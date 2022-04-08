ALLENSTOWN
Christian and Krista Beck to Laurie Desrochers, 15 Heritage Dr., Unit 15, 3/22/2022, $215,000.
AUBURN
David and Elizabeth Sotnik to James Mortell and Kristin Nelson, 378 Wilsons Crossing Rd., 3/21/2022, $477,000.
BEDFORD
74 Barrington LLC to Peter Siegesmund and Julia Whitley, 74 Barrington Dr., 3/23/2022, $1,275,000.
Karen A Mead RET and Karen A. Mead to Stanley T. Stark Jr, 30 Cambridge Rd., 3/25/2022, $381,000.
Jeannine L. and Glenn Mcenerney to David Tallinj and Karla Tallini, 66 Old Bedford Rd., 3/21/2022, $400,000.
West Bedford Cnty Farm to Gregory and Christine Murray, Rock Rd., 3/23/2022, $329,933.
Daniel and Kendrah Schiappa to Timothy Robbins, 48 Rosewell Rd., 3/22/2022, $2,275,000.
Kim P. Nguyen to Travis Trottier and Jennifer Nguyen, 33 Timberlane Dr., 3/25/2022, $407,000.
CANDIA
Jeffrey G. and Lynn M. Walz to Ronald B. and Susan K. Petraitis, 193 Crowley Rd., 3/22/2022, $650,000.
BMT Construction LLC to Michael Espey, 398 New Boston Rd., 3/22/2022, $575,000.
Kim Cinquegrana to Amy and Jameson Aubrey, 307 Raymond Rd., 3/24/2022, $390,000.
CHESTER
Carla M Hamm RET and Carla M. Hamm to Arthur Carvalho and Laura Hayes, 196 Haverhill Rd., 3/22/2022, $475,000.
Robert A. Murphy to Michael F. Wonoski, 868 Raymond Rd., 3/24/2022, $365,000.
Kevin C. and Theodore P. Scott to Champagne Enterprises LLC, N/A., 3/25/2022, $125,000.
Kevin C. and Theodore P. Scott to Champagne Enterprises LLC, N/A., 3/25/2022, $150,000.
DEERFIELD
Peter J. Quirk to Quirk FT and Daniel J. Quirk, Danielle Way, 3/24/2022, $334,000.
Sara and Ryan Oconnor to Nicholas Ellis, 61 Nottingham Rd., 3/23/2022, $540,000.
DERRY
David Incerto to Alexandria Matossian, 226 Chases Grove Rd., 3/23/2022, $275,000.
Tyler Mckallagat and Amy Saxton to Jessica Diprima, 82 Derryfield Rd., Unit L, 3/22/2022, $285,000.
Hagop and Alexandria Matossian to Robin Snicer, 24 Dixon Ln., 3/22/2022, $950,000.
Richard J. Greeley to Sharon Naro, 65 Fordway Ext., Unit 1105, 3/25/2022, $260,000.
Eugene R Towne FT and Jeannette Buonora to Inner Circle LLC, 58 Frost Rd., 3/21/2022, $479,000.
Andrew A. Hitchcock to Sandra Pappas, 3 Nutfield Ct., Unit 9, 3/24/2022, $330,000.
Caroline N. Fox and Brandon Siwacki to Thomas J. Arndt and Allison Siwacki, 2 Spollett Dr., 3/22/2022, $386,000.
Mammoth Properties LLC to 270 Nashua Rd LLC, 60 W Broadway., 3/24/2022, $755,000.
Jonathan J. Moschilli to Joseph K. and Michelle L. Currie, 8 Wright Rd., Unit 8, 3/23/2022, $439,933.
DUNBARTON
Carol A. Maher to Karen L. Henderson, 2 Karen Rd., 3/21/2022, $325,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Charpentier Assoc LLC to Andrew M. and Xiuwen Desrosiers, 722 Mast Rd., 3/21/2022, $186,666.
