PRIME VIDEO imports the British drama “Wilderness.” Based on a novel by B.E. Jones, it stars Jenna Coleman (“Doctor Who,” “Victoria”) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Liv and Will, impossibly good-looking wealthy types.

The pilot takes its sweet time hinting at Liv’s horrible youth, her distant, adulterous father and a mother devastated and consumed by his infidelity. He’s done such a callous job of getting on with his life that Liv’s mom can’t do much with hers — except drink and make passive-aggressive phone calls to Liv.