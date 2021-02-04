ALLENSTOWN
Randilee Boynton to Timothy M. Bolduc, 19 Heritage Dr., Unit 19, 1/20/2021, $151,000.
AUBURN
Maverick Homes LLC to Adrienne M. Cummings, 72 Haven Dr., 1/22/2021, $150,000.
BEDFORD
Grimmett FT and Thomas R. Grimmett to Ann C. Howard-Guillemmette and Timothy Guillemette, 120 Blanford Pl., 1/21/2021, $600,000.
Harry Beane to Ramses R. DeLeao and Aletza J. Reynaga, 6 Brookview Ter., 1/19/2021, $345,000.
James W. Morin to Chao LT and Eliza H. Chao, Buttonwood Rd., Lot 14-2-5, 1/21/2021, $300,000.
Leon P Brassard RET and Laurie J. Lamp to Amy E Vikstrom RET and Amy E. Vikstrom, Cricket Hill Rd., 1/22/2021, $340,000.
Onil J. and Emelen J. Cote to Bradley St Gemain and Jared Cassedy, 18 Pinecrest Dr., 1/19/2021, $580,000.
Tracey A. Kenealy to Michael J. and Ashley B. Shufelt, 22 Pinecrest Dr., 1/19/2021, $570,000.
21 Bedford Place LLC to Honest Service LLC, 40 S River Rd., Unit 22, 1/22/2021, $130,000.
Brenda K Smith RET and Brenda K. Smith to Justin Johnson, 38 Seabee St., 1/21/2021, $310,000.
Kati M. Amarantes to Kelsey and Casey Swanson, 1/21/2021, $619,000.
CANDIA
Alicia and Patrick Ogrady to Garth E. Finck, 649 N Pond Rd., 1/21/2021, $365,000.
T and M Development LLC to Lanny K. and Susan L. Griffith, 17 Ridgeview Dr., 1/19/2021, $438,933.
608 HSCNH LLC to William T. and Kelly J. Keena, Lot 4, 1/21/2021, $160,000.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Town Of to Scott and Kim Shimer, Freeses Pond Rd., 1/19/2021, $29,000.
DERRY
Jae H. and Eun S. Choi to Melecio B. and Christy L. Flores, Bedard Ave., 1/19/2021, $360,000.
Noel Vargas to Jennifer L. Mansfield and Cary M. Rosen, Brightside Dr., Lot 39, 1/21/2021, $252,000.
Benjamin Chase Mill Condo to Matthew S. and Roger Lafontaine, 7 Chester Rd., Unit 301, 1/19/2021, $255,000.
Jennifer M. Gagnon to Jillian E. Michaud, 25 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 1/19/2021, $200,000.
Bruno M. and Sarah L. Soucy to Albert E. and Brenda L. Bruce, 140 Hampstead Rd., 1/21/2021, $490,000.
Daniel M. and Julie A. Wood to Gloria J. Pinard, 30 Kristin Dr., 1/22/2021, $40,000.
Travis Snell to Kenneth and Tunde Eyring, Lenox Rd., 1/20/2021, $355,000.
Patrick B. and Dorothy L. Butler to Michael J. Kearney, 17 Meadowbrook Rd., 1/21/2021, $489,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to David and Robin Gelinas FT and David J. Gelinas, 9 Myles Dr., Unit 9, 1/22/2021, $479,000.
EKMK Assoc LP to David and Cheryl Craft, Perley Rd., Lot E, 1/21/2021, $19,000.
David and Cheryl Craft to Melissa Durkin, Perley Rd., Lot E, 1/21/2021, $261,000.
Janet H. Robinson to Kenneth Yeung, 3 Silvestri Cir., Unit 10, 1/22/2021, $156,533.
Leona R Dubois RET and Leona R. Dubois to Elias Gerjes, 3 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 35, 1/21/2021, $128,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Francis L. Difonzo to Aaron Biaco and Joseph Bianco, 12 Conestoga Ct., Unit B, 1/20/2021, $221,200.
Verres Financial Corp to Richard Ezequelle, 186 Mast Rd., 1/19/2021, $20,000.
Verres Financial Corp to Andrew Ezequelle, 186 Mast Rd., Unit 49-1-1, 1/19/2021, $570,000.
Lisa Bailey to Camille Zielinski, 31 Roy St., 1/21/2021, $310,000.
HOOKSETT
Bhavna Properties LLC to Christina Dubois, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 8, 1/21/2021, $104,933.
Andy Latulippe to Vanessa R. Bickford, Lot 24, 1/19/2021, $390,000.
