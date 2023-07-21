IN CARTOONS, anything can happen. But sometimes that results in bizarre situations that are hard to follow or even care about. As I’ve written before, when anything can happen, nothing really matters.
That’s a buildup of sorts to a discussion of “Praise Petey” (10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14). At the outset, Petey (the voice of Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek”) is a delusional editorial sub-assistant for a floundering fashion magazine, the kind celebrated in the aspirational Freeform show “The Bold Type.” After eight years of living her “dream” in New York, Petey still can’t express an opinion at work and has imaginary boyfriends and backstabbing friends.
After a meeting with her chilly mother (Christine Baranski), she discovers that she once had a father (Stephen Root) and, through a videotaped will and testament, Petey discovers that she will inherit a whole town in some remote and entirely generic southern county.
At first, she’s just a big-city fish out of water, reduced to a muddy puddle by Bandit (John Cho), a local hottie. Then she discovers that her “town” is actually a full-fledged religious cult, established by her dad and filled with gullible acolytes who see Petey’s arrival as the fulfillment of some kind of prophecy.
Amy Hill voices the character of Mae Mae, her father’s former assistant, eager to help (or is it manipulate?) Petey in her management of the cult. Eliza (Kiersey Clemons) is a gay woman fresh from a breakup who has poured her heart and soul into running the local dive bar.
It isn’t every comedy that has a New Yorker taking over a cult that practices human sacrifice. But for all its wild stabs at originality, or at least contrivance, “Petey” can seem very familiar.
The notion of inheriting some outback town is right out of “Schitt’s Creek.” Baranski’s mother character seems stolen from “Archer,” which was in turn purloined from “Arrested Development.”
Written and created by Anna Drezen (“Saturday Night Live”), the show’s dialogue reflects the influence of another “SNL” veteran, Tina Fey. Nearly every conversation and line of dialogue is punctuated by some arcane and seemingly random pop-culture reference.
It’s interesting to think of this as “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” in reverse. In that series, created by Fey, a naive character (Ellie Kemper) raised in an apocalyptic religious cult tries to make it in New York. In “Petey,” a girl who couldn’t get arrested in the Big Apple only comes into her own as the head of a rural cult. “Kimmy” was occasionally funny; “Petey,” not so much.
• Jamie Foxx stars in “They Cloned Tyrone,” a spoof of paranoid thrillers, streaming on Netflix.
• Streaming on Apple TV+, the documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated” follows the basketball star from college player dismissed for his lack of stature to four-time NBA champion.
• A comedic flashback to 1990s fads, the 2023 comedy “The Beanie Bubble” stars Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook. Streaming on Apple TV+.
Other highlights
• FIFA Women’s World’s Cup (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Fox).
• Meals inspired by holiday traditions propel “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., r, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• A 1970s feminist finds a sponsor in the publisher of “skin” magazines in the period comedy “Minx” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA), now in its second season. The first streamed on Max.
• An officer is charged with excessive force on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A widowed mother (Ellen Burstyn) meets a handsome rancher (Kris Kristofferson) in director Martin Scorsese’s 1975 drama “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-MA).
Series notes
Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Angie babysits a key witness on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Search and rescue on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.
Emily Blunt and George Saunders are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tessa Thompson, Andy Cohen and The National on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Celine Dion and Chris Tucker appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Pedro Pascal, Taye Diggs and Zoe Brecher visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano and Jenny Zigrino appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
