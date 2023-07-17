LONDON — A sweater worn by Britain’s late Princess Diana and depicting a black sheep is headed for auction later this summer with a price estimate of up to $80,000.
Designed by knitwear label Warm & Wonderful, the sweater, which will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons Aug. 31-Sept. 14 online sale, was rediscovered in an attic earlier this year by one of the brand’s founders.
Diana first wore the red sweater, which depicts a lone black sheep among rows of white sheep, to watch then-Prince Charles play in a polo game in June 1981, a month before they were married, sparking speculation over its potential significance.
After it was damaged on the wrist, her private secretary Oliver Everett wrote to Warm & Wonderful co-founder Joanna Osborne asking if it could be repaired and the sweater was sent back. A few months later, Diana received a replacement, which she was photographed wearing in 1983.
Osborne found the original in a box in her attic in March.
“If you’re Princess Diana, certainly you have access to lots of pieces of apparel you could choose to wear,” Cynthia Houlton, global head of fashion at Sotheby’s, told Reuters at a press preview in London on Monday.
“And the fact that she wanted a replacement and then again two years later wore ... the replacement sweater, I think speaks really volumes from her how much this sweater meant to her.”
The sweater, which is being sold with Everett’s two letters to Osborne, has a price estimate of $50,000-$80,000.
Earlier this year, Sotheby’s sold a purple, velvet, strapless evening gown worn by Diana, designed by couturier Victor Edelstein for his autumn 1989 collection, for just over $600,000, five times its pre-auction estimate.
The sweater and letters are on display at Sotheby’s London until Wednesday. They will go on show in New York in September.
More than 65 Democrats in Congress sent a letter Monday asking what steps the Department of Homeland Security has taken to weed out domestic violent extremists within its ranks after reports concluded that more than 300 current or former DHS employees were members of the right-wing Oath Keep…
Canada deployed its military to help overwhelmed local authorities and emergency workers fight intensifying wildfires, which have burned nearly 25 million acres of the country's land so far this year. Heavy smoke from the blazes has prompted authorities in parts of the United States to issue…
Ford Motor deepened a price war in the electric-vehicle industry on Monday by slashing the prices of its F-150 Lightning trucks, including a 17% cut for the base model, as it aims to boost its share of an EV market dominated by Tesla.
In August 2020, executives at the American Red Cross gathered to discuss a tragedy. A 6-year-old girl had drowned at a Los Angeles summer camp the year before, and her parents were claiming shoddy lifeguard training by a Red Cross instructor was partly to blame.
Republican lawmakers expressed outrage last week after Fox News published a 2015 email chain from Hunter Biden's laptop in which a Ukrainian energy company executive suggested that the "ultimate purpose" of Hunter's hiring by the company was to shut down investigations of the company's owner…