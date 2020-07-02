ALLENSTOWN
Julie C. and Matthew Buote to Jason Lamarche, 8 Notre Dame Ave., 06/19/2020, $253,000.
AUBURN
Cloutier FT and James R. Cloutier to Eric and Patricia G. Anthony, 54 Haven Dr., 06/15/2020, $389,933.
Melissa Hamlin to David Prutzman and Samantha Keyes, 38 Tanglewood Dr., 06/23/2020, $689,000.
David and Ann M. Rioux to Sean M. Leighton, Lot 16-1, 06/19/2020, $157,000.
BEDFORD
Robert R Flegal RET and Robert R. Flegal to Lucia Chi Kai Chiu RET and Jen Fu Chiu, Bedford Condo, Unit 201, 06/22/2020, $328,333.
Ernest and M Chabot FT and Jodie K. Chabot to Philip T. and Deborah A. Evans, Birkdale Rd., 06/22/2020, $549,933.
Frank Russo to Michael J. and Fiana Shaw, 33 Dunlap Dr., 06/19/2020, $625,000.
Kenny 2015 T and Bernadete G. Kenny to John J. Chasse, 58 Grafton Dr., 06/17/2020, $419,533.
Joseph and Blakleigh Flaherty to William and Regina Collins, 12 Homestead Hill Rd., 06/19/2020, $859,000.
Regina M. and William P. Collins to Daniel and Tiffany Decoste, 23 Juniper Dr., 06/19/2020, $500,000.
Greg and Lynne G. Joseph to Luke A. and Jennifer M. Landwehr, 6 Lane Dr., 06/23/2020, $445,800.
Fowler FT and Shirley S. Fowler to Gregg Czarnecki and Angie Prindle, Mulberry Ln., 06/11/2020, $485,000.
2 B Development LLC to 27 Harvey Road LLC, S River Rd., Lot 8, 06/19/2020, $175,000.
FNMA to Foresight Invesments Inc, 06/10/2020, $223,000.
CANDIA
BMT Construction LLC to Michael T. and Sarah A. Macdonald, 436 New Boston Rd., 06/17/2020, $520,000.
Erin and Arthur Heinzman to James G. and Shaunna G. Kirkpatrick, 06/15/2020, $300,000.
CHESTER
Allison and Robert Wood to Stephanie M. and Matthew Caiazzo, 50 Jenkins Farm Rd., 06/19/2020, $515,000.
Eric A. Schmidt and Jolene M. Sauvago to Stephen R. and Megan Harris, 80 Rand Dr., 06/18/2020, $329,933.
Joseph B. Chase to Ryan M. Lehoullier, 129 Rand Dr., 06/18/2020, $282,000.
John J. and Margaret M. Robillard to Zachery E. and Patricia L. Johnson, Lot 9-81-6, 06/15/2020, $459,933.
Sawmill Grant LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 5, 06/22/2020, $150,000.
Jigsaw Builders LLC to Kevin Allen and Anarclys Cruz-Allen, Lot 5, 06/22/2020, $635,000.
DEERFIELD
Tierra Investments LLC to Beverly Dunn and Robert Tonello, 8 Major John Simpsom, Unit 9, 06/23/2020, $100,000.
David E. and Britanny Musso to Nancy Genna and Therese Morse, 120 Mount Delight Rd., 06/23/2020, $331,933.
Tyler Devoe and Michaela Doolan to 204 Mt Delight LLC, 204 Mount Delight Rd., 06/19/2020, $447,000.
Kevin and Megan Shepard to David and Brittany Musso, 10 Old Center Rd., 06/23/2020, $349,933.
DERRY
Trinity Assembly to Kristofer Looyengood and Gabrielle Colasanti, 1 Bayberry Ln., 06/19/2020, $399,933.
NH Home Buyers LLC to Jennifer Thielker and Ahren Thieker, 9 Cemetery Rd., 06/22/2020, $367,933.
