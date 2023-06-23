STRANGE AND provocative, “I’m a Virgo,” streaming on Prime Video, is an absurdist comic book fantasy that tests the boundaries of the genre. Purposely shot like a low-budget film, “Virgo” follows the fairy-tale existence of Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a giant young Black man who grows to 13 feet tall and is hidden away from the world by his righteous, if paranoid, parents.

To create the illusion of Cootie’s enormity, “Virgo” is shot at inventive camera angles, using dollhouse-like art direction. Imagine a Wes Anderson jewel-box creation if he were making a highly pointed metaphor about racism and consumer culture in Oakland, California.