WEST NEWBURY, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man who fled after crashing his BMW earlier this year saw several charges continued without a finding for a year during his appearance Friday in Newburyport District Court.

Jayden Gore, 20, of Portsmouth was initially charged with drunken driving, assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene after property damage, speeding, person under 21 in possession of alcohol, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.