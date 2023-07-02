The Declaration of Independence tells us that “all men are created equal.” But who gets counted when the story is told? History is said to be written by the victors, or at least the powerful. Mention St. Helena, and many educated people will recognize it as the island where Napoleon spent his final exile in the years after his Waterloo defeat.

Located far from the Southwest coast of Africa and more than 2,000 miles east of Brazil, St. Helena is the perfect place to send a rampaging conqueror — it’s that remote. The British possession still attracts a tourist trade of history buffs in search of the site where Napoleon was originally buried in 1821, before being posthumously moved to Paris in 1840.