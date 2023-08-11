WHAT IF YOU mashed up a rom-com slightly racier than the Hallmark variety with the cloying cutesiness of “Love Actually”? You’d get something as insipid and formulaic as “Red, White & Royal Blue,” streaming today on Amazon Prime.
Based on a best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, it concerns Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the bad-boy son of Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), the first female U.S. president. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Henry, Prince of Wales, and Stephen Fry plays his father, King Henry III.
After a misunderstanding between Alex and Henry is blown into a small scandal by the press, they are ordered to go into damage control and feign a friendship. The spin works a tad too well, and the two young men fall in love, resulting in media headaches of a different variety and hugs and lessons all around.
Alex and Henry are of the perfect-teeth-and-abs school of casting. They look like they were ordered from a catalog or extruded from a plastic factory. Hey, it worked for Barbie and Ken!
• Paramount+ streams the 2023 romance “Love in Taipei.”
• Produced by ABC News, the documentary “Sound of the Police” streams exclusively on Hulu. It examines the troubled relationship between law enforcement and the Black community, a complicated dynamic that hardly began with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
“Sound” looks back over hundreds of years to the development of violent patrols meant to control the enslaved population, the vigilantes and posses that kept freed slaves in line during the Jim Crow movement, violent eruptions of white rage that burned Black communities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and East St. Louis in the years after Black troops returned from World War I.
In short, it examines the very history that many politicians are trying to ban from books and school curriculums.
• Where would scary movies be without creepy dolls? Shudder, the streaming service dedicated to horror, debuts “The Communion Girl,” a Spanish shocker from 2022. After a boozy night of partying, two young women discover a doll dressed in her first communion finery. After that, their lives are never the same.
Filled with scenes of priests and rituals, this film arrives just after the Aug. 7 death of director William Friedkin, whose 1973 adaptation of the “The Exorcist” became a blockbuster that ushered in a genre of Catholic gothic horror that endures to this day.
• Gal Gadot stars in the espionage thriller “Heart of Stone,” opening in theaters today and streaming on Netflix. She’s Rachel Stone, an elite agent who belongs to an international cadre of super-spies. Jamie Dornan stars as a colleague from MI6. Help yourself.
Other highlights
• The 2023 documentary “All Up in the Biz” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles hip-hop icon Biz Markie.
• Sam and Graham take a breezy road trip in New Zealand as “Men in Kilts” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) enters its second season.
• Pals are dragooned into babysitting duties over the holidays in the 2022 comedy “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A winning ticket can buy a lot of renovation on “My Lottery Dream Home” (9 p.m., HGTV).
• A departmental investigation irks Frank on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Best known in his role in the classic 1953 Western “Shane” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-G), Alan Ladd stars in the 1942 thriller “This Gun for Hire” (10:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) as a hit man on the lam who takes up with a nightclub singer (Veronica Lake) and foils a domestic Nazi sabotage plot.
Series notes
JB Smoove revisits his childhood home on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... An accused killer takes an agent hostage on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
A family rescue sparks an emotional experience for Vince on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Carrie Coon appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ariana DeBose, Dorinda Medley and Dan White on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Jacob Latimore appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Billy Eichner and Beth Ditto visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Andie MacDowell, Rudi Dharmalingam and Calum Scott on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
