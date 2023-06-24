Celtics center Al Horford grabs a rebound over the outstretched arm of Kristaps Porzingis during an April, 2022, game while Porzingis was playing for Washington. Now the two will be teammates in Boston.
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics were looking to upgrade their frontcourt coming into the offseason, even if the costs were high. That’s how they ended up trading for Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards as they also moved their emotional leader in Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.
But as Brad Stevens noted in his first public comments about the trade, there’s a lot to like about Porzingis’ fit with the Celtics. The 7-foot-3 big man is coming off a career-best season where he should fit in well on both ends of the court. That’s exactly what the Celtics were looking for, and why they swung what could go down as a franchise-altering trade.
“You’ve heard me talk about our playing big, playing long,” Stevens said. “Kristaps can play with any combination of our players. He can play with Rob (Williams), he can play with Al (Horford), he can play as a standalone 5. He has just gotten better and better and better. ... He was already good, but he just took another step. He can play defensively the way we want to.”
At this point, the Celtics don’t look like a complete team. But there’s still plenty of offseason left, and the Celtics also have tradable assets they can move if they want to acquire another difference-maker. The Celtics could use some more playmaking after Smart’s departure, along with finding another gritty player who can set the tone defensively.
But as Stevens pointed out, Porzingis’ fit specifically next to Williams and Horford makes this an intriguing frontcourt rotation. Horford and Porzingis can space the floor, so playing two of out of three bigs is more than viable as part of the rotation. There’s plenty to like about Porzingis going forward, though there are some durability concerns.
The Celtics swung hard with this three-team deal. It remains to be seen if it’s the correct move as the expectations are sky-high with championship aspirations. But the front office believes this is the correct step as Stevens pointed out Porzingis’ strengths working well with the Celtics.
“He is a deterrent at the rim, and he’s a super skilled basketball player,” Stevens said. “We didn’t post a ton this year, but to be able to throw the ball in the post and just shoot over a switch and do it so efficiently and effectively is a big deal, let alone being able to play behind the line, shoot the ball or drive it or those types of things.
“He brings a lot to our team. You can envision as I can envision some of the lineups we can put out there size-wise right now, pretty intriguing and not without dropping any skill at all, so that’s a good thing.”
Celtics draft forward from Arkansas
The Celtics, after making four draft-day trades mostly in the second round, walked away with just one prospect picked from the 2023 NBA Draft. They selected Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh at 38th overall in the draft while picking up four future second-round picks.
While the Celts started with the 25th overall pick going into Thursday, they elected to keep trading down to stockpile more second-round picks. By the end, they made deals with the Pistons, Hornets, Kings and Hawks to jump down in the draft.
Here are some things to know about the newest Celtics wing:
• Much like the Celtics’ lone 2022 draft pick last season in JD Davison, Walsh was also a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school. One recruiting organization had him as a five-star prospect coming out of high school. The counting stats don’t pop off the page for Walsh in his lone college season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. Walsh ended up becoming a key bench figure midway through the season, helping Arkansas to the Sweet 16.
• Walsh will need to improve offensively if he wants to be a mainstay at the next level. His shooting is still a question mark at he hit 27.8% of his 3-pointers and 71.2% of his free throws. On the defensive side, there’s plenty to like as he can be a disruptor.
Of note, his frame is NBA-ready. The NBA combine measurements had him at a 6-foot-6 stature, which bodes well at the next level. His 7-foot-2 wingspan is also notable.
• Ever since a young age, Walsh has dealt with alopecia, which is a “disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss,” according to the National Institutes of Health.
Walsh isn’t the first professional athlete to have alopecia. Other notables include former NBA player Charlie Villanueva.
and NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs.
{p class=”krtText”}Walsh has helped raise awareness about alopecia during his time in Arkansas. When asked by Athlete Advocate Consortium what advice he has for those with alopecia, Walsh said: “Find something that will help keep your mind off negative thoughts, be yourself at all times and always love yourself.”
