Another rejected bid for a new stadium referendum in Arizona has the Coyotes ready to pack up and move.
NHL relocation procedures are already being discussed according to the league, which voiced disappointment in the outcome of the latest vote late Tuesday.
Voters rejected three proposals that would have permitted the construction of a new arena for the Coyotes in Tempe, Arizona. The team played last season at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena.
Developers hoped to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district in Tempe, and by a 56-44 split in early returns, voters opposed the proposition.
The complex would include the Coyotes’ new home in addition to retail, entertainment and residential space.
If new ground can’t be found for a home in Arizona, the Coyotes appear to have options on the table that include Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City and Quebec City.
Cost could become a deterrent. In 2009, when a bid to move the franchise to Hamilton, Ontario, was unanimously voted down by owners, the relocation fee was projected at $195 million. TSN estimated that figure might be three times higher in 2023.
Geographically, shuffling north to Utah might be the least complicated for the NHL, allowing the Coyotes to remain in the same division and walk into a full-time home stadium in Vivint Arena. The building is owned by local businessman Ryan Smith, who said he recently met with Bettman and plans to bring hockey to Utah.
Houston has some of the same trappings. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired the NBA’s Rockets in 2017 for a record-setting $2.3 billion and the Toyota Center is available if the Coyotes were to become a co-tenant.
