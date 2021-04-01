ALLENSTOWN

Carol M. and Richard G. Merrill to Brian S. and Laura J. Merrill, 6 Lubern Ave., 3/16/2021, $273,000.

4 Lights Inv Prop LLC to Samantha R. Fournier and Joel Latulippe, Lot 5, 3/15/2021, $290,000.

BEDFORD

Ibrahim Z. and Faiza I. Hashmi to Tracey J. Parks, 11 Ascot Ct., Unit 11, 3/15/2021, $250,000.

David George and Sara Geoge to Masooma Athar, 30 Bedford Center Rd., 3/15/2021, $666,000.

Janet L Reagan RET and Janet L. Reagan to Stephen Penn and Priscilla Hobbs-Penn, 44 Chatham Dr., Unit 44, 3/15/2021, $365,000.

Michael S. Kubicki to Cynathia Roberts, Cross Rd., 3/15/2021, $359,800.

Andrew C. and Brandi L. Nimmo to Keith V. and Jenell Spano, 43 Golden Dr., 3/18/2021, $850,000.

CANDIA

608HSCHN LLC to Edward and Karen Walsh, 66 Vinton St., 3/16/2021, $160,000.

Brian and Cheryl Mortimer to Paul R. and Sarah L. Brassard, Lot 109, 3/16/2021, $15,000.

CHESTER

Michael and Lisa Oleson to Timothy and Jennifer Oleson, 24 Gladys Nicoll Ln., 3/16/2021, $289,000.

Lowry Norma E Est and Lisa Huber to Kelley Murray, 91 Jennifer Dr., 3/16/2021, $364,000.

DEERFIELD

E Potter-Eleftheriou to Daniel P. Lyons, Coffeetown Rd., 3/17/2021, $275,000.

109 Griffin Road LLC to Penny House Holdings LLC, Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $222,733.

Peter H. and Leslie VanBerkum to Penny House Holdings LLC, 109 Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $838,400.

4 James Road Realty LLC to Penny House Holdings LLC, 114 Griffin Rd., 3/18/2021, $248,933.

BNC FT and William J. Whelan to Olivia Smith and Brian Omara, Haynes Rd., 3/19/2021, $410,000.

Peter H. and Leslie VanBerkum to Penny House Holdings LLC, 4 James Rd., 3/18/2021, $838,400.

Ryan M. and Sarah M. Hross to Sean J. Saulnier, 111 Mountain Rd., 3/18/2021, $435,000.

DERRY

Michael and Doreen Sica RET and Michael Sica to 10 1/2 Birch St LLC, 10-1/2 Birch St., 3/19/2021, $195,000.

James J. and Brenda Cahill to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Laurel St., 3/15/2021, $220,000.

Lifestyle Hm Of Derry NH to Charles Zevitas and Cathleen Ofria, Oakwood Condo, Unit 16, 3/17/2021, $523,600.

JMF Realty LLC to Colinbrooke Invs LLC, 31 Steele Rd., 3/19/2021, $165,000.

DUNBARTON

Stephen H Singer RET and Stephen Singer to Patrick F. Bigg, 115 Mansion Rd., 3/16/2021, $995,000.

GOFFSTOWN

MG Holdings LLC to Lori A. Ferrer, 15 Andre St., 3/16/2021, $310,000.

Artsan Homes LLC to Ricahrd and Annette Cuvellier, 272 E Dunbarton Rd., 3/15/2021, $288,533.

Elizabeth Rozmovits to Elizabeth Rozmovits, 46 Moreau St., 3/18/2021, $135,000.

Preble FT and Jeanne M. Preble to Thomas J. Lapointe, 1 Timberland Dr., Unit 201, 3/17/2021, $170,000.

Channel 11 RT and Christopher Rondeau to Joann M. Fisher, Lot 46a., 3/16/2021, $310,000.

HOOKSETT

Berry Hill Estates LLC to Rachel B Provencher RET and Rachel B. Provencher, 3 Currant Ln., Unit 3, 3/19/2021, $399,933.

Heidi E. and William J. Bothwell to Kate M. Martin and Jeffrey W. Roche, 9 Helen Dr., 3/19/2021, $410,000.

Keved Realty LLC to Turnpike LLC, 230 Londonderry Tpke., 3/16/2021, $465,000.

Stinson Hills LLC to Mark R. and Nicole Painchaud, 5 Sophie Cir., 3/15/2021, $523,333.

LITCHFIELD

K and M Developers LLC to Andrew B. and Tiffeny L. Mackinnon, 9 Firefly Way, 3/19/2021, $615,200.

LONDONDERRY

Courtney L. Inferrere to Lee P. Jeffers, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 189, 3/16/2021, $233,000.

