acid reflux

acid reflux

 Metro Creative Connection

Portsmouth Regional Hospital is now offering a new treatment for chronic acid reflux. The procedure, transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF), creates a barrier at the top of the stomach to prevent gastric fluid and acid from backing up. The goal is to eliminate the need for lifelong medications for acid reflux without the need for surgery.

Chronic acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is one of the most common gastrointestinal diseases, affecting approximately 20% of the U.S. population, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. It is most common among the elderly, obese, and pregnant women. If not treated, it can lead to problems with swallowing, and to an increased risk of esophageal cancer.