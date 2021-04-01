ALLENSTOWN
Carol M. and Richard G. Merrill to Brian S. and Laura J. Merrill, 6 Lubern Ave., 3/16/2021, $273,000.
4 Lights Inv Prop LLC to Samantha R. Fournier and Joel Latulippe, Lot 5, 3/15/2021, $290,000.
BEDFORD
Ibrahim Z. and Faiza I. Hashmi to Tracey J. Parks, 11 Ascot Ct., Unit 11, 3/15/2021, $250,000.
David George and Sara Geoge to Masooma Athar, 30 Bedford Center Rd., 3/15/2021, $666,000.
Janet L Reagan RET and Janet L. Reagan to Stephen Penn and Priscilla Hobbs-Penn, 44 Chatham Dr., Unit 44, 3/15/2021, $365,000.
Michael S. Kubicki to Cynathia Roberts, Cross Rd., 3/15/2021, $359,800.
Andrew C. and Brandi L. Nimmo to Keith V. and Jenell Spano, 43 Golden Dr., 3/18/2021, $850,000.
CANDIA
608HSCHN LLC to Edward and Karen Walsh, 66 Vinton St., 3/16/2021, $160,000.
Brian and Cheryl Mortimer to Paul R. and Sarah L. Brassard, Lot 109, 3/16/2021, $15,000.
CHESTER
Michael and Lisa Oleson to Timothy and Jennifer Oleson, 24 Gladys Nicoll Ln., 3/16/2021, $289,000.
Lowry Norma E Est and Lisa Huber to Kelley Murray, 91 Jennifer Dr., 3/16/2021, $364,000.
DEERFIELD
E Potter-Eleftheriou to Daniel P. Lyons, Coffeetown Rd., 3/17/2021, $275,000.
109 Griffin Road LLC to Penny House Holdings LLC, Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $222,733.
Peter H. and Leslie VanBerkum to Penny House Holdings LLC, 109 Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $838,400.
4 James Road Realty LLC to Penny House Holdings LLC, 114 Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $248,933.
BNC FT and William J. Whelan to Olivia Smith and Brian Omara, Haynes Rd., 3/19/2021, $410,000.
Peter H. and Leslie VanBerkum to Penny House Holdings LLC, 4 James Rd., 3/18/2021, $838,400.
Ryan M. and Sarah M. Hross to Sean J. Saulnier, 111 Mountain Rd., 3/18/2021, $435,000.
DERRY
Michael and Doreen Sica RET and Michael Sica to 10 1/2 Birch St LLC, 10-1/2 Birch St., 3/19/2021, $195,000.
James J. and Brenda Cahill to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Laurel St., 3/15/2021, $220,000.
Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Charles Zevitas and Cathleen Ofria, Oakwood Condo, Unit 16, 3/17/2021, $523,600.
JMF Realty LLC to Colinbrooke Invs LLC, 31 Steele Rd., 3/19/2021, $165,000.
DUNBARTON
Stephen H Singer RET and Stephen Singer to Patrick F. Bigg, 115 Mansion Rd., 3/16/2021, $995,000.
GOFFSTOWN
MG Holdings LLC to Lori A. Ferrer, 15 Andre St., 3/16/2021, $310,000.
Artsan Homes LLC to Ricahrd and Annette Cuvellier, 272 E Dunbarton Rd., 3/15/2021, $288,533.
Elizabeth Rozmovits to Elizabeth Rozmovits, 46 Moreau St., 3/18/2021, $135,000.
Preble FT and Jeanne M. Preble to Thomas J. Lapointe, 1 Timberland Dr., Unit 201, 3/17/2021, $170,000.
Channel 11 RT and Christopher Rondeau to Joann M. Fisher, Lot 46a., 3/16/2021, $310,000.
HOOKSETT
Berry Hill Estates LLC to Rachel B Provencher RET and Rachel B. Provencher, 3 Currant Ln., Unit 3, 3/19/2021, $399,933.
Heidi E. and William J. Bothwell to Kate M. Martin and Jeffrey W. Roche, 9 Helen Dr., 3/19/2021, $410,000.
Keved Realty LLC to Turnpike LLC, 230 Londonderry Tpke., 3/16/2021, $465,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Mark R. and Nicole Painchaud, 5 Sophie Cir., 3/15/2021, $523,333.
LITCHFIELD
K and M Developers LLC to Andrew B. and Tiffeny L. Mackinnon, 9 Firefly Way, 3/19/2021, $615,200.
LONDONDERRY
Courtney L. Inferrere to Lee P. Jeffers, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 189, 3/16/2021, $233,000.
