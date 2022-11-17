Q: Ed: Read your article on how right-handle flushing toilets can be ordered if the standard left-handle toilet setup is inconvenient for some users. I was taken back that you did not mention top-button toilets; why not? — Sarah, Alabama
A: My article on right-handle toilets generated a lot of response about all types of toilet flushing setups. But by far the biggest response came from readers who were upset that I did not mention toilets with a button mechanism on top of the toilet tank.
The original question was about finding a right-handle toilet in place of the standard left-handle flush models. Due to print space concerns, I stuck to the topic of left and right toilet handles.
So for my top-button fans out there, here are three types of top-flushing toilets you can also look into.
Single-button flushing
This type of flushing is often found on pressure-assist toilets that use a pressure vessel located inside the toilet tank.
Double-button flushing
This setup with two buttons side by side is used for dual-flushing water-saving toilets.
Pull-rod toilets
In place of a button, a pull-rod trip lever assembly is pulled up to flush the toilet.
Bottom line: Left or right, push or pull, chances are there’s a toilet type out there that will get you going in the right direction.
(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)
