although his television and film appearances were often too fleeting to merit mention in reviews, Hall became one of the most reliable and welcome character actors of his era. Film scholar David Thomson described him as having a “wonderfully sour presence.” Thomson added, “He looks like a guy on the subway, at the end of the diner counter, a face that knows its place is in the crowd and several rows back.” Yet that veneer of anonymity propelled one of the busiest late-blooming careers in show business.
Hall, who came from a blue-collar Ohio family, did not start acting professionally until he was 30 but made up for lost time with hundreds of roles, from the works of Shakespeare to those of Arthur Miller and Philip Barry, with regional theaters across the country.
He came to greater prominence in 1983 as the star of the off-Broadway drama “Secret Honor,” a one-man show focused on the brooding post-presidential life of Richard M. Nixon. It was mostly a Faustian story with a political spin, Hall told the Boston Globe, “really about anybody who comes to a crisis, anybody whose ambitions have been high and who has had to compromise to reach those ambitions.”