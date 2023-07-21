Showers and icy treats help animals endure Arizona's historic heat wave

Zookeeper Shinji Otsuru gives Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, a shower at the Phoenix Zoo on Friday. Arizona has been battling through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees for 22 consecutive days.

 Liliana Salgado/REUTERS

The heat in the Southwest has been absurd on many levels this July. Among the harder to fathom, Phoenix is on its way to becoming the first major U.S. city to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100 degrees. Not an average high. An overall average.

Through July 20, the average high for the month in Phoenix is 114.4 degrees, with an average low of 90.4 degrees. This gives an overall monthly average of 102.4 degrees for July to date. Through Thursday, the city is running 3.3 degrees hotter than the prior hottest month to date when most monthly records are beat by tenths of a degree.