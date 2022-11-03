No one has won the Powerball jackpot as it continues to get closer to the largest prize in history.
Without a winning ticket sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 2, drawing, the jackpot has climbed to about $1.5 billion, Powerball said in a news release.
The largest Powerball jackpot in history reached $1.586 billion when three players from California, Florida and Tennessee shared the win in 2016.
Now the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be the 40th drawing since the last jackpot winner on Aug. 3, the release says.
Though no one won the Wednesday jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, scoring $1 million each, the release says.
The odds of scoring the $1.5 billion jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million, the release said.
Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales cutoff times vary from state to state.
Drawings are broadcast on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The national lottery game costs $2 to play. To watch the next Powerball drawing, players can stream it online.
Past winners this year
This year, Powerball jackpot has been won four times. California and Wisconsin winners split a $632.6 million jackpot win on Jan. 5, while a Connecticut player won a $185.3 million jackpot on Feb. 14.
Then an Arizona winner hit a $473.1 million jackpot on April 27, and a player in Vermont won $366.7 million on June 29.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
