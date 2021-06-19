The sudden passing of Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural-construction firm, will be felt keenly in New Hampshire.
Stebbins died Thursday at 67. His family, co-workers and leaders of the charities he worked with said he had the rare gift of being able to see the way disparate elements could come together to make a stronger whole.
They remember him as a visionary thinker, who could always find time to help his children with homework, play with his grandchildren and spend time with his wife.
“He had this ability to make every person he came into contact with feel like they were the most important person in the room,” said daughter Jennifer Stebbins-Thomas.
Stebbins graduated from Dartmouth College with a major in economics and went to work for Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, where he met his wife of 42 years, Sally Stebbins. Not long after they married in 1979, Stebbins returned to New Hampshire to work for his family’s construction company.
Procon co-president Lance Bennett, who started at the company in the 1980s, remarked on how much the company grew under Stebbins’ leadership. The company became a design-build firm, with architects working under the same roof as the construction team. Bennett guessed the company’s yearly revenue increased at least 20-fold after Stebbins took over the firm.
Bennett said Stebbins was at once dazzling and approachable.
“Mark played on a playing field that not many of us get to play on,” Bennett said, in the world of big developments.
“But he would share that with us,” Bennett said. “He was so easy to work with.”
He would open every conversation with a personal question, Sally Stebbins said, never leading with business. He really cared about other people, she said, and it came across.
Stebbins’ family and co-workers also remarked on his persistent optimism, his stubborn belief that things could be made to work
“Mark would always, always say, ‘I think we can do this,’” said Jim Loft, the other co-president of Procon.
“He was always innovating and trying something new,” Stebbins-Thomas said. ”Pivoting,” Sally Stebbins added. “You’ve got to be flexible.”
He had a habit of thinking that way, said daughter Lisa Stebbins, seeing all the pieces and ways they could come together.
Stebbins brought this approach to his philanthropy as well. In Manchester, he will be known as much for his creative thinking as his generous giving.
Local charities including the Granite United Way and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Manchester were among the beneficiaries.
He used his experience in construction and business development to help nonprofit leaders through expansions and the additions of new programs.
When he was working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester to fund and build Camp Foster in Bedford, Dianne Fitzpatrick, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, said Stebbins pushed her to think of the camp as more than just a camp, but an asset for the club.
He pushed the idea of building a site that other community organizations and companies could use throughout the year, a place that would not only be in use for 10 weeks in the summer.
The camp has become a site for events from corporate retreats to weddings, Fitzpatrick said, and generates income for the Boys and Girls Club.
Amid COVID-19, with his hotel and construction businesses suffering, Stebbins took the lead in efforts to help other hospitality businesses in Portsmouth and New Hampshire.
One of his Portsmouth hotels served free meals to local charities. And the Stebbins family provided the Granite United Way with a $100,000 match to its COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund went on to raise several hundred thousand dollars, which the United Way distributed to charities including food pantries and a relief fund for restaurant workers.
Granite United Way President Patrick Tufts said the Stebbins family’s generous gifts set the tone, and he said the way Stebbins structured his gifts as “matches” for other donations brought dozens, maybe even hundreds of other givers to the causes he supported.
“When you lose a true philanthropist, its not just their giving that’s impacted,” said Tufts. “It’s the example they set for other people.”
But with everything going on in his life, Stebbins’ family said they always felt their father’s love, and said he managed to be a consistent presence in their lives.
“He worked all the time,” Stebbins-Thomas said, but he made time for family.
“He would take me to hockey games at 5 a.m., then work three or four hours, then come back in the afternoon and take Jen and Lisa to their soccer games,” John Stebbins said. ”This was a Saturday,” said Stebbins-Thomas.
Stebbins especially valued time at the family’s retreat on Bailey Island, in Maine. Stebbins’ children remembered weekends playing cards and board games, and watching sunsets.
”If he was on Bailey Island, there was no work during sunsets,” Lisa Stebbins said. He would be on the deck with a vodka gimlet, Sally Stebbins said.
Over the years, he built up a family compound on the island, so the extended family could come to stay — and later, his children could bring their own families.
Stebbins loved being a grandfather, his children said. He could be in the middle of some high-flying business deal, but if a grandchild walked into his office, he became “Bubba.”