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Deborah M. and Richard M. Lacerte, Lot 55, 1/21/2021, $404,933.
LITCHFIELD
Overton LT and Bruce Overton to Jesse R. Blackwell and Jody Blokewell, 31 Grenwock Rd., 1/22/2021, $455,000.
LONDONDERRY
Brian P. and Evan E. Morrissey to Amanda M. Ingersoll, 111-i Capitol Hill Dr., Unit 111, 1/20/2021, $132,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Eugene J. Rogers, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 79, 1/19/2021, $558,133.
Catherine M. Cote to LP 182 RT and Robert L. Allen, 43 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 43, 1/19/2021, $130,000.
Gerard F. and Cindy Grigas to Ryan V. Odonnell and Renee Grigas, 22 Horseshoe Ln., 1/22/2021, $420,000.
Laura Faucon to Robert Quartarone, 69 Old Nashua Rd., Unit 54, 1/21/2021, $229,533.
Frank Mirisola to Roussell Souza, 82 Pillsbury Rd., 1/21/2021, $405,000.
Jemco Proeprties LLC to Jeremy R. and Christine S. Richardson, 4 Silas Rock Dr., 1/19/2021, $727,733.
MANCHESTER
Shirley Gowitzke RET and William R. Gowitzke to David Givens, Arah St., 1/19/2021, $200,000.
Timothy O. Gray to Nicole H. Sinclair, 671 Bell St., Unit 1, 1/21/2021, $195,000.
Kyle G. Mcguinness and Kaitlyn A. Mcgunness to Serena Johnson, 595 Bodwell Rd., 1/20/2021, $385,000.
Thomas W. and Tatjana Jarvis to Sara E. Moran and Paul J. Donato, 78 Brent St., 1/19/2021, $401,000.
Chritopher Pare to Pui L. Lam, 545 Calef Rd., Unit 24, 1/22/2021, $105,000.
Keith D. and An T. Holton to Nedim Suljievic, 555 Calef Rd., Unit 25, 1/19/2021, $99,000.
Paul V. and Joyce M. Christian to Maricia Currier, 31 Derryfield Ct., Unit 31, 1/19/2021, $196,933.
Leo Minor Prop Group LLC to Mark R. Viens, 75 Dubuque St., 1/22/2021, $199,000.
Michael F. Reed to James M. Andwood, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 204, 1/20/2021, $205,933.
Susan S. and Robert A. Clark to Heidi A. Heath, Esty Ave., 1/21/2021, $330,000.
Halina Lis to Zofia Guililano and Joseph Guiliano, Exeter Ave., Lot 32, 1/19/2021, $162,266.
J and J Valley Homes LLC to Harrison E. Dahne, 1826 Front St., Unit 3a, 1/19/2021, $114,933.
Susan S. and Robert A. Clark to Heidi A. Heath, Hall St., 1/21/2021, $330,000.
Look Mama T and Fatima Khawaja to Lamya A. Forghany, 295 Hanover St., 1/20/2021, $325,000.
Quintal FT and Beatrice M. Quintal to Jessica E. and Jacob D. Gagnon, 1024 Hanover St., 1/19/2021, $238,000.
Yaomin Chen and Qionglian Fang to Jenifer M. Carter, 49 Harvell St., Unit 1, 1/22/2021, $210,000.
Cody M. and Lindsay P. Goff to Guy R. Landers, 24 Hillcroft Rd., 1/20/2021, $345,000.
Stella M Bourgeois IRT and Ronald A. Bourgeois to Ronald A. Bourgeois, 157 Holt Ave., 1/22/2021, $104,000.
Sirron Development LLC to Caroline Cook and Erin Faith, 90 Huse Rd., 1/19/2021, $389,933.
David A. and Gail M. Provencher to Garrett Maclean-Foskitt and Emily C. Foskitt, Jewett St., 1/22/2021, $258,000.
Our Lady Of Cedars Chrch to Andreea Toth, 45 Karin St., 1/20/2021, $276,000.
MRC Holdings LLC to 4v Holdings LLC, 75 Log St., Unit 3a, 1/22/2021, $105,000.
Dinesh Kommireddy and Sweetha Chinnayelka to WBC Maple St Invs LLC, 75 Log St., Unit 2d, 1/21/2021, $455,000.
Bayan E. Entrekin and Deborah A. Carroll to Bardely Richmond-Entrekin, 17 Malvern St., 1/22/2021, $300,000.
Joanne S. Becker to Abdellah Oukadii, 164 Maple St., Unit B, 1/21/2021, $100,000.
Sean R. Madden to Ledio Athanasi, 9 Michael St., 1/21/2021, $343,000.
