BEDFORD
USA HUD to Jennifer A. Cote, 52 Chatham Dr., Unit 52, 2/23/2021, $296,000.
Matthew T. Tobin to Nisha Baliga and Sivraj Muralikrishnan, 136 Jenkins Rd., 2/22/2021, $582,000.
Donna L Paxton RET and Donna L. Paxton to Kendall J. Pope and Michael P. Wiedenfeld, 521 New Boston Rd., 2/25/2021, $585,000.
Edward S and A N Crusade RET and Denise C. Ricciardi to Red Hand T and Joan E. Oneil, Riverwalk Bedford Condo, Unit 307, 2/22/2021, $320,000.
Wendy Senat to Tyler and Angelica Maylone, 17 Rockingham Ct., Unit 17, 2/24/2021, $250,000.
Seth and Amy L. Brunelle to Sybil L. Sheerin, 291 Route 101, 2/26/2021, $498,900.
Joan L Scott 2018 RET and Ann C. Guillemette to Erin P. and Frederick M. Chaloux, 17 Saint Andrews Dr., Unit 17, 2/26/2021, $500,000.
CANDIA
Stuart I. and Donna M. Robinson to Laurie Godin, 473 Brown Rd., 2/23/2021, $357,000.
608 HSCNH LLC to Rebecca T. and Paul Morris, Maplewood Dr., Unit 1, 2/26/2021, $155,000.
T and M Development LLC to 57 Front Street RT and Joanne E. Johsson, 80 Pineview Dr., 2/26/2021, $415,000.
T and M Development LLC to Knoettner FT and Kurt J. Knoettner, 89 Pineview Dr., Unit 17, 2/24/2021, $417,400.
DEERFIELD
Tammy D. Browne to Theodore R. and Erin G. Selke, 169 Griffin Rd., 2/24/2021, $285,000.
Deerfield Town Of to Tiede Rental Inc, North Rd., 2/25/2021, $70,000.
P Mathews and Molly Grant RET and Molly Grant to Anthony Brock, 2/26/2021, $30,000.
DERRY
Ronald A. Roberts to Chicpea Inv Group LLC, 2 Bristol Ct., Unit 222, 2/25/2021, $135,000.
Valerie J. and Michael K. Brown to Glenn and Sandra M. Morales, 8 Cunningham Dr., 2/25/2021, $410,000.
Kevin M. Dipasquale and Rachel B. Julianello to Alyssa M. Beaulieu and Bradley W. Bostwick, 82 Derryfield Rd., Unit R, 2/23/2021, $225,000.
Charles J. and Suelen A. Breen to Steven P. and Paula M. Rice, 65 Frost Rd., 2/26/2021, $408,000.
Toombs RET and Connie L. Toombs to Karl and Suzanne Denu, 23 Gervaise Dr., 2/24/2021, $530,000.
Theresa K. Gauthier to Douglas R. Tilton, 3 Pembroke Dr., Unit 13, 2/25/2021, $150,000.
Karl J. and Suzanne M. Denu to Courtney L. Inferrer and Serge B. Richard, 45 Redfield Cir., 2/26/2021, $432,333.
J and J Valley Homes LLC to Samantha White, 2 Silvestri Cir., Unit 15, 2/25/2021, $176,000.
Fany Monsalve-Puerta to Kyle A. Sadezwicz and Sophie L. Gagnon, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 92, 2/26/2021, $275,000.
Richard C. and Lynda F. Bonner to Jeremy E. and Sunny Dominick, 43 Windham Rd., 2/23/2021, $200,000.
DUNBARTON
David and Josh Nault to Justin Nault, Lot 16, 2/23/2021, $80,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Christopher Taylor to Kyle Fitzgerald and Melanie Archambaylt, 1 Libby St., Unit 572, 2/26/2021, $265,000.
Christopher Taylor to Kyle Fitzgerald and Melanie Archambaylt, 1 Libby St., Unit 573, 2/26/2021, $265,000.
Christopher Taylor to Kyle Fitzgerald and Melanie Archambaylt, 1 Libby St., Unit 674, 2/26/2021, $265,000.
Christopher Taylor to Kyle Fitzgerald and Melanie Archambaylt, 1 Libby St., Unit 571, 2/26/2021, $265,000.
Mark S Lore LT and Mark S. Lore to Daniel W. and Michelle K. Oconnell, 11 Van Buren Cir., 2/26/2021, $500,000.
HOOKSETT
John Smith to Luis Soto, Doris Dr., 2/26/2021, $296,000.
Marcia A. Ahlgren and Zachary S. Gardner to Britney J. Rodriguez and Allistair A. Sebastien, 17 Harmony Ln., 2/24/2021, $450,000.
