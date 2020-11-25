A proposed site for an emergency shelter was sold overnight, stalling efforts to protect the homeless during the winter months, city officials said Wednesday.
The city of Manchester and Families in Transition-New Horizons were in the process of securing the 77 Pearl St. property, backed by $1.1 million in federal funds approved by the Board of Mayor and Alderman on Tuesday night to set up and staff the facility.
The city and New Horizons learned Wednesday that the property was sold to a neighboring property owner, according to a joint statement by Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Daniel Goonan and Families in Transition-New Horizons President Maria Devlin.
“It is our understanding this property owner wanted to ensure no one living unsheltered would occupy the building," the statement said. "We are appalled this happened the day before Thanksgiving, and at a time when people in our community are suffering and are in desperate need of emergency shelter. As many people know, the need is great. As a result of COVID-19, there are fewer shelter beds and more people living unsheltered in our community."
Families in Transition and the city fire department have been working for months to find a location for an emergency shelter. The Pearl Street property was offered by a property owner as alternative to using JFK Memorial Coliseum for a homeless shelter this winter, a proposal the mayor and aldermen considered and shelved Tuesday night.
"Because of the actions of this new property owner, who will not allow Families in Transitions-New Horizons to utilize the building, unsheltered individuals in our community once again have fewer places to stay as we head into the winter months," the statement said. "Families in Transition-New Horizons, the city of Manchester, and our partners will continue to work together to find an emergency winter shelter location in order to save lives.”