David R. Miller to Matthew Kulesz, 12 Rosemont St., 3/25/2022, $330,000.
Richard L. and Kathleen A. Paquin to Joseph S. Mcdonough and Robert C. Murnane, 28 Saint Anselms Dr., 3/22/2022, $325,000.
Paul F. Welch to Max Blindow, Shirley Hill Rd., 3/21/2022, $375,000.
HOOKSETT
Together We Rise LLC to Welcome Hm Residences LLC, 10 Bell Ave., 3/24/2022, $1,600,000.
Robert D. Camann to Nicole Brown and Ronald H. Wooles 3rd, 8 Fieldstone Dr., 3/23/2022, $577,000.
LONDONDERRY
Lorden Commons LLC to Robert and Jennifer Kelly, 63 Clover Ln., 3/21/2022, $739,933.
Brendan T. Kelly to Michelle and Kathleen Goes, 31-C Constitution Dr., Unit 31C, 3/25/2022, $185,000.
Katelyn Williams to Donovan D. Allen Jr, 91 Granite St., Unit 91, 3/21/2022, $248,000.
Muriel E Plummer IRT and Peter A. Plummer to Amy J. and John J. Leonard Jr, 110 High Range Rd., 3/25/2022, $400,000.
Robitaille Eleanor M Est and Jeremy Robitaille to Robin L. Slocomb, 20 Lincoln Dr., Unit 20, 3/24/2022, $331,900.
Janet L. and Dennis J. Griffin to Joseph G. Campbell and Nicole A. Levesque, 211 Mammoth Rd., 3/25/2022, $492,000.
William J. Jr and Rachel R. Klein to Vincent Dibiasio, 19 School House Rd., Unit 19, 3/22/2022, $801,000.
Nancy E Covey RET and Nancy E. Covey to Scott E. Fritchy, 12 Vista Ridge Dr., Unit 39, 3/22/2022, $150,000.
MANCHESTER
Timothy S. and Leah J. Hayden to Krysta J. Marinelli and Will R. Brewer, 40 Allied St., 3/23/2022, $403,000.
Members First CU to Mor RE Holdings LLC and Allison Street Hldg LLC, 42 Bridge St., 3/25/2022, $1,150,000.
Felisha A. and Shay Jones to Julio A. Melendez, 1720 Candia Rd., Unit 160, 3/21/2022, $339,933.
Felisha A. and Shay Jones to Julio A. Melendez, 1720 Candia Rd., Unit 165, 3/21/2022, $339,933.
Felisha A. and Shay Jones to Julio A. Melendez, 1720 Candia Rd., 3/21/2022, $339,933.
Mcdall LLC to 3375 Cap Chestnut St LLC, 513 Chestnut St., 3/21/2022, $850,000.
Sylvio G Leblanc FT and Lucie Collins to Sophiasoe S. Shai and Sai Wonshai, 63 Columbus St., 3/21/2022, $360,000.
Jodi L. Perkins to Brian S. Zinn, 84 Conant St., 3/25/2022, $448,000.
Robert E. Eaton Jr to Chang Shu and Ping Shen, 23 Country Club Dr., Unit 21, 3/23/2022, $162,000.
RGGS Realty LLC to N and M Realty LLC, Dover St., 3/25/2022, $349,000.
Debbie Patterson to Margaret Galvez, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 311, 3/22/2022, $290,000.
R and J Frost T and David C. Frost to 1934 Elm Street LLC, 1934 Elm St., 3/24/2022, $510,000.
Tammy M. Gauthier to Javier Perez-Rodriguez and Yeni M. Camejo-Rojas, 921 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 921, 3/24/2022, $320,533.
Carmen P. and Megan E. Giampetruzzi to Ashley Giampetruzzi and Stephen A. Hemming, 36 Foxwood Cir., Unit 36, 3/25/2022, $275,000.
RGGS Realty LLC to N and M Realty LLC, Granite St., 3/25/2022, $349,000.
