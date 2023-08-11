WHAT IF YOU mashed up a rom-com slightly racier than the Hallmark variety with the cloying cutesiness of “Love Actually”? You’d get something as insipid and formulaic as “Red, White & Royal Blue,” streaming today on Amazon Prime.

Based on a best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston, it concerns Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the bad-boy son of Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), the first female U.S. president. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Henry, Prince of Wales, and Stephen Fry plays his father, King Henry III.