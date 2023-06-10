Pope Francis is still hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli hospital

Flowers are seen at the statue of Pope John Paul II at Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is hospitalized for surgery on Saturday. 

 REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME -- Pope Francis' recovery from surgery is going well but doctors advised him not to deliver his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony to avoid strain on his abdomen.

Briefing reporters at the Gemelli hospital on Saturday, chief surgeon Sergio Alfieri also said the 86-year-old had agreed with doctors to stay there for at least all of next week.