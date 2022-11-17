ATHOME-PLUMBER-RIGHTHANDLE-TOILETS-RESPONSE-MCT

For top-button fans out there, here are three types of top-flushing toilets you can also look into.

 Kohler/TNS

Q: Ed: Read your article on how right-handle flushing toilets can be ordered if the standard left-handle toilet setup is inconvenient for some users. I was taken back that you did not mention top-button toilets; why not? — Sarah, Alabama

A: My article on right-handle toilets generated a lot of response about all types of toilet flushing setups. But by far the biggest response came from readers who were upset that I did not mention toilets with a button mechanism on top of the toilet tank.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)