Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the plane as he returns to the Vatican following his apostolic journey to Hungary

Pope Francis holds a news conference Sunday aboard the papal plane as he returns to the Vatican following his apostolic journey to Hungary.

 VATICAN MEDIA

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — The Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis said on Sunday, declining to give further details.

“I am willing to do everything that has to be done. There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pope told reporters during a flight home after a three-day visit to Hungary.