Cecile M Leblanc IRT and Elaine M. Fugere to Thomas W. Kenney, 37 Noyes Rd., 3/18/2021, $300,000.

Deborah Christopher to Brian L. and Stacey Meskell, 41 Noyes Rd., 3/19/2021, $225,000.

Bay Flow LLC to Brandon Huff, 34 Stonehenge Rd., 3/18/2021, $401,000.

Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Herget FT and Richard Herget, Lot 41, 3/18/2021, $667,533.

MANCHESTER

293 Abby Road LLC to Abbey Road Partners LLC, 293 Abby Rd., 3/15/2021, $3,785,000.

Mac E Apts LLC to Stephanie F. Martinz, Bell St., 3/15/2021, $429,933.

Joey Bachand to Jesse Reed-Biron and Melissa G. Biron, 1555 Bodwell Rd., Unit 37, 3/17/2021, $250,000.

Lovering FT and Mark Lovering to Jonathan R. and Rebecca J. Smallwood, 39 Brady Cir., 3/19/2021, $315,000.

Calef Road RT and Dean J. Millard to John Denisco, 169 Calef Rd., 3/18/2021, $420,000.

Brian J. Noc to Silver Acorn Centures LLC, 653 Clay St., Unit 1, 3/17/2021, $150,000.

Keith E. Mello to John R. and Heather Chapdelaine, 410 Coolidge Ave., 3/17/2021, $400,000.

Michelle Loranger to Joey N. Bachand, 19 Erskine Ave., 3/17/2021, $245,000.

Wood FT and Robert H. Wood to Debbie A. Geoffroy, 528 Granite St., 3/15/2021, $245,000.

Anastasios and H Argiras RET and Anastasios Argiras to Stratos Argiras, 57 Hulme St., 3/17/2021, $312,600.

Landlock Realty LLC to Jacob A. Buettner and Shawna N. Burttner, Kelley St., 3/17/2021, $290,533.

Maureen M. Mclaughlin to Scott Scutrio and Geovanie Huerts-Reyes, 321 Laurel St., 3/16/2021, $230,000.

Jay Tuck to Hany Tobbi and Mary Elizabethkilcs, 471 Manchester St., 3/19/2021, $410,000.

HLS RET and Heather L. Stowell to Sheryl A. and Timothy Sullivan, 269 Mast Rd., 3/16/2021, $319,000.

Peter D. Frank to John Nerbonne, 65 Middle St., Unit 65, 3/15/2021, $290,000.

D A C Fanny LT and Donna M. Coleman-Fanny to Adrian Reyes, 130 Milford St., 3/16/2021, $335,000.

Michael A. Clickstein and Cheryl Clikstein to James O. Howard, 707 Montgomery St., 3/19/2021, $300,000.

Collishaw-Peratto FT and Michael G. Collishaw to John Windas and Diane M. Windad, Pondview Ln., 3/19/2021, $490,000.

Virginia A Cerone RET and Virginia A. Cerone to Kerim Taylan-Gerdan, 143 Renard St., 3/15/2021, $320,000.

Rahael B Provencher RET and Robert F. Provcncher to Stepehn and Christine Blinn, 125 Tennyson Dr., 3/19/2021, $550,000.

Currier Gallery Of Art to 180 Pearl Associates LLC, Walnut St., 3/19/2021, $1,250,000.

Brian J. Clark to Marx Dupre and Melanie Perry, 141 Wellesley St., 3/16/2021, $464,000.

Andre S. Docos to Matthew G Brown RET and Matthew G. Brown, 3/16/2021, $465,000.

MERRIMACK

Marlene Grosky RET and Marlene Grosky to 316 DW Highway LLC, 8 Continental Blvd., 3/15/2021, $2,605,000.

RPR Realty LLC to 316 DW Highway LLC, 10 Continental Blvd., 3/15/2021, $2,695,000.

Lizzie Borden LLC to Dougherty-Zibolis LLC, 101 Herrick St., 3/18/2021, $375,000.

Bowers Lndg Of Merimack 2 to Subramani M. Nagaraj and Deepika Achyut-Rao, 35 Toby Cir., 3/15/2021, $525,000.

Amy M. Taylor to Shawn Lortie, Turkey Hill Bridge Rd., 3/18/2021, $285,000.

Mary Hayes RET and Mary P. Hayes to Ranc RE Holdings LLC, 160 Turkey Hill Rd., 3/19/2021, $347,533.

Hampshire Ventures Inc to Kevin G. Smith and Cathlen A. Soucy-Smith, 3/19/2021, $522,800.

NASHUA

Laura A. and Frank A. Carson to Kyleigh P. and Tyler N. Rousseau, 28 Almont St., 3/15/2021, $285,000.