Griffin FT and Charles A. Griffin to Rollin Khaund and Kimberly Khaud, Clark St., 06/23/2020, $335,000.
Stefanie L. Gerakines to Jennifer L. Monroe and Taylor Sorensen, Derryfield Estates I Cond, Unit 11, 06/15/2020, $182,000.
Leonard Leipold and Christine A. Calder to Sugei H. Pelaez and Ramon G. Fletes, Fordway Ext, 06/11/2020, $342,533.
Joshua J. and Samantha G. Adinolfo to Mary C. Provesnal and Kimberly J. Provensal, Gordon Rd., 06/23/2020, $332,000.
Katie Paulino to Jinelle M. Hobson, 37 Highland Ave., Unit 9, 06/23/2020, $249,933.
Ryan T. Jones to Kevin and Daphne Curran, 2 Misty Morning Dr., Unit E, 06/22/2020, $221,000.
Paul W. George to Mcmaster Development LLC, Old Chester Rd., 06/18/2020, $130,000.
Christina P. Abreu to Roscoe W. and Caitlin Garland, Redfield Cir., 06/23/2020, $315,000.
Craig J Bonneau Const LLC to John Torchetti, South Ave., 06/15/2020, $335,000.
Colin M. and Rachel E. Young to Jeffrey E. and Rebekka L. Burch, Twilight Path, 06/15/2020, $450,000.
Timothy and Anne K. Hebert to 207 By Pass LLC, Lot 8-1, 06/19/2020, $384,933.
DUNBARTON
Bwab LLC to Tyler Devoe and Michaela Doolan, 8 White Tail Ct, 06/22/2020, $535,000.
GOFFSTOWN
David V. and Heana A. Stepteau to Samuel and Elizabeth Count, 156 Gorham Pond Rd., 06/23/2020, $430,000.
Theresa Young to Rachel M. Boynton and Michelle D. Berthiaume, 25 Heald St., 06/19/2020, $251,000.
Allen FT and Debra J. Allen to James Lisofsky, 84 High St., 06/15/2020, $307,000.
Michael and Stacy Merrill to Christopher P. Grandmaison, 21 Pine Hill Ave., 06/19/2020, $312,533.
Janet E. Moyer to Timothy J. and Amanda L. Moyer, 72 Shirley Park Rd., 06/23/2020, $215,000.
Edwin and Meagan A. Pritchard to Daniel J. and Jennifer Mancini, 164 Tirrell Hill Rd., 06/23/2020, $370,000.
Alan A. and Kathleen A. Potvin to Matthew J. Sasso and Diana B. Plank, 15 Van Buren Cir., 06/19/2020, $478,000.
HOOKSETT
Stinson Hills LLC to Apil and Deepa K. Gurung, 151 Brookview Dr., 06/19/2020, $509,400.
Brett and Nikole Austin to Christina A. and Daniel J. White, 6 Elmer Ave., 06/22/2020, $293,000.
Donald C. and Sonia R. Pare to Jonathan Martel, 280 Hackett Hill Rd., 06/23/2020, $475,000.
Allison and Scott Thibodeau to Reagan M. Saltmarsh, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 26, 06/22/2020, $227,000.
Brittany A. Jobin and Kyle R. Pratte to Kelsie M. Cameron and Kyleigh A. Niziak, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 444, 06/19/2020, $215,533.
Sarah H. Foster to Mary A. Wells, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 110, 06/22/2020, $117,000.
Tucker Laclair to Christa and Shane Regan, 48 Mammoth Rd., 06/18/2020, $279,933.
Patricia M. Fields and Daniel J. Kooken to Erica Carreno, 4 Manor Dr., Unit A, 06/17/2020, $365,933.
Karen M. Begni and Kathleen M. Descoteaux to Mohammad Ashkiani and Rasha Rafizadeh, 8 Manor Dr., Unit D, 06/17/2020, $360,000.