Robert A Myers RET and Robert A. Myers to Scott and Michelle Smith, 92 Hilton St., 3/21/2022, $336,400.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Holly Ave., Lot 20, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Holly Ave., Lot 22, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Lindsey Grant to Gina M. Maniscalco, 69 Lamprey St., 3/24/2022, $306,000.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Lincoln St., Lot 20, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Lincoln St., Lot 22, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 16, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 15, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 32, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 31, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 18, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Charles W. King Jr to 1628 Group Inc, 347 Mammoth Rd., Unit 17, 3/22/2022, $185,000.
Richard A. and Lorraine J. Pilotte to Richard Hook RET and Richard Hook, 588 Montgomery St., 3/21/2022, $525,000.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Morey St., Lot 20, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Michael J. Socha to UO St Michael Hall and Delecia Hall, Morey St., Lot 22, 3/23/2022, $350,000.
Deborah K. Dillon to Mary F. and Kevin P. Gustafson, 320 Oak St., 3/25/2022, $325,000.
Joshua and Haley Bouchard to William Feeny and Maria I. Castro, 167 Patricia Ln., 3/23/2022, $396,000.
Claire T. Lay and Elise M. Robinson to Ryan M. Boisvert, 216 Perley St., 3/23/2022, $275,000.
Erika Locke and Ryan Williams to David Miller, 131 Red Coat Ln., 3/21/2022, $345,000.
Jong S. and Linda Lee to Margaret and Thomas Derosa, 55 River Rd., Unit 8C, 3/23/2022, $307,000.
Maria E. Aguirre to Gustin Properties LLC, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 8, 3/25/2022, $270,000.
Philip L. and Jennifer Sirois to A and W Properties LLC, 235 Spruce St., 3/22/2022, $460,000.
Norman Cayer and Joseph St Cyr to Jaclyn Brennan and Kevin Marcos, 367 Thornton St., 3/21/2022, $350,000.
MERRIMACK
Pellegrino Anthony J Est and Stephen Pellegrino to Scott and Jason Walsh, 35 Amherst Rd., 3/21/2022, $319,000.
Stacey A. Marino to Nils Scheie, 5 Bernards Rd., Unit 26, 3/21/2022, $225,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 7 Charles Rd., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
Joshua T. Ham and Kimberly D. Schildroth to Chandra L. Parris, 11 Danbury Dr., 3/25/2022, $385,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 11 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 14 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 15 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 17 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 18 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 19 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 21 Elizabeth Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
Christopher Rodriguez and Katia Fratticci to John E Gudzinowicz RET and John E. Gudzinowicz, 3 Esquire Ln., Unit 3, 3/22/2022, $410,000.
Cynthia E. Silveira to Carl A. Hamlin and Jennifer Freeman, 94 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 94, 3/21/2022, $303,000.
Bouchard Normand R Est and Elaine J. Makara to Luz M. Arroyave, 2 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 38, 3/22/2022, $215,000.
George and Stella Demetri to Gabriella Cernolev, 79 Middlesex Rd., Unit 79, 3/25/2022, $375,000.
Dennis Zibolis Jr to Stephen and Amy Brunelle, 12 Naticook Rd., 3/21/2022, $210,000.
RCL Realty LLC to Shawn Lortie and Michelle Porter, 4 Squires Dr., 3/21/2022, $200,000.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Jean M. and John M. Holsenbeck Jr, 2 White Tail Rdg., 3/24/2022, $255,000.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Jill R. Leven, 6 White Tail Rdg., 3/24/2022, $255,000.
Jonathan P. Nappi to Robert O. and Lisa J. Doherty, N/A., 3/24/2022, $660,000.
NASHUA
Andy S. and Leila M. Dressel to Doug and Justyna E. Brown, 22 Alder Dr., 3/21/2022, $305,000.
Maria C. Wesley to Marcia H. and Roberto O. Marques, 17-1/2 Balcom St., 3/21/2022, $435,000.