Mrac LLC to Merchants Automotive Grp, Hooksett Rd., 2/26/2021, $4,300,000.
Steven W. Bienefeld and Vicki E. Warner to Robin G. Budryk and John E. Tucker, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 72, 2/23/2021, $285,933.
James A. and Marcia Harrington to John Alibrio, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 107, 2/25/2021, $260,000.
Britney Rodriguez to Alexandra Claus and Jason Lizotte, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 136, 2/23/2021, $250,000.
Lauren Middleton to Bradley W. Haskins and Veronica Perez-Naranjo, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 262, 2/22/2021, $240,000.
Henry Demers to Sharon T. Tingling, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 104, 2/26/2021, $109,000.
Kimberly A. Dionne to Brittany R. Sherman, 42 Mammoth Rd., 2/26/2021, $275,000.
National Res Nominee Svcs to Ryan Nelson and Brittany Oxley, 6 Manor Dr., Unit B, 2/26/2021, $390,000.
Smruti Das and Himansu Shekhar-Pattanaik to National Res Nominee Svcs, 6 Manor Dr., Unit B, 2/26/2021, $390,000.
Kenney Wayne E Bldrs LLC to Jennifer Monroe and Scott Moylan, 7 Marigold Way, 2/26/2021, $524,533.
Ann M. and Gerard J. Hallahan to Joseph C. and Linda Wood, 28 Pinnacle St., 2/26/2021, $350,000.
Green View Management LLC to Christian N. and Nicole M. Dupont, 176 University Cir., 2/26/2021, $447,200.
LONDONDERRY
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Catherine M. Aronson, 1 Catesby Ln., 2/24/2021, $576,933.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Stephen C. and Gail S. Jacques, 6 Cornucopia Cir., Unit 41, 2/24/2021, $547,933.
AGC Reatly Assoc to 14 Liberty Drive LLC, 14 Liberty Dr., 2/23/2021, $2,900,000.
Rebecca and Richard Callaway to Stephen L. Mandolare, 48 Wilson Rd., 2/23/2021, $380,000.
Marlyn Vaughn to R Anthony and Maureen M. Lanzillotti, 352 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 352, 2/26/2021, $360,000.
MANCHESTER
John F Lewandowski Jr T and John F. Lewandowski to Olena Pochekaylo, 33 Andrew St., 2/25/2021, $137,533.
Joyce C Walsh RET and Tracey Pinault to Robert M. and Janet E. Weiss, 176 Apple Brook Way, Unit 176, 2/22/2021, $384,933.
Christopher W. and Alexis L. Walsh to Johnnie L. and Tanya C. Peebles, Beech St., 2/26/2021, $350,000.
Imtiaz and Fizza Saeed to Quinlan Realty LLC, Bremer St., 2/22/2021, $148,000.
JCV Investments LLC to Rohan LLC, 122 Calef Rd., 2/23/2021, $825,000.
STG LLC to Alekandro P. Matos, 668 Central St., 2/22/2021, $315,000.
Ryan M. Gott to Gannon FT and Ann J. Gannon, Circle Rd., 2/26/2021, $225,000.
Chantal Cote and Larry Poulin to Youdan Cui, 309 Dubuque St., Unit 2686, 2/22/2021, $500,000.
Christopher Orres and Katheyn Torres to Joan L. Macauley, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 10, 2/25/2021, $195,000.
Alexandra K. Boule and Richard T. Finch to Krista L. Tracey, Elgin Ave., 2/26/2021, $290,133.
Stacy Cohn and Bradford Cohen to David B. Guades, 1311 Hanover St., Unit 9, 2/26/2021, $132,000.
Tyler S. and Chelsea M. Marshall to Jason Blanco and Isis N. Mercado, 153 Hoyt St., 2/25/2021, $328,000.
Safari Const LLC to Ishwar and Mina Gurung, 232 Knollwood Way, Unit 232, 2/24/2021, $336,533.
Kevin and Michle Luce to Real Estate Recyling LLC, 155 Knowlton St., 2/26/2021, $157,000.
Judith V. Leclerc to 39 Bremer Street LLC, 833 Mammoth Rd., 2/24/2021, $81,000.
Jeanne D. Leblanc to Mark S Lore LT and Mark S. Lore, 832 Maple St., 2/22/2021, $289,933.
Jason R. Grimard to Tyler and Cody Ellwood, 291 Mast Rd., 2/26/2021, $285,000.
Martin L. Loester and Patricia A. Koseter to Abbey R. Tremer and Matthew R. Brown, 40 Mcintyre Ct., 2/25/2021, $335,000.
Leon V. and Trudy Morris to Chad E. and Jennifer L. Gancarz, 78 Meetinghouse Ln., 2/22/2021, $460,000.