Matthew Civello and Michelle Mccleary to Matthew C. Cassidy and Rowan L. Harris, 4 Springer Rd., 06/22/2020, $325,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Patricia M. and Ralph E. Sanford, 16 St.rawberry Ln., Unit 16, 06/22/2020, $424,933.
Goffstown Horizon Props to Matthew T. Darcy, 21 Walnut Hill Dr., 06/19/2020, $599,000.
LITCHFIELD
Margaret A. Pascucci to Vicrtoria M. Proulx and Melissa K. Feeley, 12 Colonial Dr., 06/19/2020, $430,000.
William J and C C Lipuma RET and William J. Lipuma to Anthony and Linda Scalzi, Old Stage Rd., Lot 61, 06/23/2020, $326,533.
Todd C. and Linda L. Glendye to Blake Ruggiero, 124 Pinecrest Rd., 06/22/2020, $575,000.
Edward D. and Laura S. Farnham to Luciana Batista and Brian T. Henderson, 27 Wren St., 06/19/2020, $401,533.
Stabile Homes At Litchfld to Raymond J. and Nancy E. Vellucci, 06/23/2020, $594,400.
LONDONDERRY
MDR Rehab and Development LLC to Danielle Dodd, 102 Adams Rd., Unit B, 06/22/2020, $240,000.
Colin Root to Jeremy J. Melvin, Charleston Ave., 06/11/2020, $355,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Lawrence S. and Debra A. Cutler, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 48, 06/19/2020, $521,333.
Harry G. and Pamela L. Dangora to Eddie and Stephanie Oconnor, 10 Jay Dr., 06/12/2020, $408,533.
Leitha A. and Wade A. Reilly to Karen J. Damphousse and Michael W. Thibedeau, Lantern Ln., 06/23/2020, $480,000.
Timothy P. and Cheryl L. Remp to Kenneth L. and Dawna L. Evers, Mammoth Rd., 06/12/2020, $165,000.
Roberta T Fowler RET and Roberta T. Fowler to Ronald Testa, 16 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 236, 06/19/2020, $210,000.
Ellis FT and Randy H. Ellis to Kevin G. and Katherine E. Schoenthaler, Wimbledon Dr., 06/18/2020, $40,000.
Anne E. Harris to Christy D. Adamson, 259 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 259, 06/19/2020, $255,000.
Cody Marquis to Christopher R. Boudreau, 119 Winterwood Dr., Unit 119, 06/15/2020, $240,000.
MANCHESTER
Linda S Falcioni RET and Linda S. Falcioni to Wright 1 The Comer LLC, Appleton St., 06/16/2020, $335,000.
Stephanie Koch to Thomas J. Denisco, 275 Auburn St., 06/22/2020, $285,000.
Deborah E. Balmer to Kathryn A Luther RET and Kathryn A. Luther, 671 Bell St., Unit 5, 06/17/2020, $189,933.
Stephen and Joan Pushee RET and Stephen C. Pushee to Elias H. and Kate Karter, Belmont St., 06/16/2020, $374,933.
Tangerine Dream T and Angel M. Hearn to Terminal Holdings LLC, 100 Carl Dr., Unit 6, 06/23/2020, $262,533.
Michael F Crossman RET and Michael F. Crossman to Diane Carrier RET and Diane Carrier, Chase Condo, Unit 24, 06/15/2020, $320,000.
John Price to Justin L. and Elysha Shaw, 770 Coolidge Ave., 06/22/2020, $289,000.
Pauline C Heald FT and Pauline C. Heald to Erin Ryan, 232 Coral Ave., 06/19/2020, $270,000.
Jana Properties LLC to Kevin and Beverly D. Keele, 3 Country Club Dr., Unit 101, 06/18/2020, $259,000.
Diane Carrier RET and Diane Carrier to Johanna E. Orzechowski, 79 Derryfield Ct, Unit 79, 06/12/2020, $212,000.
Pierre J. Peloquin to Jasach Investments LLC, Douglas St., 06/10/2020, $400,000.