Cecile M Leblanc IRT and Elaine M. Fugere to Thomas W. Kenney, 37 Noyes Rd., 3/18/2021, $300,000.
Deborah Christopher to Brian L. and Stacey Meskell, 41 Noyes Rd., 3/19/2021, $225,000.
Bay Flow LLC to Brandon Huff, 34 Stonehenge Rd., 3/18/2021, $401,000.
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Herget FT and Richard Herget, Lot 41, 3/18/2021, $667,533.
MANCHESTER
293 Abby Road LLC to Abbey Road Partners LLC, 293 Abby Rd., 3/15/2021, $3,785,000.
Mac E Apts LLC to Stephanie F. Martinz, Bell St., 3/15/2021, $429,933.
Joey Bachand to Jesse Reed-Biron and Melissa G. Biron, 1555 Bodwell Rd., Unit 37, 3/17/2021, $250,000.
Lovering FT and Mark Lovering to Jonathan R. and Rebecca J. Smallwood, 39 Brady Cir., 3/19/2021, $315,000.
Calef Road RT and Dean J. Millard to John Denisco, 169 Calef Rd., 3/18/2021, $420,000.
Brian J. Noc to Silver Acorn Centures LLC, 653 Clay St., Unit 1, 3/17/2021, $150,000.
Keith E. Mello to John R. and Heather Chapdelaine, 410 Coolidge Ave., 3/17/2021, $400,000.
Michelle Loranger to Joey N. Bachand, 19 Erskine Ave., 3/17/2021, $245,000.
Wood FT and Robert H. Wood to Debbie A. Geoffroy, 528 Granite St., 3/15/2021, $245,000.
Anastasios and H Argiras RET and Anastasios Argiras to Stratos Argiras, 57 Hulme St., 3/17/2021, $312,600.
Landlock Realty LLC to Jacob A. Buettner and Shawna N. Burttner, Kelley St., 3/17/2021, $290,533.
Maureen M. Mclaughlin to Scott Scutrio and Geovanie Huerts-Reyes, 321 Laurel St., 3/16/2021, $230,000.
Jay Tuck to Hany Tobbi and Mary Elizabethkilcs, 471 Manchester St., 3/19/2021, $410,000.
HLS RET and Heather L. Stowell to Sheryl A. and Timothy Sullivan, 269 Mast Rd., 3/16/2021, $319,000.
Peter D. Frank to John Nerbonne, 65 Middle St., Unit 65, 3/15/2021, $290,000.
D A C Fanny LT and Donna M. Coleman-Fanny to Adrian Reyes, 130 Milford St., 3/16/2021, $335,000.
Michael A. Clickstein and Cheryl Clikstein to James O. Howard, 707 Montgomery St., 3/19/2021, $300,000.
Collishaw-Peratto FT and Michael G. Collishaw to John Windas and Diane M. Windad, Pondview Ln., 3/19/2021, $490,000.
Virginia A Cerone RET and Virginia A. Cerone to Kerim Taylan-Gerdan, 143 Renard St., 3/15/2021, $320,000.
Rahael B Provencher RET and Robert F. Provcncher to Stepehn and Christine Blinn, 125 Tennyson Dr., 3/19/2021, $550,000.
Currier Gallery Of Art to 180 Pearl Associates LLC, Walnut St., 3/19/2021, $1,250,000.
Brian J. Clark to Marx Dupre and Melanie Perry, 141 Wellesley St., 3/16/2021, $464,000.
Andre S. Docos to Matthew G Brown RET and Matthew G. Brown, 3/16/2021, $465,000.
MERRIMACK
Marlene Grosky RET and Marlene Grosky to 316 DW Highway LLC, 8 Continental Blvd., 3/15/2021, $2,605,000.
RPR Realty LLC to 316 DW Highway LLC, 10 Continental Blvd., 3/15/2021, $2,695,000.
Lizzie Borden LLC to Dougherty-Zibolis LLC, 101 Herrick St., 3/18/2021, $375,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merimack 2 to Subramani M. Nagaraj and Deepika Achyut-Rao, 35 Toby Cir., 3/15/2021, $525,000.
Amy M. Taylor to Shawn Lortie, Turkey Hill Bridge Rd., 3/18/2021, $285,000.
Mary Hayes RET and Mary P. Hayes to Ranc RE Holdings LLC, 160 Turkey Hill Rd., 3/19/2021, $347,533.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Kevin G. Smith and Cathlen A. Soucy-Smith, 3/19/2021, $522,800.
NASHUA
Laura A. and Frank A. Carson to Kyleigh P. and Tyler N. Rousseau, 28 Almont St., 3/15/2021, $285,000.
