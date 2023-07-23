Portsmouth Regional Hospital is now offering a new treatment for chronic acid reflux. The procedure, transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF), creates a barrier at the top of the stomach to prevent gastric fluid and acid from backing up. The goal is to eliminate the need for lifelong medications for acid reflux without the need for surgery.
Chronic acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is one of the most common gastrointestinal diseases, affecting approximately 20% of the U.S. population, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. It is most common among the elderly, obese, and pregnant women. If not treated, it can lead to problems with swallowing, and to an increased risk of esophageal cancer.
“This is a game-changer for many of our patients who have chronic acid reflux,” said Dr. Khushboo Munot, gastroenterologist at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Frisbie Memorial Hospital. “The procedure is non-invasive and patients often can go home the same day. It can be a great treatment option for people who have been dealing with this issue for many years, and can provide them with a better quality of life.”
For patients who struggle with their weight, the TIF procedure can lead to better long-term health outcomes.
“A lot of people who struggle with obesity suffer from acid reflux, and this procedure, which we do in concert with gastroenterology, can be a great step along their weight-loss journey,” said Dr. Bernard Benedetto, general surgeon at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. “The intent is to get these patients off lifelong heartburn medications, and help them develop a healthier lifestyle with less pain and discomfort.”
Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the first, and currently only, hospital in New Hampshire to offer this treatment. For more information or to make an appointment, visit portsmouthhospital.com/gastroenterology.
