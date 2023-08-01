Memphis police shot an armed man who opened fire outside a Jewish school that he could not enter Monday in what authorities say could have been “a potential mass shooting.”

Police responded before 12:30 p.m. to 911 calls reporting that an armed man had tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in East Memphis. When the unidentified man could not get in, he opened fire outside the Orthodox Jewish school, Memphis Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said at a news conference. No one was injured at the school, police said.