Daniel Kasa and Aimee N. Kase to Yunazhou Li and Juqi Huo, 13 N Adams St., Unit 31, 1/19/2021, $349,933.
Ana-Lia Maltais and Ana-Lia Testa to Brian P. Sardinskas, 89 Nashua St., 1/19/2021, $287,000.
William and Christine Nichols to Brandan M. Hickey and Elizabeth B. Lang, 282 Prospect St., 1/19/2021, $430,000.
Roman Catholic Bishop to Dylan Castricone and Lauren Bannon, 539 River Rd., 1/19/2021, $260,000.
Pinard Roger A Est and Robert W. Martel to Randy Lavoie, 283 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 285, 1/19/2021, $87,466.
David and Heather Howe to Cody M. and Lindsay P. Goff, 155 Streamside Dr., 1/21/2021, $45,000.
Stephanie Mclaughlin to Erin Hosterman and Stephen Belle-Isle, 100 W Merrimack St., Unit 2, 1/19/2021, $220,000.
Gregory Wayne Fowler RET and Gregory W. Fowler to Michael P. Marolda and Matthew J. Spenard, 322 Webster St., 1/20/2021, $457,000.
Meisel FT and Joyce Meisel to Peter and Kimberly Deyoung, 172 Westwood Dr., 1/22/2021, $335,000.
Carol Johnson RET and Marc Johnson to Meagan Sage and Ryan Lamarca, 25 Wildwood Ct., 1/19/2021, $460,000.
EJR Homes Inc to Sarah Starry and Hunter W. Macdowell, 75 Wilmot St., 1/22/2021, $300,000.
Kyle F. and Lauren S. Ingle to George E. and Juliette I. Bonenfant, 1/19/2021, $345,000.
Martel FT and Robert W. Martel to Randy Lavoie, 1/19/2021, $262,533.
MERRIMACK
Constantine and Karen M. Halvatzes to Ricardo L. Korianki, 21 Cascade Cir., Unit 21, 1/21/2021, $325,000.
Gordon J. Brown and Susab B. Sheridan to Sheridan FT and Bruce Shridan, 17 Essex Green Ct., 1/19/2021, $75,000.
V Willett IRT and Lisa J. Ouellette to Sean Campbell and Lauren Beaudoin, 14 Flintlock Ln., Unit 1, 1/22/2021, $185,000.
Keith W. Llines and Katelyn Althea to Brandon Ouellette and Jacqucline Oueelette, 17 Lantern Ln., 1/19/2021, $390,000.
Kristine Davis to Vicki L. Page, 2 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 37, 1/20/2021, $180,000.
Ricardo L. Koriaski and Patricia A. Korianki to Matthew D. Hogan and Ebony Davon-Hogan, Mcquestion Rd., Lot 5b97, 1/21/2021, $530,000.
Ricardo L. Koriaski and Patricia A. Korianki to Matthew D. Hogan and Ebony Davon-Hogan, Mcquestion Rd., Lot 5c16, 1/21/2021, $530,000.
Ricardo L. Koriaski and Patricia A. Korianki to Matthew D. Hogan and Ebony Davon-Hogan, Mcquestion Rd., Lot 5c15, 1/21/2021, $530,000.
David and Elaine Autote RET and Elaine M. Autote to James Flanagan, 19 Middlesex Rd., Unit 19, 1/22/2021, $262,000.
Laura J. Mclinn to Joshua Labranche, 41 Patten Rd., 1/22/2021, $448,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Donna M. Griffiths, 16 Toby Cir., 1/21/2021, $468,933.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Gerald A. and Irene Rooks, 22 Toby Cir., 1/21/2021, $468,800.
NASHUA
Gimak Properties LLC to Ryan and Megan Sweeney, 28 Almont St., 1/21/2021, $430,000.
Rise Above NH LLC to CJ Invesments LLC, Amherst St., 1/19/2021, $239,466.
Nicholas G. Diamantides to CJ Invesments LLC, 68-1/2 Amherst St., 1/19/2021, $298,733.
Pradeep N. Swaminathan to Aditya Athavale and Renuke Joshi, 92 Barrington Ave., Unit 92, 1/22/2021, $363,533.
Kelsie Toy and Jamie L. Moore to Michael Morning and Jill Carrio, 72 Bowers St., 1/20/2021, $350,000.
Bonnie L. and Benjamin R. Sommers to Kasey Smith and Joshua Lheureux, 14 Cortez Dr., Unit 14, 1/19/2021, $215,000.