18 Blossom LLC to 18-24 Blossom St LLC, Blossom St., 3/19/2021, $1,040,000.
Raisanen Homes Elite LLC to Gavin R. Dyer, 3 Caleb St., Unit 3, 3/16/2021, $430,000.
WFW RT and William F. Willett to Kenneth J. and Cynthia A. Knopp, 300 Candlewood Park Condo, Unit 19, 3/19/2021, $232,533.
Harry J. Mecue to Zachary Gilmartin, 226 Cannongate 3, Unit 226, 3/16/2021, $215,933.
Cheryl K. Bilecz to Kung Lhant, 79 Chestnut St., 3/16/2021, $150,000.
John D. Deck to Colleen L. Mulvahey, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 157, 3/18/2021, $260,000.
Myra Nikitas to Zachary T. and Shannon M. Cole, 11 Custer Cir., 3/19/2021, $451,000.
William D. Rachuba-Hortman and Shreya Sabharwal to Sribalaharan Balashingam and Kugaray Sribalaharan, 75 Deerwood Dr., Unit D, 3/19/2021, $285,000.
Margarita V. Smith to Andre Leblanc, 15 Fairview Ave., 3/18/2021, $375,000.
Human Fund RET and Gerard A. Reppucci to M R Lacasse Homes LLC, Gaffney St., 3/17/2021, $155,000.
David A. Truner and Margagret T. Turner to Margarita V. Smith, 38 Haines St., 3/18/2021, $270,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Bahareh Haji-Saeed, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 313, 3/15/2021, $350,933.
Shaw Thomas A Est and Sandra D. Griffith to E A. DeLaLima-Gunzalez, Kirkley Rd., Lot 96, 3/19/2021, $368,000.
Brian Pratt to Kristen Fearon, 5 New Haven Dr., Unit H207, 3/15/2021, $134,000.
Boire Properties LLC to Perimeter Rd Prop LLC, Perimeter Rd., 3/17/2021, $4,821,800.
John J. Dorsey and Shelly D. Dorsey to Scott T. and Rebecca Flynn, 21 Pollard Rd., 3/17/2021, $470,000.
Nat J. Houth and Pheap Chhoung to Clayton J. Boothroyd and Leidy T. Velasquez, 26 Portchester Dr., 3/15/2021, $330,000.
Sukhvinder Bhogal to Jaspreet Khambay, 41 Profile Cir., Unit 41, 3/17/2021, $236,000.
Martha P Oregan IRT and Heather J. Oregan to David E. and Claire L. Chambers, 12 Smithfield Ter., 3/15/2021, $525,000.
Derek H. Tait to Evan H. Walters and Lauren V. Busa, 35 Spit Brook Rd., Unit 27, 3/19/2021, $235,933.
Wayne R. Johnson to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Valhalla Dr., 3/15/2021, $275,000.
711 West Hollis St Rlty to Imperial Hammer Cont LLC, 711 W Hollis St., 3/19/2021, $575,000.
David A. and Ren J. Winchester to Garrett Mccutheor and Marlssa Hynes, 42 Whitford Rd., 3/19/2021, $465,000.
3-5 Williams Court RT and Daniel G. Stevens to Scott M. Houle, 3-5 Williams Ct., 3/15/2021, $265,000.
NEW BOSTON
Michaelle and William Callahan to Emily A. Wontor, 8 Chamberlain Rd., 3/15/2021, $585,000.
Michael S. and Pauline M. Massone to Karen C. Massone, 50 Hopkins Rd., 3/17/2021, $350,000.
PEMBROKE
Kathleen E. and Michael Landrigan to Tassinari FT and Mark P. Tassinari, 210 Cardigan Dr., Unit D, 3/16/2021, $309,000.
Erin and Robert Fronk to Susan Donnelly and Thomas Grinley, 437 Deerpath Ln., 3/16/2021, $345,000.
Jamie L. Cimba and Cimba J. Estate to Brittany A. and David A. Michaud, 147 Pembroke St., 3/16/2021, $335,000.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Martha P Regan IRT and Martha P. Regan, 53 Blackstone Dr., 3/17/2021, $406,933.
Sd and c Builders LLC to Richard and Mary T. Michlik, 14 Evelyn Ave., 3/16/2021, $314,933.
Richard A. Pevear to Bryan and Jessica Barbin, Mountain Rd., 3/19/2021, $96,000.
Kenneth and Anita Kelley to Michelle C. and Stephen P. Mcginnis, 27 Strawberry Ln., 3/19/2021, $460,000.
WEARE
Adam J. and Heaher A. Vachon to Joshua D. Cole and Taylor N. Lrish, 21 Tracie Ln., 3/19/2021, $370,000.