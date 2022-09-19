MEXICO CITY -- A powerful earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating temblors, shaking buildings and sending residents of Mexico City scurrying onto the streets for safety.
Shortly after 1 p.m. local time, the quake registered at 7.6 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 9 miles.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as major quakes hit the country in 1985 and 2017.
Thousands of people were killed in the 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the 2017 quake.
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump may be called as a witness at the criminal trial of Thomas Barrack, a private equity investor and former Trump fundraiser charged with acting as an unregistered agent for the United Arab Emirates, a federal judge said on Monday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo -- Hurricane Fiona battered the Dominican Republic on Monday with torrential rain and winds as strong as 85 miles per hour, one day after triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico where at least one person has died.
Uber Technologies said on Monday a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was responsible for a cyberattack that forced the ride-hailing company to shut several internal communications temporarily last week.
A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.
