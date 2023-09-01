DERRY — It’s going be a tough year for defenses that have to go against Pinkerton Academy’s backfield.
Fronted by a veteran offensive line, the Astros’ running backs may be one of the best units in the state. They combined for five touchdowns to lead the team to a 34-21 win over the Windham in a Division I opener on Thursday night.
The trio of Caden Michaud, Matt Morrison and Ryan Catineau dominated the majority of the carries, running for a total of 281 yards.
Each player found a different way to attack the Jaguars.
Need a big fullback to break tackles? Catineau moved through the line all game and it took multiple Jaguars to get him down. Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly had no problem going back to him whenever the Astros needed yards.
“We’ve always had good fullbacks” said O’Reilly, whose team is ranked No. 3 in the statewide Union Leader Power Poll. “I think it was a big question coming into the season if he was going to be equal to the fullbacks we’ve had and I think he answered the bell today.”
Catineau was a force inside the red zone, scoring his three TDs from inside the 20. His second touchdown came from 12 yards out, overpowering a Jaguar defender for the score.
Catineau finished with 98 yards on 10 attempts but he gave all the praise to his offensive line.
“All the (running) backs are playmakers, but the truth is all the credit goes to our line,” said Catineau.
Need a speedster who also contributes on special teams? Michaud made the play of the game on a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was a turning point in the game; Windham, which trailed 20-0 in the first half, had just scored to make it 27-21 with eight minutes left in the game. Any momentum the Jaguars had was gone.
A three-year starter and two-year captain, Michaud ran for 100 yards on 15 attempts in addition to the kickoff return.
Need a third back to keep the offense moving? The Astros have another speedy back in Morrison, who can also make a big play. He did not find the end zone, but he had several big runs, including a 21-yard run in the first quarter to get Pinkerton on the 2-yard line and set up Catineau for his first touchdown of the night. Morrison finished with 83 yards on 10 attempts.
“We’ve got a good connection,” said Catineau about Pinkerton’s backfield.
