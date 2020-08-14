Portsmouth Regional Hospital launched its Graduate Medical Education program on July 1 as an affiliate member of Tufts University School of Medicine. PRH has received full accreditation status for both its three-year Internal Medicine Residency program and its Family Medicine Residency program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Joining Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Concord Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the third teaching hospital in New Hampshire and the first such in 25 years.
It is projected that the United States, and New Hampshire in particular, will have a critical shortage of physicians within the next 10 years. This new residency programs will help to meet the demand for physicians in New Hampshire and the Seacoast community. Graduates from PRH’s Graduate Medical Education program may choose to pursue a variety of career paths — additional sub-specialty training, hospital-based internal medicine, office-based primary care internal medicine, office-based family care medicine, or a combination of these.
“Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s robust inpatient clinical capabilities as well as its comprehensive outpatient clinics are the underpinnings of a well-rounded residency. These foundational elements, coupled with Tufts University School of Medicine’s deep history and success in producing nationally recognized talent from its medical school programs, will benefit the residents of the Greater Seacoast for generations to come. Our residency program has already paid dividends for the community through the highly talented physicians we have attracted to the community to lead our programs,” said Dean Carucci, CEO of Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
“Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s GME program, affiliated with Tufts, will provide physicians-in-training with the clinical experience and supportive mentoring that will lead to a successful career as an internal medicine or family medicine specialist. The training programs are designed to prepare residents for the changing environment physicians will face,” said Dr. Deborah Erlich, MMedEd, vice chair of education and associate professor at TUSM.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital is a tertiary center for cardiology, cardiac surgery, trauma, neurosciences and critical care services in New Hampshire southern Maine and northern Massachusetts. The daily census of hospital patients will provide GME residents with a broad and varied inpatient clinical exposure.