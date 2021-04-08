ALLENSTOWN
Deborah Humphrey and Daniel Pike to Kaylin N. Johnson, 5 Swiftwater Dr., Unit 1, 3/22/2021, $150,000.
AUBURN
Liberty Woods LLC to Lilliam R. Rogers, 76 Freedom Ln., 3/26/2021, $675,000.
John H. Danis and Doris Devlvalle-Danis to Brian P. Drelick and Miriam Chapman, Lot 4, 3/26/2021, $610,000.
BEDFORD
Red Hand T and Joan E. Oneil to Elaine M. Ciechon, 65 Hawthorne Dr., Unit 207, 3/22/2021, $325,000.
Kevin M. and Kerri E. Pozzi to Lauren E. and Sean R. Sorenson, Heather Dr., 3/25/2021, $430,000.
Beatrice E Carlson RET and Cynthia A. Barbeau to Cynthia Sousa-Sparks and Christos G. Sinos, Oak Dr., 3/24/2021, $501,000.
Cristina and Keith V. Saunders to Ismail Lahya, 7 Wathen Rd., 3/24/2021, $400,000.
CANDIA
17 Old Manchester Rd LLC to Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC, 410 Old Manchester Rd., 3/26/2021, $132,533.
T and M Development LLC to Cornell FT and Dennis R. Cornell, 76 Pineview Dr., 3/22/2021, $521,933.
T and M Development LLC to White 2019 T and Alan L. White, 21 Ridgeview Dr., 3/22/2021, $417,400.
CHESTER
Bella Vista Homes LLC to Signature Homes LLC, Lot 88-112, 3/22/2021, $100,000.
DERRY
Andrew Hall to Raymond M. and Lynn C. Veilleux, 17 Ballard Rd., 3/26/2021, $520,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 3 Ferland Dr., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 6 Ferland Dr., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Krista Ginnetty to Csilla Korom and Bao Huynh, 65 Fordway Ext., Unit 4305, 3/22/2021, $205,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 76-90 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 78 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 80 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 82 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 84 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 86 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 88 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 90 Franklin St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
James P. and Jacqueline S. Lanthier to Timothy B. Bull and Alexandra S. Driscoll, 57 Jefferson St., 3/26/2021, $370,000.
J and J Shaw RET and John E. Shaw to Van Cott Management LLC, 42 Manchester Rd., Unit 42, 3/24/2021, $320,400.
Brookview Manor Court Inc to Derry Queen Estates LLC, 99 N High St., 3/26/2021, $5,825,000.
Isaac K. Mcgee to Roberta S. Drout, 11 N Main St., 3/22/2021, $325,000.
Brianna Fedolfi to Brianna Fedolfi and Stephanie Picardi, 2 Pond Rd., 3/26/2021, $315,000.
BR 10 Lot LLC to Brian T. and Davina Cole, 50 Steele Rd., 3/26/2021, $450,000.
1 Susan Drive LLC to Mauro T. Tricca and Tammy J. Gallant, 14 Susan Dr., 3/25/2021, $175,000.
Campbell Annex Realty LLC to James Lamport, 3/23/2021, $297,533.
DUNBARTON
Justin and Shelbie Nault to Joseph A. Curcio and Kelly J. Monahan, 36 Ordway Rd., 3/25/2021, $332,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Pamela J. and Normand J. Martel to Gregory A. and Amie L. Doyle, Briar Ct Ests., 3/25/2021, $481,000.
Ltd Edition RT and Linda Lane Mcduffe to Normand J. and Parnela J. Martel, Locust Hill Rd., 3/25/2021, $330,000.
Bian A. and Cary L. Brown to Karen Gorman-Bostwick, 38 Stone Creek Dr., Unit B, 3/26/2021, $355,533.
Kimberly A. Lencki to Ann Ciruolo T and Ann Ciruulo, 3/26/2021, $460,000.
HOOKSETT
Elaine Ciechon to Bournival and Stewart FT and Andre R. Bournival, 17 Cedar St., Unit 17, 3/22/2021, $275,000.
