CONCORD —
State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and supporting lawmakers last week proposed spending $20 million on body and dashboard cameras to give state-of-the art video technology to more than 3,300 police officers in New Hampshire.
Kahn’s plan (SB 387) would use the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal grant money to provide dollar-for-dollar matching support on a first-come, first-served basis to law enforcement agencies through Sept. 30, 2024.
The $1 million already in the state budget was only enough to provide matching grants to 17 communities, Kahn said.
“It’s a good start but clearly this doesn’t go far enough,” Kahn said.
Some local chiefs that acquired this equipment already report that it has helped the agency deal with frivolous complaints from citizens.
“This is not directed at any particular group; this is something that can benefit our officers in the state and our departments by keeping nefarious complaints out of our courts,” Kahn said.State Police got cameras last summer
Last August, the Executive Council approved a $3.4 million contract to order body cameras for State Police officers and a storage system for the footage so it can be used as evidence in criminal cases.
Utility Associates Inc., a Georgia-based company was chosen to provide this service.
The state decided to lease this technology for a five-year period at a fixed cost of $150 per month, said Assistant Safety Commissioner Eddie Edwards.
The lease option is a recognition this technology will continue to undergo advancements, he said.
Edwards said the videos of police stops has become a “great teaching tool” to train new officers on proper procedures.
“We believe it adds a level of support and frankly think this helps not only in our training but recruitment efforts as well,” Edwards said.
The state’s contract costs is much more than the per-camera lease cost, Edwards said, because state troopers deployed across the state need to have “real time” access to a high-speed, digital network.
“A local department’s cost may be less than ours because in most cases, those officers aren’t making use of the video feed until they get to their headquarters,” Edwards said.Small towns helped
Hinsdale, a town of 4,000 people with 10 full-time police officers, agreed to purchase enough body cameras to equip them all. The body cams are much cheaper than the cruiser systems.
“People don’t believe if something has occurred unless they can see it for themselves,” said Police Chief Charles Rataj.
“We’d love to have this matching program to allow us to get the cruiser cams. So much criminal activity is seen right at the point an officer is making a motor vehicle stop and that’s what the cruiser cam picks up.”
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said he wants to research whether it’s more economical for the state to provide these grants only to local departments that decide to buy the equipment.