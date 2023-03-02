Colebrook schools

A sign near a residence in Colebrook urges school district voters to reject a proposed school building project.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Despite a lot of good intent, generosity and last-minute scrambling by a North Country lawmaker, it appears $3 million of hoped-for financial assistance will not be available when voters go to the polls March 7 for the annual Colebrook School District Meeting to consider a major building project.

John Falconer, chairman of the Colebrook School Board, made that assessment on Wednesday afternoon, not long after Carrie Gendreau, the first-term state senator from District 1, said she learned of some good news in possibly changing state law relative to building aid from other than the New Hampshire Department of Education.