The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz, right, and Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers come together at third base during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Cruz advanced from second and was safe at third on a throwing error by Masataka Yoshida.
BOSTON — Any early season goodwill the Red Sox accumulated with two fun wins over the weekend has officially been erased.
The Pirates — expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season — finished off their sweep of Boston with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox, who had five hits in the series finale, were particularly sloppy on a chilly day at Fenway Park, throwing the ball around and getting fundamentally outclassed by an opponent thought to be inferior.
Boston finished 2-4 on its opening homestand after taking two of three against the Orioles. The Sox will hit the road Thursday to open a seven-game road trip with stops in Detroit and Tampa Bay.
The bright spot of Wednesday’s defeat was Corey Kluber, who bounced back from a poor Opening Day start to allow one run on three hits in five innings. The only blemish against Kluber was a solo homer by Carlos Santana in the fourth. With Kluber at 67 pitches through five innings, manager Alex Cora made the somewhat surprising decision to pull him in favor of John Schreiber. A bullpen that had been steady for the Red Sox through the first handful of games this season quickly unraveled.
Schreiber allowed two quick hits before Ke’Bryan Hayes caught the Sox off guard with a perfectly executed safety squeeze to the right side that scored Bryan Reynolds and put the Pirates up, 2-0. In the seventh, with Kaleb Ort pitching, Jason Delay doubled to lead off the inning, then advanced to third when Triston Casas tried to throw him out on a grounder to first base. Reynolds’ sacrifice fly made it 3-0 and gave the Pirates a chance to add on when Masataka Yoshida’s errant throw sailed past home plate. Santana drove in Oneil Cruz with an RBI double to make it a four-run game.
Young Pirates righty Mitch Keller shut Boston down for most of the day, allowing three baserunners through his first six innings. Boston finally got its offense going in the seventh with a two-out rally as Christian Arroyo followed a Casas double with an RBI single.
The Red Sox came within inches of tying the game, as a deep Reese McGuire fly ball to right field was initially called a three-run homer before being ruled foul after an umpire crew consultation. Keller struck out McGuire to end the threat and finished his day having allowed a single run while striking out seven batters in seven innings. He threw 107 pitches.
Whitlock almost ready to return
If all goes well in his final rehab start Thursday, right-hander Garrett Whitlock will make his first start with the Red Sox early next week.
The Red Sox plan to pitch Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford during their three-game series in Detroit, and Nick Pivetta will start Monday’s series opener against the Rays. Whitlock will likely take either Houck or Crawford’s place in the rotation, potentially depending on which righty pitches better in their next outing. Houck would move to the bullpen if he’s out of the rotation while Crawford would either pitch in relief or continue to stay stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Worcester.
Whitlock isn’t the only rotation reinforcement the Red Sox will receive in the coming weeks. Righty Brayan Bello (elbow inflammation) and lefty James Paxton (right hamstring strain) are both getting closer to returning as well. Bello threw a five-inning, 72-pitch extended spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday and reported no issues. Paxton threw three innings in the same setting Tuesday; his next outing will be a rehab start with the WooSox in Buffalo on Sunday.
Bello is about a week behind Whitlock and will likely need two more starts before being activated. Paxton’s rehab start will be his third outing against hitters, meaning he will likely require three more outings (including Sunday’s) before returning sometime in late April or early May.
Whitlock is expected to be a full-time starter for the first time in his career this season. He made nine starts in the middle of last season, pitching to a 4.15 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 39 innings. He has a career 2.24 ERA in 68 games as a reliever.
