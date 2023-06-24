NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

Celtics center Al Horford grabs a rebound over the outstretched arm of Kristaps Porzingis during an April, 2022, game while Porzingis was playing for Washington. Now the two will be teammates in Boston.

 USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics were looking to upgrade their frontcourt coming into the offseason, even if the costs were high. That’s how they ended up trading for Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards as they also moved their emotional leader in Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

But as Brad Stevens noted in his first public comments about the trade, there’s a lot to like about Porzingis’ fit with the Celtics. The 7-foot-3 big man is coming off a career-best season where he should fit in well on both ends of the court. That’s exactly what the Celtics were looking for, and why they swung what could go down as a franchise-altering trade.