Despite a lot of good intent, generosity and last-minute scrambling by a North Country lawmaker, it appears $3 million of hoped-for financial assistance will not be available when voters go to the polls March 7 for the annual Colebrook School District Meeting to consider a major building project.
John Falconer, chairman of the Colebrook School Board, made that assessment on Wednesday afternoon, not long after Carrie Gendreau, the first-term state senator from District 1, said she learned of some good news in possibly changing state law relative to building aid from other than the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Last November, the NHDOE said it would give Colebrook $9.9 million toward the $14.8 million cost of a new Colebrook Academy High School and North Point Career and Technical Education Center, with the community picking up the remaining 40% of the cost through a 15-year bond.
To mitigate the hit on taxpayers, Danny Dagesse, a Colebrook native who owns numerous automotive dealerships in New Hampshire, New England and down to Delaware, pledged to donate $2 million toward the project. Separately, the Northern Border Regional Commission said the School District was eligible for a $1 million grant.
Both the donation and grant were premised on a misunderstanding of RSA 198:15. Falconer said he was led to believe those monies could be applied to the “bottom” of the state aid.
However, the law reads that ”Funds received from charitable trusts, bequests, gifts, insurance policies, federal grants, or grants from other state programs shall be subtracted from total project costs when computing grants under this paragraph,” which significantly diminishes the benefit of both the Dagesse donation and the NBRC grant.
Gendreau, who is a former member of the Littleton Board of Selectmen, on Wednesday said a state Senate attorney informed her earlier in the day that it was possible that wording in the law could be removed via an amendment that could be attached in the Senate, when one of several school-aid bills cross over from the House of Representatives.
“Unless they (the Legislature) do it on the sixth of March, it’s not going to help us on March 7 when we put this (the school building project) to a vote,” Falconer said.
Voters will consider the building project in two articles. The first for $11.6 million would cover the career technical center and the high school addition; the second would pay only for expanding the gym at the existing shared space Colebrook Academy and Elementary School on Dumont Street.
The original Colebrook Academy, which was a high school, was closed several years ago and subsequently sold.
“At this point, we are presenting the two articles, and they have to go stand on their own” before the voters on March 7,” Falconer said. “We can’t tell the voters that ‘maybe, the House and Senate will change the law.”
Falconer said he’s optimistic that the articles will pass at the School District Meeting, cautioning, however, that unless that happens, the money tentatively set aside for Colebrook will go to another school district.
“I believe it’s one shot. We get it (the state building aid) now or it flows to someone else.”