Brianna and Nathan Durand to Eric J. Szekely, 3 Deerhead St., 3/22/2021, $300,000.
Eric P. and Mandi Gingras to Matteo and Pamela Viviano, 19 Gardensong Dr., 3/23/2021, $505,000.
Tremblay FT and Jamie R. Tremblay to Cynthia and Eugene Mahn, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 350, 3/26/2021, $300,733.
Denise E Petrin RET and Denise E. Petrin to Rakesh and Richa Sharma, 18 Manor Dr., Unit A, 3/22/2021, $403,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Carol Chen and Joseph J. Garner, 2 Sophie Cir., 3/22/2021, $604,400.
LITCHFIELD
Mark G. and Nicoln R. Jockson to Jordan R. Lelly and Samantha J. Dargie, 16 Arcadian Ln., 3/22/2021, $360,000.
Shawna C. Milero and Nicholas J. Melero to Stephen Kacigian, Brickyard Dr., 3/26/2021, $410,000.
Mackinnon FT and Andrew Mackinnon to Rebecca L. and Jeffrey R. Currier, 30 Burgess St., 3/23/2021, $450,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T to Rosepmary M Wagnre RET and Francis J. Mecallum, 7 Cobbier Ct., Unit 4, 3/26/2021, $330,500.
K and M Developers LLC to Shawna C. and Nicholas J. Milero, Firefly Way, 3/26/2021, $580,800.
Jose and Theresa Laboy to Melissa A. Laboy and Josue Enamorado, 74 Newsenkeag Dr., 3/26/2021, $164,266.
MWB Holdings Corp to Rongfen Ren, Page Rd., 3/26/2021, $430,000.
LONDONDERRY
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Kathleen F Costello RET and Kathleen F. Costello, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 32, 3/24/2021, $646,200.
Foley RET and Judith A. Foley to Brian E. Foley, 7 Saint Charles St., 3/24/2021, $245,000.
Jemco Properties LLC to Michael and Jordan England, 2 Silas Rock Dr., 3/24/2021, $609,000.
Rossi 2018 T and Elizabeth Rossi to Jaime Makooi, 21 Wyndmere Dr., Unit 21, 3/24/2021, $255,000.
Stabile Hm At Londonderry to Mark and Linda Bandier, 3/23/2021, $757,933.
Susan M. Carl to Nathan Daigle, 3/25/2021, $100,000.
MANCHESTER
Diamond Hl NH Props LLC to Jodie and Anthony Nazaka, 464 Amherst St., 3/26/2021, $405,000.
D and F Development LLC to Jeremiah T. and Anniie Smith, 235 Bodwell Rd., 3/22/2021, $415,000.
Angline M. Fletcher to Nefail Aljie and Camka Aljic, 525 Calef Rd., 3/26/2021, $131,000.
Angline M. Fletcher to Nefail Aljie and Camka Aljic, 535 Calef Rd., 3/26/2021, $131,000.
Angline M. Fletcher to Nefail Aljie and Camka Aljic, 545 Calef Rd., 3/26/2021, $131,000.
Angline M. Fletcher to Nefail Aljie and Camka Aljic, 555 Calef Rd., 3/26/2021, $131,000.
657 Canal Street LLC to Denis Robinson, Canal St., Unit 657, 3/24/2021, $315,000.
Mancester City Of to Pierre Peloquin, 72 Claire St., 3/26/2021, $90,000.
Philip E. Lambert to Sukhvinder S. Bhogal and Jatinder S. Goraya, Clay St., 3/22/2021, $460,000.
Matthew J. and Abigail M. Johnson to Elias Hantzis, Dartmouth St., 3/24/2021, $235,000.
Wood FT and Robert H. Wood to Raymond J. Houle, Derry St., 3/22/2021, $120,000.
Brian Withers to Yanhong Y. King, 34 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 2d, 3/26/2021, $135,000.
Brian Withers to Yanhong Y. King, 64 Dunbarton Rd., 3/26/2021, $135,000.
Donna Rodriguez to Amy Simon, 50 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 17, 3/26/2021, $260,000.
