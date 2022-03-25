Everyone knows what a ‘dream home’ looks like — a huge kitchen with an island the size of a Chevy Suburban and shiny new appliances; a laundry room the size of a bedroom with sink, countertop, cupboards and washers and dryers as tall as a small mom.
But what is the average homeowner with a simple home and modest budget looking for when it comes to upgrading appliances?
Ovens with an air fryer option, skinny microwaves and stainless steel are the appliance trends the staff at Korvin Appliance Inc. in Keene has seen over the past 12 months.
But the biggest trend of all has been the full kitchen renovation, saleswoman Terry Lewis said.
“Typically people just replace one product at a time as it breaks down, but this year there was a lot of remodeling,” Lewis said. “Sales have been crazy. We’ve had one of our biggest year’s ever. A lot of renovating, I’ve never seen so much of that and I’ve been here eight years. … Supplies have also been crazy. I’ve seen people wait 13 months for their appliances.”
Stainless still dominates
Stainless steel has been rising in popularity over the past few years, she said, a trend that held strong this past year.
“I guess I would say the biggest trend in all of them is people want stainless steel,” she said. “It’s been growing over the past couple of years.”
Lewis added that the store’s most popular dishwasher is made by Bosch, which is stainless steel on the inside, making it more durable and efficient.
“I think that they are better built. They have a drip tray underneath; most of the other brands don’t have that. They have all stainless steel inside. Their name is up there for quality,” Lewis said. “Plastic inside the dishwasher actually gets dry and brittle because of the heat and stainless steel actually lasts longer and it holds the heat better so it helps with the drying.”
Oven innovation
One recent innovation in ovens has also been created a lot of buzz, she said.
“One of the newest things that everybody really likes is an air fryer in the oven,” she said. “So you don’t have to have an air fryer on your counter. … It uses the broiler, the bake element and the convection fan all at the same time. So it comes on really hot and then it slowly cools down a little bit. So it gives you that crisp outside and the juicy inside.”
Lewis said Frigidaire was the first company to come out with the air fryer option but now KitchenAid and Maytag are following suit.
‘Skinny’ microwaves
When it comes to microwaves, people prefer the “over the range” option, again to save counter space, Lewis said. But about two years ago there was a slight innovation in the over the range microwave. It’s smaller, thinner, creating more visibility over the oven.
“This has been popular,” Lewis said. “We’ve sold a lot of those.”
Laundry durability
When it comes to washer and dryers, Speed Queen’s quality and durability has made it the most popular, she said.
“They’re our best sellers. They have the best warranty,” she said. “That’s actually the same washer you would use in a laundromat. And it has a five year warranty — which no one else in the business does that — everyone else is one year.”
And the reason they are so durable, “They use all metal parts,” Lewis said. Other brands will use plastic parts, which wear out quicker, she said.