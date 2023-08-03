CHRISTMAS IN JULY may be over, but the holiday is just beginning for broadcasters. In a world of endless viewing options, attracting large numbers of viewers has never been more difficult. Only one thing seems to guarantee huge, or even traditional, TV audiences: football.
The preseason begins as the New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in what has traditionally been called the Hall of Fame Game (8 p.m., NBC), played in Canton, Ohio.
The New York Jets, a hard-luck team that actually plays in New Jersey, appear to be the stars of this year’s preseason. They will be the subject of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO series documenting one team as they prepare for their NFL schedule. “Hard Knocks” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Look for the “Hard Knocks” cameras to focus on the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a longtime veteran with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers is all but made for documentary — or even reality — television. He’s prone to say what’s on his mind.
This is not the first time the Jets, who have not appeared in a Super Bowl since 1969, have turned to a Green Bay veteran. After 15 years with the Packers, Brett Favre joined the Jets in 2008.
Once again, Amazon Prime will be the home for Thursday Night Football. Games begin streaming on Prime on Sept. 14. The NFL season begins on Sept. 7, with a Thursday night game between the Eagles and the Vikings. But that’s considered a “Sunday” game, so it’s broadcast on NBC. Got it?
• A true-crime docuseries that explores a tale of the nature of true-crime obsessives and might be too much for Hollywood, “Demons and Saviors” streams over three episodes on Hulu.
As a young girl, Christina Boyer was said to have telekinetic powers, a “Carrie”-like talent that earned her the nickname “poltergeist girl.”
She’s now 30 years into a life sentence for the murder of her 3-year-old daughter in 1992. She was a recent transplant to the Atlanta suburbs when her daughter was found dead. The fact that she was a single mother from Ohio and a stranger did not garner much public sympathy.
“Saviors” focuses on the authors and amateur experts who have emerged over the decades to question the police’s handling of her case.
• Hulu also offers live-stream access to the Lollapalooza music festival, unfolding this weekend in Chicago.
• Keep watching the skies! NASA announced a major launch last week. It’s not a rocket, but a streaming service called NASA+, an ad-free, no-subscription service that will stream news reports on space-related items, documentaries about space exploration and other science and exploration-related fare. NASA is also developing programming and interactive videos especially for children. The streaming app will replace the NASA TV app and YouTube channel currently available. It will launch later in the year and be integrated into the most popular streaming technology from Apple, Roku and Amazon.
Other highlights
• Check local listings for regional MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Housemates known for outsized vanity gather at their old haunt on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (8 p.m., MTV, TV-14).
• A scandal rocks a posh charity group that Margaret had seemed desperate to join on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A woman stands accused of the murder of her children on “Doomsday: The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14).
Cult choice
A strict, traditionalist nun (Rosalind Russell) and a free-spirited sister (Stella Stevens) debate matters of faith as they escort a bus filled with teenage Catholic school girls on a field trip to a California interfaith conference in the 1968 comedy “Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Along the way, they encounter a movie director, played by Milton Berle!
Series notes
Sheldon considers study abroad on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Alberta puts her experience to work on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A key suspect is murdered on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Shark Tank” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in reruns.
Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Travis Kelce, Jay Hernandez and Samara Joy on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... President Joe Biden and Jack Johnson appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Jake Tapper, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sohla El-Waylly and Dena Tauriello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).