Jeffrey S. and Sandi Aboshar to Carson J. Lowe, 242 Morse Rd., 2/26/2021, $300,000.
David A. Beavers to Robert and Aileen Muise, N River Rd., 2/26/2021, $278,000.
James J. and Bridget Franciscovich to Ryan J. Towle, 10 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1012, 2/26/2021, $170,000.
Catherine E Sparks RET and Catherine E. Sparks to Joanne Demers, Oak Brook Condo, Unit 609, 2/22/2021, $142,533.
Maureen A Dupuis RET and Maureen A. Dupuis to Ryan M. Huard, 23 Orchard Ave., 2/22/2021, $400,000.
Maureen A Dupuis RET and Maureen A. Dupuis to Daniel R. Schack, Pearl St., 2/26/2021, $450,000.
Cory Hill to Laco LLC, 677 Pine St., 2/26/2021, $330,000.
Rosana K. Anderews and Sue E. Andrews to Melanie Gibson, Pondview Ter Condo, Unit 2, 2/26/2021, $157,600.
Leslie Donahue to Sameer Yadav and Kahitij Lkumar, 437 Rimmon St., 2/26/2021, $360,000.
Arjun Chhetri to Larissa M. and Brett D. Nigro, 602 Rimmon St., 2/22/2021, $460,000.
Magicalbean LLC to Jashua Vaillancourt, 526 Shasta St., 2/24/2021, $270,000.
Metcalf FT and Denise K. Metcalf to Geoffery S. and Diana T. Oslund, W Appleton St., 2/26/2021, $525,000.
Pierr Peloquin and Cory Hill to Laco LLC, 31 Walnut St., 2/26/2021, $545,000.
Adam S. Donovan to Nicholas and Mary Graves, 93 Wellington Hill Rd., Unit 93, 2/22/2021, $258,000.
Krista L. Traccy to Matthew J. Lppes, Willow Bluff Est Condo, Unit 29, 2/26/2021, $234,933.
Niki Pontidis to John P. and Becerly Sia, Wilson St., 2/26/2021, $199,000.
MERRIMACK
Carolyn G Whitlock RET and Carolyn G. Whitlock to Kiersten E. Alcott and Max Morelli, 239 Baboosic Lake Rd., 2/25/2021, $415,000.
Edward G. and Sally A. Rousselle to James A. Sampson, 78 Back River Rd., 2/22/2021, $335,000.
Shri L. Destrosiers to Ashley Shaut and Jeffrey Loukides, 104 Back River Rd., 2/23/2021, $341,533.
J and Elizabeth Zimmerman RET and James E. Zimmerman to Lisa and Heather R. Hansen, 10 Brek Dr., 2/22/2021, $470,000.
Dennis R. Drouin to Kim R. Hodges, 3 Drouin Way, 2/26/2021, $310,000.
Christopher A. and Courtney E. Samperi to Diane M. Denis, 45 E Ridge Rd., Unit 45, 2/25/2021, $220,000.
Scott J. and Laurie J. Moylan to Douglas and Lorrie Hjorth, 11 Hanna Cir., Unit 11, 2/26/2021, $386,000.
Ralf Esermann and Heidi Eisemann to Daniel P. and Megan M. Luther, Ministerial Dr., 2/26/2021, $445,000.
James G. Vecchiarelli and Mia M. Malafronte to Kevin R. and Kristin M. Corbett, 22 Savannah Way, 2/22/2021, $650,000.
Sandra R. Goldberg to Dragonfly Properties LLC, 1 Society Hl., 2/23/2021, $186,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Sanjay Kadatriya and Nutan Kadariya, 2/26/2021, $651,400.
NASHUA
Susanth Kumar Srinivas and Siva Swapna-Muntha to Arun K. Rathod and Bhavani Pawar, 89 Barrington Ave., Unit 89, 2/22/2021, $320,000.
Rogers FT and Neil Rogers to Pradeep R. Chowda and Manasa Pakala, 16 Bennett St., Unit 16, 2/22/2021, $333,533.
Susan Jimenez to David Deschene and Ruth Hebert, 21 Berkshire Rd., 2/24/2021, $305,000.
Diana Juris RET and Nancy J. Pappo to Michael and Laura Rizzo, 24 Beverlee Dr., 2/24/2021, $500,000.
John A. and Linda S. Marino to Luis A. Petegrino and S G. Jimenez-Rodriguez, 113 Blossom St., 2/25/2021, $435,000.
Cimson Properties LLC to Todd and Kimberly Ballantyne, 4 Braeburn Dr., Unit 1, 2/26/2021, $548,000.