Nowak Robert E Est and Chris Nowak to Mark Brady, Electric St., 3/26/2021, $226,000.
Edward D. Berthiume to Mark Brady, 141 Electric St., 3/26/2021, $113,000.
Michael A. Mansbege to Janine M. Burdge, 133 English Village Rd., Unit 202, 3/26/2021, $120,000.
Gena M. Cote to William P. Brown, 98 Gabrielle St., 3/26/2021, $245,000.
Benjamin Shute to Michael C. Begin, 63 Gordon St., 3/22/2021, $265,000.
Lake Cabins LLC to Keven A. Baker, Hall St., 3/26/2021, $275,000.
Gerard A. and Jeannette E. Heon to Myon C. Irish-Heon and Scott R. Heon, 160 Harrington Ave., 3/26/2021, $340,000.
Melissa L. Borthwick and James R. Poeter to Kevin and Abby M. White, 114 Hillhaven Rd., 3/22/2021, $418,000.
James I. and Michelle A. Clark to Robert J. Besette and Bethany E. Bessette, Hilltop Ter., 3/23/2021, $163,000.
Gary M. Waitt to Marissa Cameron, Jobin Dr., 3/23/2021, $342,533.
Heather R. and Lisa M. Hansen to Matthew L. Mack, Kenberma St., 3/25/2021, $336,000.
Michael D. Godlewski to Kenneth Burnaflor, Krakow Ave., Unit 19, 3/26/2021, $192,000.
Michael D. Godlewski to Kenneth Burnaflor, Krakow Ave., Unit 21, 3/26/2021, $192,000.
Michael D. Godlewski to Kenneth Burnaflor, Krakow Ave., Unit 23, 3/26/2021, $192,000.
Michael D. Godlewski to Kenneth Burnaflor, Krakow Ave., Unit 25, 3/26/2021, $192,000.
Lucien A. Mailhiot to Patricia A. Ahern, Lamprey St., 3/22/2021, $230,000.
Matthew Tremblay to Zachary L. Izbicki, 373 Laurel St., 3/23/2021, $280,000.
Rockport Properties LLC to Gabrielle Tureo, 318 Main St., 3/22/2021, $270,000.
Marjorie E Koch RET and Marjorie E. Koch to Roger Wilfred Dignard LT and Roger W. Dignard, Oak St., 3/25/2021, $230,000.
Laurette M. Caron to Rebecca Casper, Pinedale St., 3/23/2021, $300,533.
Sirron Development LLC to Alpesh K. Patel, Porter St., 3/26/2021, $340,000.
Timothy Gage to Melissa Bigler, Protoe Rd., 3/25/2021, $246,000.
Pinard 1 FT and Robert S. Pinard to Invest New England LLC, 276 Rimmon St., 3/26/2021, $228,000.
Marta Borges and Mariza Barcelos to Samayphone Keohavong, Russell St., 3/26/2021, $330,000.
Nicolas Masson to Valcrie Schottmiller, Sweeney Ave., 3/25/2021, $278,500.
Normand J. Longval to Hancock Corner Realty LLC, W Hancock St., 3/24/2021, $760,000.
Montor Edical LLC to East Side Club Inc, 3/24/2021, $199,266.
Jonathan C. and Charles E. Wheeler to Kevin M. Martin, 3/26/2021, $365,000.
MERRIMACK
Greg A. Geddes and Colleen L. Ahern to Nicholas J. Wilford, 24 Back River Rd., 3/26/2021, $340,000.
Consideration Paid Streif to Lessard FT and Christian V. Lessard, 12 Canoe Ln., Unit 12, 3/22/2021, $397,933.
Wundrlich Donald S Est and Stacy L. Gingras to Joseph E. and Sandra M. Dicinti, 3 Cascade Cir., Unit 3, 3/22/2021, $310,000.
Mohamad Amad-Dib to Carie K. Llinda and Ghislaine Kyoni, Constance St., Lot 79, 3/26/2021, $359,933.
Mohamad Amad-Dib to Carie K. Llinda and Ghislaine Kyoni, Constance St., Lot 76, 3/26/2021, $359,933.
