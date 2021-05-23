Zack Wheeler tossed 7 1/3 strong innings, Brad Miller homered, singled and drove in three runs, and the host Philadelphia Phillies salvaged the series finale with a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Odubel Herrera added three hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Wheeler (4-2) allowed three hits and one run to go along with 12 strikeouts and one walk. He joined Cleveland’s Shane Bieber as the only pitchers this season to throw seven innings and strike out 10 or more in back-to-back games.
Franchy Cordero and Rafael Devers each hit a solo home run for Boston, and Enrique Hernandez had two hits for the Red Sox, who had their four-game winning streak broken.
The Red Sox rested a pair of key starters, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez lasted only four-plus innings and threw a season-high 103 pitches. Rodriguez (5-3) gave up five hits and four runs while striking out six and walking three.
The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single. Miller soon followed with a three-run opposite field homer to left field for a 4-0 advantage.
The Red Sox managed only one hit through the first five innings, a single by Hernandez.
Philadelphia had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, but this time Miller struck out.
Hernandez’s second single in the sixth snapped a stretch of 17 batters retired in a row by Wheeler.
In the seventh, Alec Bohm struck out looking with runners at first and third to end the threat for the Phillies.
Cordero launched a 474-foot homer in the eighth to close the Red Sox within 4-1.
The Phillies extended their lead to 5-1 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen lofted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Miller. Herrera then contributed an RBI double for a 6-1 advantage.
Devers hit his 13th homer of the season in the ninth.
The loss pushed the Red Sox to 29-19 as they lost sole possession of first place atop the American League East. The Tampa Bay Rays, who have won 10 in a row, moved to 29-19 on Sunday. It’s the first time in 44 days the Sox haven’t been alone in first place.
Rodriguez threw 103 pitches, 73 of which were some variation of a fastball. But hitters have feasted on his fastball all year. He entered Sunday allowing a .294 average off his four-seamer, a .395 average off his two-seamer and a .200 average off his cutter.
“I think it’s more about the cutter,” manager Alex Cora said. “It’s a lot bigger, he hasn’t been able to get that two-seamer going but I think the cutter for me from my end is the one that usually he uses it to get back in counts or to get weak contact early in counts up and in against righties. And it’s either too big or too erratic.”
Sunday, four of the five hits Rodriguez allowed were off his fastball. The Phillies did all their damage off Rodriguez in the first inning. He looked uncomfortable and often lethargic from the beginning to the end.
Rodriguez labored but found a way to make it into the fifth inning, when Herrera hit a leadoff double, this time off a slider, and then Jean Segura drew a walk to end the starter’s afternoon.
It was the first time in 37 starts that Rodriguez couldn’t finish five innings of work.
“You look at the last couple starts, I’m just going out there and grinding,” he said. “It’s normal. It happens most of the time. Nobody wants to go through that but I just have to go out there again and get better every day. You’re never going to have 34 straight starts where you go seven innings and no runs. Just grind through it and get ready for the other one.”