Arthur and L Lapointe FT and Laurie A. Lapointe to Paul M. Lydon and Roxanne K. Erickson-Lydon, Dunbarton Rd., 06/12/2020, $345,000.
Steven R. and Julia R. Cummings to Vanessa Ryan, 109 English Village Rd., 06/19/2020, $112,000.
Mary K. and Matthew T. Vigneau to Isiah and Sophia Martin, 137 Essex St., 06/17/2020, $255,000.
Marcus Hann to Anne Ketterer, 20 Everett St., 06/19/2020, $230,000.
LRJKL LLP to Meredith L. Doyle, 62 Golfview Dr., Unit 62, 06/19/2020, $167,933.
Clifford T. Lamay and Roberta G. Lemay to Nicole L. Lehtinen and Brian Harris, 171 Green Acres Dr., 06/17/2020, $273,000.
Mary Mclaughlin to Shirley Desruisseaux, 11 Griffin St., 06/10/2020, $100,000.
Geoffrewy P. Bride to Joshua O. Preston and Ashley Dupuis, 23 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 23, 06/19/2020, $250,000.
Scott C Antonucci RET and Scott C. Antonucci to Jennifer D. Cassin and John F. Batza, Highland Homes Neighborho, Lot 75, 06/23/2020, $465,000.
Umija Durakovic to Faruk Durakovic, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 33, 06/17/2020, $107,533.
Joseph E. Bowden and Amanda J. Combs to John Giordano, 128 Leda Ave., 06/17/2020, $369,400.
Mark and Margaret Fay to Cameron M. Pellerin, 277 Mast Rd., 06/19/2020, $315,000.
Candace M. Burgess to Adam Zinkus, 14 Michael St., Unit 14, 06/22/2020, $200,000.
Paul R. Normand to Trevor W. and Shelby A. Bettano, 173 Morey St., 06/17/2020, $239,933.
Peter S. and Heather M. Ligas to Alexander T. and Clara A. Hendrickson, 255 Paquette Ave., 06/18/2020, $329,933.
Lewandowski FT and Scott Lewandowski to Keith A. Rogers and Andreana E. Bitsis, 237 Poplar St., 06/18/2020, $389,533.
Serge Breton to Kevin B. and Suzanne Rankins, 16 Prince St., 06/23/2020, $350,000.
Edward G. Sullivan to Lorella M. Volpe, 24 Robert Ct, Unit F, 06/22/2020, $119,933.
Theresa M. Smith to Marschell O. Johnson, 101 Rockland Ave., 06/23/2020, $259,933.
Mirsad and Ramiza Besic to Jose A. Calles-Dubon and Amneris Calles, 211 Sewall St., 06/17/2020, $359,933.
Cleantech Capital LLC to Holmes Realty LLC, 400 Silver St., Unit 1b, 06/17/2020, $125,000.
Geoffrey and Nicole J. Ling to Holmes Realty LLC, 400 Silver St., Unit 1e, 06/17/2020, $105,000.
Kelley Pamela J Est and Paula K. Hartnett to Hagner Johnson FT and Miriam J. Johnson, 523 Stark Ln., 06/17/2020, $234,000.
Sirignano RET and Donna L. Sirignano to Chase Bertrand and Nicole Beaulieu, Sugar Hill Ln., 06/12/2020, $360,000.
Tobin Property Solutions to Michael L. Spenard, 1200 Union St., 06/22/2020, $368,933.
Mckenan Properties LLC to Linday M. Gordon, 1061 Valley St., 06/17/2020, $240,000.
Rabig and Razija Bajric to Quan Bui and Xuan T. Nguyen, Vinton St., Lot 3, 06/22/2020, $310,000.
Daniel P. Hayden to Grant Michael, 112 W Haven Rd., 06/23/2020, $330,000.
Weber Isozaki FT and Kurt Weber to Sarah Matson, 80 Woodview Way, Unit 80, 06/23/2020, $312,000.