Stephen W Graham LT and Stephen W. Graham to Green Realty LLC, 310 Brook Village Rd., Unit 40, 2/22/2021, $136,000.
Kim R. Hodges to Michael Bookman, 24 Cannongate 3, Unit 24, 2/26/2021, $285,000.
Bonnil L. and Scott A. Cote to Andrew Chaeles-Cote and Meredith Bachman-Cote, 17 Catalina Ln., 2/24/2021, $368,300.
Ryan A. Baldinelli and Keri Albanese to Audeno Bavaro, 19 Chatfield Dr., Unit 19, 2/24/2021, $399,000.
Frenado G. Mauricio and Priscila P. Dal to Andrew Dastous, 43 Coburn Ave., 2/25/2021, $475,000.
Lynch FT and Donald F. Lynch to Anthony W. Metzler, 11 Doncaster Dr., 2/26/2021, $476,000.
John M. Larose to Kathleen Stewart, 75 Dorchester Way, Unit 75, 2/26/2021, $330,000.
Elizabeth Jones to Rebecca N. Hood, 7 Foxglove Ct., Unit 7, 2/22/2021, $325,000.
Kaitlyn M. Fantasia and Anthony J. Dally to Sherida Welch, 82 Gillis St., 2/23/2021, $358,000.
Russell J. Dubuvc to Edward J. Lacorcia, Hassel Brook Rd., 2/26/2021, $425,000.
Stuart G. Trombley to Eric N. Ricard, Main Dunstable Rd., 2/26/2021, $240,000.
Johnny F. and Michelle L. Dagesse to Ziya Alverdiyev, 114-116 Main Dunstable Rd., 2/22/2021, $416,533.
Michael J. Rizzon and Lara E. Rizzo to Junior Hernabdez and Danielle H. Weiss, Morningside Estates 2, 2/25/2021, $480,000.
Mark C. Miller to Alba I. Meran, Ohio Ave., Lot 60a, 2/26/2021, $450,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Kendall L. and Jill A. Edwards, 7 Pasture Ln., Unit 7, 2/23/2021, $359,933.
Yu Long and Shaoting Zhang to Luis M. Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzale, 42 Pinebrook Rd., 2/22/2021, $460,000.
Diane M. Adams to Christopher R. Wilson, 18 Prestonfield Rd., Unit 18, 2/26/2021, $324,000.
Minuteman RT and Robert Meckel to Survivor Properties LLC, 10 Progress Ave., 2/23/2021, $1,150,000.
DeGraaf Erix J Est and Beverly J. DeGraaf to Andreann Huang, 7 Snow Cir., Unit K7, 2/26/2021, $250,000.
Robert Lansing and Margarita Ramirez-Lansing to Thi K. Eung, 33 Spindlewick Dr., 2/22/2021, $501,533.
Jeffrey A. and Linda Horne to Ryan Baldinelli, 256 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 256, 2/25/2021, $155,000.
William Mahoney to Nicole Ferdinand, 54 Temple St., 2/22/2021, $240,000.
Tyler J. Crawford and Renee A. Crowford to Shawn P. Dillon, W Hollis St., 2/26/2021, $471,000.
NEW BOSTON
Helen B. and Eugene S. Caggiano to Mai and Arthur Clancy, 176 Bunker Hill Rd., 2/26/2021, $829,000.
Scott E. Nadeau to Stacey C. and Chyrell Burton-Maldonado, 41 Christian Farm Dr., 2/22/2021, $450,000.
Pathway Homes Inc to Matthew J. and Elizabeth M. Hartnett, 31 Lincoln Dr., 2/24/2021, $455,933.
PEMBROKE
Jessica and Ryan Goss to Eleanor R. and Raymond W. Larue, 100 Main St., Unit M4, 2/22/2021, $129,000.
Mary L Nadeau 2015 T and Diane Mcgrath to Alexander P. and Kevina M. Caruso, 7 Millard St., 2/25/2021, $278,000.
Gladys R Hayes RET and Floyd W. Hayes to James Cornell and Tammy Mullins, Woodlawn Ridge Rd., 2/22/2021, $355,000.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Leo P. and Penny S. Breton, 50 Blackstone Dr., 2/25/2021, $412,933.
Domus Developers Inc to Eric and Kayla Simonelli, 7 Overlook Dr., 2/26/2021, $471,200.
Tyler B. Jones to Arielle and David T. Batchelor, 202 Route 27, Unit 27, 2/26/2021, $205,000.
WEARE
Theresa A. Chase and Noreen Lull to TKG Props, Colby Rd., 2/22/2021, $76,000.
Carol A. Boutwell to Andrew W. White and Amanda M. Dessert, Maplewold Rd., 2/26/2021, $600,000.