18 Blossom LLC to 18-24 Blossom St LLC, Blossom St., 3/19/2021, $1,040,000.

Raisanen Homes Elite LLC to Gavin R. Dyer, 3 Caleb St., Unit 3, 3/16/2021, $430,000.

WFW RT and William F. Willett to Kenneth J. and Cynthia A. Knopp, 300 Candlewood Park Condo, Unit 19, 3/19/2021, $232,533.

Harry J. Mecue to Zachary Gilmartin, 226 Cannongate 3, Unit 226, 3/16/2021, $215,933.

Cheryl K. Bilecz to Kung Lhant, 79 Chestnut St., 3/16/2021, $150,000.

John D. Deck to Colleen L. Mulvahey, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 157, 3/18/2021, $260,000.

Myra Nikitas to Zachary T. and Shannon M. Cole, 11 Custer Cir., 3/19/2021, $451,000.

William D. Rachuba-Hortman and Shreya Sabharwal to Sribalaharan Balashingam and Kugaray Sribalaharan, 75 Deerwood Dr., Unit D, 3/19/2021, $285,000.

Margarita V. Smith to Andre Leblanc, 15 Fairview Ave., 3/18/2021, $375,000.

Human Fund RET and Gerard A. Reppucci to M R Lacasse Homes LLC, Gaffney St., 3/17/2021, $155,000.

David A. Truner and Margagret T. Turner to Margarita V. Smith, 38 Haines St., 3/18/2021, $270,000.

Etchstone Properties Inc to Bahareh Haji-Saeed, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 313, 3/15/2021, $350,933.

Shaw Thomas A Est and Sandra D. Griffith to E A. DeLaLima-Gunzalez, Kirkley Rd., Lot 96, 3/19/2021, $368,000.

Brian Pratt to Kristen Fearon, 5 New Haven Dr., Unit H207, 3/15/2021, $134,000.

Boire Properties LLC to Perimeter Rd Prop LLC, Perimeter Rd., 3/17/2021, $4,821,800.

John J. Dorsey and Shelly D. Dorsey to Scott T. and Rebecca Flynn, 21 Pollard Rd., 3/17/2021, $470,000.

Nat J. Houth and Pheap Chhoung to Clayton J. Boothroyd and Leidy T. Velasquez, 26 Portchester Dr., 3/15/2021, $330,000.

Sukhvinder Bhogal to Jaspreet Khambay, 41 Profile Cir., Unit 41, 3/17/2021, $236,000.

Martha P Oregan IRT and Heather J. Oregan to David E. and Claire L. Chambers, 12 Smithfield Ter., 3/15/2021, $525,000.

Derek H. Tait to Evan H. Walters and Lauren V. Busa, 35 Spit Brook Rd., Unit 27, 3/19/2021, $235,933.

Wayne R. Johnson to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Valhalla Dr., 3/15/2021, $275,000.

711 West Hollis St Rlty to Imperial Hammer Cont LLC, 711 W Hollis St., 3/19/2021, $575,000.

David A. and Ren J. Winchester to Garrett Mccutheor and Marlssa Hynes, 42 Whitford Rd., 3/19/2021, $465,000.

3-5 Williams Court RT and Daniel G. Stevens to Scott M. Houle, 3-5 Williams Ct., 3/15/2021, $265,000.

NEW BOSTON

Michaelle and William Callahan to Emily A. Wontor, 8 Chamberlain Rd., 3/15/2021, $585,000.

Michael S. and Pauline M. Massone to Karen C. Massone, 50 Hopkins Rd., 3/17/2021, $350,000.

PEMBROKE

Kathleen E. and Michael Landrigan to Tassinari FT and Mark P. Tassinari, 210 Cardigan Dr., Unit D, 3/16/2021, $309,000.

Erin and Robert Fronk to Susan Donnelly and Thomas Grinley, 437 Deerpath Ln., 3/16/2021, $345,000.

Jamie L. Cimba and Cimba J. Estate to Brittany A. and David A. Michaud, 147 Pembroke St., 3/16/2021, $335,000.

RAYMOND

Blackstone Reserve Dev to Martha P Regan IRT and Martha P. Regan, 53 Blackstone Dr., 3/17/2021, $406,933.

Sd and c Builders LLC to Richard and Mary T. Michlik, 14 Evelyn Ave., 3/16/2021, $314,933.

Richard A. Pevear to Bryan and Jessica Barbin, Mountain Rd., 3/19/2021, $96,000.

Kenneth and Anita Kelley to Michelle C. and Stephen P. Mcginnis, 27 Strawberry Ln., 3/19/2021, $460,000.

WEARE

Adam J. and Heaher A. Vachon to Joshua D. Cole and Taylor N. Lrish, 21 Tracie Ln., 3/19/2021, $370,000.