STRANGE AND provocative, “I’m a Virgo,” streaming on Prime Video, is an absurdist comic book fantasy that tests the boundaries of the genre. Purposely shot like a low-budget film, “Virgo” follows the fairy-tale existence of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a giant young Black man who grows to 13 feet tall and is hidden away from the world by his righteous, if paranoid, parents.
To create the illusion of Cootie’s enormity, “Virgo” is shot at inventive camera angles, using dollhouse-like art direction. Imagine a Wes Anderson jewel-box creation if he were making a highly pointed metaphor about racism and consumer culture in Oakland, California.
From infancy to 19, Cootie is sheltered from the real world by his parents’ politically charged home-schooling and a diet of comic books, television shows and, most importantly, TV commercials and infomercials. From this he cobbles together a patois entirely his own, a slightly exalted vocabulary mixed with the uplifting bromides of self-help videos and advertising jingles that only adds to his sense of otherness.
He’s also obsessed with The Hero (Walter Goggins), a local tycoon who acts out his own comic book fantasy by enforcing the law as a high-tech vigilante.
As he ages, Cootie discovers the lies and hypocrisy of his parents but can’t quite understand that their deceptions are based on real fears that the world is not ready for their enormous son and that people will befriend him only to exploit and eventually destroy him. In its own way, “Virgo” plays with the Frankenstein mythos with as much pathos and peculiarity as Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands.”
The pilot takes its sweet time setting up Cootie’s entry into the real world and seems a tad longer than its 37 minutes. Not to give too much away, but at its conclusion, Cootie will be set loose on the Oakland streets, amid the city’s car culture, club scene and gang rivalries. This grand entry does not go unnoticed by the all-seeing eye of social media, and of course, by The Hero himself.
All seven episodes of “Virgo,” created by Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) drop today.
• Apple TV+ will stream new episodes of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” featuring performances by different singing teams every episode. Tandems include Alanis Morissette and Cara Delevingne; Cedric the Entertainer and Sheryl Lee Ralph; Lea Michele and Darren Criss; Alison Brie and Danny Pudi and Yungblud and Avril Lavigne. Episodes will also showcase ensemble performances by the casts of “The Afterparty,” “Girls5eva” and “Ghosts.”
• Crackle, the FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) service, introduces the new lifestyle series “At Home With Genevieve,” hosted by Genevieve Gorder, familiar to viewers of “Trading Spaces” and “Rachael Ray.”
• After a violent mugging, a man and his pregnant wife escape to a rural hideaway in the 2023 Irish folk/horror film “Unwelcome,” streaming on Shudder.
• Netflix streams the 2023 Spanish romance “Through My Window Across the Sea.”
Other highlights
• All is fair in regional fare on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings).
• An investigation conjures up a familiar face on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Filmmakers Albert and David Maysles capture an eccentric mother-daughter team of former society types who had taken refuge in their decaying Hamptons mansion in the 1975 documentary “Grey Gardens” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). At the time of its release, much was made of the fact that its subjects were related to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Both women became cult figures, and the film an influential precursor to reality television and all its addictive power and potential for cruel voyeurism.
Series notes
A department store fire may have been a distraction on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Will fears the suspect search has bogged down on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
A massive fire requires several companies on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows are in reruns.
John Oliver and the Broadway cast of “The Lion King” appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Austin Butler, Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Hubbard on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Lizzo, Kate Hudson and Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Kenneth Branagh, Lily James and Nicki Minaj appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
