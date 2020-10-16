The scheduled competition between Plymouth State University and Keene State College fall sports teams on Friday was canceled because of two positive cases of PSU students affiliated with the athletic program.
PSU and KSC had planned to compete in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball.
According to the Plymouth State sports information department, testing this week revealed two positive test results among the student population. Both of the students are affiliated with PSU athletics and are isolating off-campus as recommended by the state health department protocols. Neither student is exhibiting symptoms at this time. All close contacts have been identified and are quarantining for the required 14-day period.
According to the university, PSU has been following New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and NCAA guidelines since opening in late August. The university will also review practices and safety protocols with athletics leadership over the weekend.
The competition would have been nonconference exhibition events -- but the first outside competition for either school. To date, athletics competition has been limited to intrasquad scrimmaging only.