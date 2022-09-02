AMAZON’S PRIME dominates Labor Day programming with the release of the long-awaited epic series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” But for a handful of trailers, widely available, there’s been no promotional material to review. What we know is that Amazon, a company that has devoured much of the retail economy, has certainly not pinched many pennies on this production. The first eight-episode season is said to have cost upward of $450 million.

Whenever you spend half a billion dollars on a TV season, you don’t want viewers to devour it in one go. So, the first two episodes of “Rings” will debut today, with the remaining eight arriving on subsequent Fridays. In the always-evolving world of streaming television, this has become more of the norm, cutting against the tradition, established by Netflix, of launching seasons all at once and encouraging viewers to binge.