AMAZON’S PRIME dominates Labor Day programming with the release of the long-awaited epic series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” But for a handful of trailers, widely available, there’s been no promotional material to review. What we know is that Amazon, a company that has devoured much of the retail economy, has certainly not pinched many pennies on this production. The first eight-episode season is said to have cost upward of $450 million.
Whenever you spend half a billion dollars on a TV season, you don’t want viewers to devour it in one go. So, the first two episodes of “Rings” will debut today, with the remaining eight arriving on subsequent Fridays. In the always-evolving world of streaming television, this has become more of the norm, cutting against the tradition, established by Netflix, of launching seasons all at once and encouraging viewers to binge.
• Following another waning tradition, the broad satirical film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” will be released in movie theaters and stream on Peacock on the same day. A sendup of prosperity gospel preachers in the Southern Black church, “Honk” stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs, a power couple who once ran a megachurch with a congregation of thousands. After a scandal takes away their pulpit (and their income streams), they scheme to regather their multitudes and regain their lofty status.
“Honk” is the first feature film from director Adamma Ebo, adapted from a short film she made (with the same name) in 2018.
This marks the latest project set in a Southern megachurch, a world apparently rife with passions and excess. “Greenleaf” on OWN mined five seasons of serious family melodrama from the setting. HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” starring and created by Danny McBride, takes a darker, more manic and caustic view. It has been renewed for a third season.
• Discovery+ streams “House of Hammer,” a three-part true-life docuseries that begins with allegations of abusive and controlling behavior against Hollywood star Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”) and then follows three generations of male Hammers accused of depraved behavior.
Patriarch Armand Hammer (1898-1990) was an influential oil tycoon, with powerful contacts from the Kremlin to the British royal family to the Nixon White House. As one family member put it, the excesses of the Hammers go far beyond anything seen on “Succession.”
• The difficulty of capturing teenage emotions and dialogue certainly hasn’t kept people from trying. Apple TV+ launches “Life by Ella,” a new series about a high school student (Lily Brooks O’Briant) who beats a cancer diagnosis and returns to class filled with high hopes and no shortage of affirming bromides.
Apple generally makes series available for review, but only a trailer was distributed for “Ella.” And at two minutes, it’s fairly unbearable.
Other highlights
• Nothing says it’s time to get off the beach quite like the 1975 thriller “Jaws” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Third round play unfolds in the U.S. Open Tennis Championships (7 p.m., ESPN2).
• A famous TV star makes a big production out of helping his own relative on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-14, check local listings) profiles Norman Lear, who turned 100 on July 27.
• On two episodes of “Blue Bloods” (CBS, r, TV-14): witness tampering (9 p.m.); a school incident goes viral (10 p.m.).
Cult choice
Long considered a sequel too far, the film released in 1990 as “The Godfather Part III” has been repackaged as “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (7:20 p.m., ShowX).
Series notes
“American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Looking one’s best on Zoom looms large on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... The new kid in town on “Killer Camp” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14).
“20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Damage control for Adam on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Granholm and James Taylor are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Madonna, Elvis Costello and Rusty on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Desus Nice guest hosts Jerrod Carmichael, Jeanie Buss and Grace Ives on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
Wanda Sykes, Kesha and Patrick Radden Keefe visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Jessica Biel, David Spade and Bastille appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