Walley F. Lefavor to Walley F. Kefavor, 18 Echo Ave., 1/22/2021, $470,000.
Cheri N. Keith to Keegan Hill and Samanthq Immele, 9 Farley St., 1/19/2021, $440,000.
Russell Glastetter-Souza to Ryan Lee, 35 Lawndale Ave., 1/21/2021, $325,000.
Brian W. and Rachel M. Bolton to Donna Russo, 1 Lone Star Dr., 1/20/2021, $378,000.
Armand L. Circharo to M Deenadayalan and Girija Mehendrakumar, 491 Main Dunstable Rd., 1/19/2021, $999,000.
Beechwood Builders Inc to Carlos R. Martinez and Simone F. Mocelin, 5 Middle St., 1/22/2021, $255,000.
Franicis A. Vidal to Delaney J. Burns and Matthew D. Thomas, 6 Moselle Ct., Unit 6, 1/21/2021, $300,000.
Rise Above NH LLC to CJ Invesments LLC, Mulberry St., 1/19/2021, $209,400.
Rajiv and Anju Nanda to Mas Medical Prop LLC, 76 Northeastern Blvd., Unit 34, 1/21/2021, $280,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Jerry P. Jasinski and Jacqulin A. Jasinki, 11 Passock Cir., Unit 10, 1/19/2021, $398,400.
Edmonds Dean S Jr Est and Dean S. Edmonds to Michael J Rush Sr RET and Michard J. Rush, 105 Perimeter Rd., Unit 30, 1/22/2021, $80,000.
Lawrence J. Belanger and Penelope J. Belangr to Nicole and Megham Oconnell, Pierce St., 1/22/2021, $247,000.
Jayakumar Patil and Harbhej S. Cheema to Jamie L. Paterson and Richard Henry, 44 Ramsgate Rdg., Unit 44, 1/19/2021, $277,000.
George H. Bernett and Annette H. South-Barnett to Jacob and Emily J. Noury, 50 Raymond St., 1/22/2021, $164,200.
Lorraine S. and Russell H. Cooper to Franklin DeLosSatos and Maribel DeLaRose-Lorenzo, 15 Sawyer St., 1/20/2021, $315,000.
Maurice L and L T Lemay RET and Sharon M. Moraros to Surenda N. Kancherla, 33 Spit Brook Rd., Unit A23, 1/22/2021, $230,000.
James K Stellos RET and C Stellos-Malvers to M R Lacasse Homes LLC, W Hollis St., 1/19/2021, $142,866.
Srinivasan N. Subbaiyan and Usharani Srinivasan to Stephanie Stegerwald, 167-169 W Hollis St., 1/21/2021, $400,000.
Eddie L. Mcdonald to Stephen Felde, 726 W Hollis St., 1/19/2021, $300,000.
Jean G Dube RET and Stephen R. Dube to Kristen N. and Zulehira A. Dube, 45 Williams St., 1/20/2021, $283,533.
Bent RET and Anya E. Bent to Ralo and Assoc LLC, Lot F1679, 1/22/2021, $130,000.
NEW BOSTON
Kevin J. Taylor to Joshua L. Londlois and Christina L. Langlois, 233 Beard Rd., 1/22/2021, $447,000.
Lauren F. Ritz and Adam J. Klos to Bryar Fairwether, 336 Francestown Rd., 1/21/2021, $326,000.
Jason Piette and Daniekke Beaulieu to Richard J. and Emanuela G. Adams, 43 Inkberry Rd., 1/22/2021, $481,000.
PEMBROKE
Lawrence Plourde LT and Lawrence A. Plourde to John M. Bocci, Glass St., 1/20/2021, $165,000.
Donzi Realty LLC to BMT Construction LLC, 651 N Pembroke Rd., 1/21/2021, $70,000.
Donzi Realty LLC to BMT Construction LLC, Lot 19-1, 1/21/2021, $80,000.
RAYMOND
Witham Delbert A Est and Wavye S. Witham to Dillon and Jaylin Forbes, 5 Bertha Ave., 1/19/2021, $205,000.
Russell Hammond to Kevin J. Martin, 12 Rona Ave., 1/21/2021, $146,000.
Richard R. Migneault and Donna L. Mignault to Rallista M. Adamtzikis and Vaughn Barnett, Route 27, 1/21/2021, $125,000.
Witham Delbert A Est and Wavye S. Witham to Dillon and Jaylin Forbes, Lot 11, 1/19/2021, $205,000.
WEARE
Piccirillo FT and Anthony Piccirillo to Giovanna K. and Shawn P. Clarke, 122 E Shore Dr., 1/21/2021, $400,000.