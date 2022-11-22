WEST NEWBURY, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man who fled after crashing his BMW earlier this year saw several charges continued without a finding for a year during his appearance Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Jayden Gore, 20, of Portsmouth was initially charged with drunken driving, assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene after property damage, speeding, person under 21 in possession of alcohol, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
The drunken driving charge was quickly dropped and the operating an uninsured motor vehicle charge was later dismissed. Judge Peter Doyle ruled that Gore was not responsible for speeding.
The assault and battery charge was filed after police say he slammed the door of his car onto the hand of a woman who had come to his aid.
Police responded to Daley Drive, a private way, on Jan. 23 about midnight after receiving word that a car flipped onto its side after striking a rock.
When Officer James Dorgan arrived, he noticed a woman holding her right hand in pain. The woman told the officer she heard the car skid in front of her house and then crash. Two young men were inside the car.
"(The victim) was able to open the door for the operator, helping them out. She stated that once they got out, they slammed the door back onto her hand and took off running down Daley Drive towards Main Street," Dorgan wrote in his report, adding that he was able to identify Gore as the BMW's owner.
Additional police officers arrived, including Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols and his K-9, to find the two men.
Nichols and his dog followed their scent through a section of woods near Action Cove and then near Bachelor and Maple streets. Police searched numerous backyards near Maple Street but were unable to find the two men.
Police contacted Gore's father, who told police the man who was with him lived in Groveland. Police in that neighboring town conducted a "well-being check" at his residence but no one was home, according to Dorgan.
During a search of the BMW, police found empty and full containers of alcohol, 5 grams of marijuana, a scale, a marijuana pipe and nine vaping pens.
Two days later, Gore arrived at the police station and sat down with an officer to be interviewed. He admitted to being behind the wheel at the time of the crash and said he had trouble seeing the road before hitting a rock and flipping over, Dorgan wrote in his report.
Gore was arraigned in May after a clerk magistrate at the court found there was enough probable cause to formally arraign him, according to court records.