Justin Deflumeri to Anand Kumar, 19 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1913, 3/25/2022, $243,333.
Paul E. Sampson and Paula Calvetti to Kristina C. Piccirillo, 45 Brinton Dr., 3/24/2022, $542,000.
Kyle D. Thornton to Jianchang Li and Yan Cheng, Broad St., 3/25/2022, $325,000.
Chen Chen to B and S Sundara Realty LLC, 310 Brook Village Rd., Unit 12, 3/25/2022, $210,000.
Diane C. Bluff to Ravish and Usha K. Khetarpal, 143 Cannongate 3, Unit 143, 3/22/2022, $256,000.
Gail A. Heald to Cathy R. Tran and Edin Vukicevie, 12 Chautauqua Ave., 3/25/2022, $340,000.
Jonathan Aguiar to Debora R. Carvalho and Lucio E. Desouza, 7 Cherry St., 3/22/2022, $335,000.
Danielle M. Oshea to Kayla Nicewicz, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 85, 3/21/2022, $335,000.
Gimak Properties LLC to Robert and Michelle Russell, 29 Dodge St., 3/23/2022, $621,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Ashish Bandekar, 18 Dumaine Ave., Unit B, 3/22/2022, $405,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Paige Choi, 18 Dumaine Ave., Unit C3, 3/22/2022, $404,933.
Colinbrooke Homes LLC to R S. Santana-Martinez and Jaritza Calderon, 3 Gydians Way, 3/22/2022, $440,000.
Lisa J. and Colive Heaven to Anne M. Green and Elijah White, 41 Laton St., 3/25/2022, $405,000.
Yan F. Wang to Martell and Chari Henry-Wilson, 12 Queensway Cir., 3/23/2022, $645,000.
John Laforme Jr to Jennifer Simonds, 2 Tetreau St., 3/22/2022, $435,800.
Rachel and Patrick Lessard to Patrick Lessard, 3 Twilight Dr., 3/21/2022, $40,000.
Christopher M. and Kerry Anderson to Colin N. Smith and Julia Doyle, 101 Windsor St., 3/25/2022, $495,000.
Terrence and Bozenna K. Rochford to Felix Labelle, N/A., 3/24/2022, $265,000.
NEW BOSTON
William Gary Allen RET and William G. Allen to Russell C. and Nancy E. Friend, 68 Butterfield Mill Rd., 3/25/2022, $308,000.
Scott M. Nault to Austin A. Quinlan, 50 Mason Dr., 3/25/2022, $425,133.
Kristina L. Guilmette to Taylor Stonge, 23 Page Ln., 3/23/2022, $92,000.
PEMBROKE
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Jessica and Joshua Bursey, 234 Buck St., 3/25/2022, $357,000.
Edward J Coffey RET and Edward J. Coffey to Kevin Lally, 100 Main St., Unit 211, 3/25/2022, $165,000.
RAYMOND
Cory J. Bushong Jr to Jonathan Vogt and Kelsey Mckechnie, 97 Chester Rd., 3/21/2022, $350,000.
Harlan T Westney RET and Noelle Sanderson to Carol Jayne, 3 Country View Dr., 3/23/2022, $475,000.
Joel R. Porter Jr to Matthew and Carol Zarba, 1 Francesca Dr., 3/21/2022, $315,000.
David Kent to 1 Sky Cmnty Svcs Inc, 29 Nottingham Rd., 3/23/2022, $527,400.
Patrick and Hayley Ringwood to Anthony and Brittney Borg, 189 Route 27, 3/24/2022, $350,000.
Joseph Daigle to Darren Brown and Andrea Macri, 202 Route 27, Unit 30, 3/22/2022, $260,000.
WEARE
Mensur Ramie and Amira Ramic to Chad M. Hughes and Christine L. Doyle, 8 Fessenden Ln., 3/21/2022, $476,000.