40 Worthley Rd LLC to Lauren Beaudin, 40 Worthley Rd., 06/17/2020, $305,000.
Pamela L. Blajda to Erin Kelley and Matthew Haskell, Lot 834-14, 06/10/2020, $326,000.
MERRIMACK
Ryan Sibley to Rachel Lepine, Eastridge Condo, Unit A2, 06/10/2020, $225,000.
Alexander Borrero to Anna M. Gray, 2 Galloway Rd., Unit 21, 06/23/2020, $178,000.
Davidson FT and David J. Davidson to Jeffrey Sullivan and Julia Aziz, Hitchin Post Ln., 06/11/2020, $486,000.
Ross A. and Corinna L. Herda to Leslie R. Mailoux, 17 Ichabod Dr., 06/17/2020, $470,000.
Todd R. and Christina A. Kosha to Michael and Luara Mcgrath, 19 Ingham Rd., 06/19/2020, $375,000.
Summer E. Anderson to Adam E. and Shanna Haggett, 23 Kearsarge Ln., 06/23/2020, $814,000.
David Bates to Trevor J. Prezlock and Shannon E. Peabody, Peaslee Rd., 06/22/2020, $430,000.
Tye Merrill A Est and Howard W. Flagler to BM Investments LLC, 9 Riverside Dr., 06/23/2020, $57,533.
Michael E. Kinney to Andrew R. and Kelly C. Gordon, 5 Short St., 06/19/2020, $381,000.
James E. Colton to Steven Condon, 1 Vanden Rd., Unit 1, 06/23/2020, $235,000.
NASHUA
Doulas Dichard and David Bibeau to Maritza Baez, 90 Ash St., 06/18/2020, $255,000.
Lawrence A Hodge RET and Frank D. Hodge to Shawna Strangman and Nicholas C. Fortin, Avon Dr., 06/10/2020, $260,000.
Michelle M. Schroeder to Blake Grape LLC, Blackstone Dr., Lot 242, 06/18/2020, $145,000.
Amanda and Jonathan Fernandes to James R. Williams, 86-88 Chandler St., 06/23/2020, $284,933.
Queen City Holdings LLC to Edwin R. Rodriguez and Keyla M. Baez, 39 Chestnut St., 06/23/2020, $243,000.
Lin Ji to Michael P. Cibnotti and Catherine R. Cibotti, 26 Cheyenne Dr., 06/19/2020, $337,200.
Judith D. Hendrickson to Stephen P. and Lisa S. Cornette, Coburn Ave., 06/22/2020, $450,000.
Catherine R. Cibotti to Simeon and Robin Damas, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 203, 06/18/2020, $190,000.
Crimson Properties LLC to Michael J. and Diane E. Hathaway, Cox St., 06/19/2020, $325,000.
John O. and Jenna M. Webb to Rochelle M. and Kay E. Roberts, Divinity Cir., 06/10/2020, $420,933.
Mermer FT and Louis B. Mermer to Larry W and B S Yetter RET and Larry W. Yetter, E Dunstable Rd., 06/16/2020, $490,000.
Anthony R. and Linda J. Scalzi to Jenna Desimone and Dolores H. Sferraza, 15 Forest Park Dr., 06/23/2020, $310,000.
Bianca A. Dwyer and Denise Mcnaulla to Frank Rosano, Hughey St., 06/10/2020, $190,000.
Moses Bedwei to Jacob Bello, 7 Judith Dr., 06/18/2020, $389,933.
Erick B. Barle and Connie Earle to Robert Miller and Kirstien Bergen, 14 Juniper Ln., 06/17/2020, $370,000.
Bedeard FT and Biron L. Bedard to Property Possible Inc, Linden St., 06/11/2020, $175,000.
Keith J. and Louise R. Duval to Hector Contreras, 11 Margaret Cir., 06/19/2020, $425,000.
