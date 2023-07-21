IN CARTOONS, anything can happen. But sometimes that results in bizarre situations that are hard to follow or even care about. As I’ve written before, when anything can happen, nothing really matters.

That’s a buildup of sorts to a discussion of “Praise Petey” (10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14). At the outset, Petey (the voice of Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek”) is a delusional editorial sub-assistant for a floundering fashion magazine, the kind celebrated in the aspirational Freeform show “The Bold Type.” After eight years of living her “dream” in New York, Petey still can’t express an opinion at work and has imaginary boyfriends and backstabbing friends.