Angela Lennox
Angela Lennox was selected as the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematical and Science Teaching for Science. Teachers selected for this award are recognized for significantly improving students’ understanding in science and mathematics, for having a thorough grasp of their subject area, and for demonstrating educational goals that help maintain positions of professional leadership.
Lennox retired after more than 40 years of teaching. She has taught honors biology, college preparatory biology, Advanced Placement biology, and forensics. She has also taught courses in physical science, chemistry, brain and body, and oceanography.
Lennox held many leadership positions during her career including service as the Exeter High School Science Department head, where she mentored many new members of the department and was responsible for the science curriculum. She was an active member of many committees including the SAU District K-12 science committee, the data strategies committee, the technology committee, and the new school transition committee. She advised the Peer Outreach Group for over 25 years, which primarily raised awareness about drug and alcohol issues.
Susan Downer
Susan Downer was selected as the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematical and Science Teaching for Science. Downer spent her 25-year teaching career as a science educator at Souhegan High School. She has taught chemistry, Advanced Placement chemistry, astronomy, and robotics. She has also served as the Science Department Coordinator. In her current role, she teaches 10th-12th grade Chemistry and AP Chemistry.
Downer has a strong belief that students should “do” science, and that content most certainly needs to be learned, but science needs to be practiced. She believes her role has evolved from being a deliverer of information to a facilitator for uncovering science. This has led her to develop an inquiry-based curriculum that uses the tenets of project-based learning, science, and engineering practices informed by Next Generation Science Standards, and performance assessment in her classroom.
Michelle Morton-Curit
Michelle Morton-Curit was selected as the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematical and Science Teaching for Math. Morton-Curit has spent her 25-year teaching career at Exeter High School. She currently teaches 9th-11th grade Algebra Foundations, honors geometry, and academic geometry. Morton-Curit is exuberant about creating a learning environment that is welcoming and in which students can feel free to take risks, make mistakes, and ask questions. She is currently working to implement journal writing as a regular part of instruction and assessment.
Morton-Curit strives to stay current with the latest research in mathematics education and attends annual meetings of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She also enjoys sharing knowledge with others. She facilitates the New Hampshire Seacoast Math Professional Learning Community (a group of local teachers who gather about four times a year for book studies and discussion). She co-advises the Exeter High School math team and the Exeter High School Math Honor Society. She has mentored several graduate student interns as well as undergraduate students who were exploring a career in teaching.