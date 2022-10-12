PORTLAND, Maine — Portland school administrators say fights that erupted after football games and resulted in injuries to students are the primary reason the district recently enacted a policy that restricted students to attending athletic contests only at their high school.

District officials spent more than an hour Tuesday evening explaining their decision to implement a new attendance policy, which states that “ Portland High students can only attend Portland High games, and Deering High students can only attend Deering High games.” Casco Bay High students may attend events at whichever school they compete for in athletics or at any game with a legal guardian.