Rick Barnes
The New Hampshire Association of School Principals has selected Rick Barnes from Hollis/Brookline High School as the 2021 Secondary School Principal of the Year. “In speaking with students, staff and parents of Hollis/Brookline High School, it is clear that Rick is truly beloved. His calm and cool demeanor make him approachable to everyone. He listens attentively and is responsive to students’ and staff members’ concerns and ideas.
Barnes should be commended for his work in highlighting a grassroots movement amongst his students in the area of equity and diversity. In addition, he was instrumental in creating opportunities for teachers to provide a tiered system of interventions for students through the CAV Block.
Barnes has provided Hollis/Brookline High School with a number of innovative and inclusive systems and programs. When asked why they felt Barnes was deserving of this award, the students said, “He genuinely cares about all students. He never backs down from a challenge – keeping our school open during a pandemic, fighting for what students need. He never brushes anything under the rug.”
Stephen Paterson
The New Hampshire Association of School Principals has selected Stephen Paterson from Kearsarge Regional Middle School in Sutton as the 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year. When asked why Paterson was deserving of this award, Superintendent Winfried Feneberg said, “Because he exemplifies what the award stands for … he transformed his school and in the process transformed the district. Stephen is innovative in the way in which he has changed and worked on culture and climate in his school and in the district.”
Members of the selection committee cited, “It is very clear that Steve Paterson is highly respected and beloved. Each group spoke about his ability to create an environment where people want to learn, collaborate, and grow. Students’ social/emotional and academic growth are his priorities. As an example, Paterson instituted an advisory program as a way for students and staff members to connect with one another. Paterson is a learner alongside his staff, and challenges them to take risks and grow in their craft. In his decision-making, Paterson does not only consider his own school, but rather uses a macro lens in determining what would be best for all students K-12. He has been instrumental in developing Competency Based Education for the Kearsarge Regional School District as a whole.”
Melissa Suarez
The New Hampshire Association of School Principals has selected Melissa Suarez from Mount Caesar School Community in East Swanzey as the 2021 Elementary Principal of the Year. When the committee asked the parent panel why they felt Suarez should win this award, one parent said, “Why shouldn’t she? She treats everyone with so much respect …doesn’t matter who you are, or where you’re from … she goes to any length to make sure all students succeed. And when it comes to communication with parents, she ensures we’re all on the same page … not even same chapter. Same page … same line.”
Another parent shared, “She’s so kind, patient and understanding …she held my boy who has autism in her arms and calmed and comforted him so we were able to participate in our child’s IEP meeting.” Members of the selection committee stated, “Missy’s dedication to excellence was apparent through the conversations we had with all community stakeholders. Through the collective voice of students, staff, parents, and the superintendent, it was glaringly evident that Missy always does what is best for her school. She fosters these working relationships through shared leadership as well as through open, honest, and transparent communication.” Her students shared, “Mrs. Suarez helps us a lot … she loves this school and she loves all our hearts. She teaches us lots of new words that we talk about like kindness, honesty, patience, and how to relax with your family.”
Kathleen Murphy
The New Hampshire Association of School Principals has selected Kathleen Murphy from Wilkins Elementary School in Amherst as the 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year. Members of the selection committee cited, “Through a tireless work ethic, positive spirit, and the ability to connect with all stakeholders within her school community, Mrs. Murphy has demonstrated that she is adept at fostering a positive school culture. She is not afraid of hard work, is grounded in relationship-building, and works to ensure that all educators feel valued and are empowered to make a positive contribution across all learning environments. Mrs. Murphy possesses a deep understanding of curriculum, best instructional practice, and how they translate to effective teaching …she has proven herself to be a highly creative and innovative educator who views problems as challenges. It was clearly evident that the entire school community holds her in high regard and values her opinions.”
One educator was quoted as saying, “I would follow Kathleen into any initiative. I trust her that much. She is a dynamic and brilliant educator who shows leadership through deeds – not words … she empowers everyone to be their best and is willing to learn and grow herself … she is grounded in relationship-building and consistently models what it means to be a life-long learner herself.”