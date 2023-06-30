biden-cpap

President Joe Biden has started using a CPAP machine, a device used to treat sleep apnea.

 washington post photo by Bill O’Leary

President Joe Biden was recently spotted with telltale marks on his face that suggested he uses a CPAP machine, a device used to treat a common condition called sleep apnea. A White House spokesman confirmed that Biden has started using the device, which includes a mask held in place by straps that go around the head.

Here’s what to know about continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines.