Michael D. and Angela D. Wyand to G and E Daskalos LLC, Franconia Dr., Unit 5, 3/26/2021, $225,000.
Leo P. and Aline M. Fortier to Leke Jorgensen and Katheyn A. Jorgesen, Gail Rd., 3/25/2021, $340,000.
Jeffrey A. and Christine E. Smith to Trow FT and Steven R. Trow, 3 Hanna Cir., Unit 3, 3/22/2021, $398,000.
Mariana I. and Atthew J. Jaxques to Melissa and James Harrington, 15 Merrymeeting Dr., 3/22/2021, $560,000.
Ricaard Odonnell to Debra Abrams Odonnell LT and Debra A. Odonnell, 27 Pondview Dr., Unit 27, 3/26/2021, $114,000.
Karen A. and Laura M. Arsenault to Matthew Ahooh and Susana Ashooh, Windsor Dr., 3/24/2021, $470,000.
Carol A Wroblewski RET and Carol A. Wrobleski to Kristen E. Kulahlian and Andrew Mackey, 36 Wire Rd., 3/24/2021, $425,000.
NASHUA
Daniel Reauftlin to EJR Homes Inc, 303 Amherst St., 3/25/2021, $338,000.
Anthony P. Meninno to Anthony P. Meninno, 45 Arlington St., 3/22/2021, $101,800.
Kristo D. Vasiliu to Brendan W. Fleming, Broad St., 3/22/2021, $243,000.
Kenneth E Sprankle RET and Debra M. Daigle to Cityside Properties LLC, 500 Candlewood Park., Unit 36, 3/25/2021, $215,000.
Michael and Cynthaia Duffina to Matthew Previte and Kathlyn Simula, 3 Copperfield Dr., Unit 3, 3/26/2021, $310,000.
Sarah A. Laforge to Rachel Surette and Justin Dorhan, Dublin Ave., 3/26/2021, $367,000.
William M. Dapukus and Amanda J. Dakus to Jessica E. Lamert and Lucas Palma, 42 Dublin Ave., 3/22/2021, $451,000.
Steve Rheaume to Jose I. Ortiz-Mojica and Erica Cuevas-Salgado, Gilman St., 3/26/2021, $435,000.
Thomas J. and Cathy A. Souza to Ryan S. and Molly E. Delosa, Highland St., 3/25/2021, $320,000.
Charles and Barbara A. Forester to Nicole J. Washington, 3 Kehoe Ave., 3/26/2021, $240,000.
Iiyeon Jeongoh and Myeong H. Lee to Marianne Claar, Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 317, 3/26/2021, $355,000.
Joanne T. Pillman and Joanne T. Savino to Joseph Savino, Main St., Lot 1, 3/26/2021, $245,600.
Copa Development Inc to Nocole E. Osmeer and Matthew J. Osmer, 4 Meredith Dr., 3/22/2021, $525,000.
William M. and Caitlin M. Allen to William M. and Amanda J. Dapkus, 24 Monica Dr., 3/23/2021, $535,000.
Ericnn B. Falkowski to Mardecai L. Veldt and Joanna Katherinc-Veldt, 3 Whites Ct., 3/22/2021, $255,000.
Timothy C. Banaham and Kristina M. Banahan to Brian T. Stamo and Anna L. Davis, 3/25/2021, $395,000.
NEW BOSTON
C and K Properties LLC to Bethany J. and Andew C. Everett, Weare Rd., 3/26/2021, $441,000.
PEMBROKE
Kathleen M. Basiliere and Steven C. Chase to David P. Audet, 100 Main St., Unit 105, 3/24/2021, $130,000.
Sarah Hebert to Ryan C. Murphy, 17 Savage Ct., Unit 17, 3/23/2021, $198,000.
WEARE
Brett D. and Linda L. Merrill to James and Maryanne K. Eng, Russell Pt., 3/26/2021, $850,000.
Ricky S. and Yvonne C. Mcallister to Carl W. and Michelle R. Hallstrom, 3/22/2021, $375,000.