Athansios C Liakos RET and Athansios C. Liakos to Kederick S. and Najah Gaston, Middle Dunstable Rd., Lot H114, 06/10/2020, $284,000.
Stephen R. and Gail S. Trask to Alberto L. and Savy Ruiz, 98 Middle Dunstable Rd., 06/19/2020, $550,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Brian and Susan Snow, 19 Pasture Ln., Unit 19, 06/19/2020, $367,200.
Keith Savage to William Dolan and Carry Khin, Pitarys Dr., 06/22/2020, $435,066.
Paul Brockman to Funan Shi and Minhua Liu, 9 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 8, 06/22/2020, $140,533.
Ward 2018 T and Pamela J. Ward to Brian and Melissa Levesque, Taylor St., 06/15/2020, $310,000.
Sharon A. Sickles to Alycia Fenner, 29 Wood St., 06/19/2020, $401,000.
Ellen R. and James K. Mccormick to Joshua Husson, 06/10/2020, $512,000.
Brian and Wendi Foley to Jason Naroff, Lot 193, 06/23/2020, $419,000.
NEW BOSTON
Johnston 2nd T and Georgianna Johnston to Joshua and Jenifer Strout, Hutchinson Ln., 06/10/2020, $475,000.
Cera J. and George Ageieff to Aka Property Buyers LLC, Meadow Rd., 06/23/2020, $96,533.
Albert and C Lachance RET and Albert J. Lachance to Marissa M. Fifield and Derrek R. StOnge, 187 Middle Branch Rd., 06/22/2020, $377,533.
Joseph M. and Melissa C. Gagnon to Phoenix Development Group, 525 Mont Vernon Rd., 06/19/2020, $190,000.
Girard FT and Allan D. Girard to Patrick J. and Ellen M. Mckenna, Parker Rd., 06/16/2020, $340,000.
George and N Leboutillier FT and George J. Leboutillier to Christina A. and Todd R. Kosha, 65 Ridgeview Ln., 06/19/2020, $625,000.
PEMBROKE
John R. Giordano to Ashley Peirsol and Despina A. Yogas, 4 Savage Ct, Unit 4, 06/18/2020, $185,000.
RAYMOND
Bonz Builders LLC to K M. Feliciano-Rivera and Jaime A. Alberty-Velez, Lamprey Falls Condo, Unit 9, 06/11/2020, $279,933.
Douglas Eccles RET and Douglas Eccles to Jodi and Amy Grant, Otter Rd., 06/15/2020, $90,000.
Lisa A. and David J. Martin to John and Laura Vigliotti, 3 Sandybrook Dr., 06/19/2020, $393,000.
Boza Builders LLC to Colby J. Forest, 28 Waterford Rd., 06/17/2020, $297,200.
Just Another LLC to Steven Strout, Lot 8, 06/12/2020, $168,000.
Elaine C. Dow to Robert T. and Tami L. Lewis, Lot 23, 06/17/2020, $195,000.
Rye Harbor Realty LLC to M2S Ventures LLC, Lot 4, 06/19/2020, $625,000.
MDR Rehab and Development LLC to David R. Rousseau and Holly Miller, 06/19/2020, $289,000.
WEARE
Susan M. Podolske to Jake B. and Jessica E. Potter, 35 Collins Landing Rd., Unit 19, 06/10/2020, $245,533.
AMS Properties LLC to Christopher R. Olson, 62 Pondview Rd., 06/23/2020, $389,933.
Deborah A. Gilbert to Enid W. Mackenzie, Renshaw Rd., 06/23/2020, $15,000.
Enid W. Mackenzie to Deborah A. Gilebrt, Renshaw Rd., 06/23/2020, $15,000.
Rolling Hills T and Christopher J. Bolton to Blueprint Homes LLC, 154 Rolling Hill Dr., 06/22/2020, $85,000.
Blue Print Homes LLC to Scott M. and Heather L. Rousseau, 154 Rolling Hill Dr., 06/22/2020, $420,000.