MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox

The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz, right, and Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers come together at third base during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Cruz advanced from second and was safe at third on a throwing error by Masataka Yoshida.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Any early season goodwill the Red Sox accumulated with two fun wins over the weekend has officially been erased.

The Pirates — expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season — finished off their sweep of Boston with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox, who had five hits in the series finale, were particularly sloppy on a chilly day at Fenway Park, throwing the ball around and getting fundamentally outclassed by an opponent thought to be inferior.