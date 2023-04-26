AUBURN
S Belair and C Mccormack Ft and Steven M. Belair to Leyna and Joseph Cunningham, 124 Pond View Dr., 4/14/2023, $790,000.
BEDFORD
Gately Ft and Stephen F. Gately to Christopher T. and Lindsay W. Chenelle, 53 Barnside Dr., 4/13/2023, $760,000.
Casey G. and Kristy L. Richardson to Kenneth S Solinsky RET and Kenneth S. Solinsky, 13 Darby Ln., 4/12/2023, $700,000.
M Jeanne Pepper RET and Paul J. Pepper to Daniel W and R F Beaudet T and Daniel W. Beaudet, 47 Kensington Ln., 4/14/2023, $625,000.
275 Front Streetllc to One Silver Spr Drive LLC, 1 Silver Spring Dr., 4/13/2023, $450,000.
Amy J. and Daniel E. Murphy to Elizabeth and William Battison, N/A., 4/13/2023, $850,000.
CANDIA
Seward Donald W Sr Est and Donald W. Seward Jr to London Bridge South Inc, N/A., 4/13/2023, $870,000.
CHESTER
Jemco Properties LLC to William and Danielle Grimard, Wason Rd., 4/12/2023, $689,933.
DEERFIELD
Paul M. and Alice M. Smith to George D. and Patricia M. Wesolowski, Blakes Hill Rd., 4/11/2023, $235,000.
Kara P. Sarantis and Donald J. Ladeau to Donald J. Ladeau, 71 Hartford Brook Rd., 4/14/2023, $84,000.
DERRY
Gary W Shell RET and Jason Shell to Christopher Odonnell and Ashley M. Whiting, 191 Bypass 28, 4/11/2023, $335,000.
James and Kim Mell to James Mell, 11 Gordon Rd., 4/13/2023, $60,000.
DUNBARTON
Nathan E. and Allison Terrell to Nicholas and Bridget Sievers, 84 Barnard Hill Rd., 4/10/2023, $300,000.
GOFFSTOWN
4 St-Anselm Dr LLC to Daniel Farias, 4 Saint Anselms Dr., 4/10/2023, $360,000.
Bonnie D. Bruno and Peggy L. Sheets to Elizabeth Vaughan, 12 Timberwood Dr., Unit 105, 4/14/2023, $225,000.
Edward F. and Marion A. Klish to Troy N. and Chanelle Cutter, 12 Water Rd., 4/14/2023, $550,000.
Pauline T Patane RET and Kellie Herrick to Leda Investmentsllc, N/A., 4/11/2023, $350,000.
HOOKSETT
Angeline Pinard Ft and Angeline J. Pinard to Riley and Tyler J. St Hilaire, 19 Coaker Ave., 4/11/2023, $450,000.
Doris A. Davis to Jacob Bond and Andre R. St, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 224, 4/13/2023, $320,000.
Arina Pocrass to Gia F. Savino, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 108, 4/10/2023, $176,000.
Deborah J. Pearl to Mathew S. Maloney and Emma A. Krieg, 7 Park Ln., 4/11/2023, $635,000.
Matthew C. Cassidy and Rowan L. Harris to Matthew J. and Nicole M. Stewart, 4 Springer Rd., 4/12/2023, $435,000.
Chelsey P. and Nathan L. Twombly to Sedlar Ft and Vance A. Sedlar, Villages Granite Hill Con., Unit C1, 4/14/2023, $360,533.
LITCHFIELD
Arthur L. and Gloria R. Griswold to Edward Bodie and Jessica Rought-Bodie, N/A., 4/11/2023, $635,000.
LONDONDERRY
Wilkins Susan L Est and John P. Wilkins to Stephen and Suzanne Daniels, 4 Black Forest Cir., Unit 4, 4/10/2023, $725,000.
Black Dog Car Wash Rt 108 to Black Dog Car Wash London, Garden Ln., 4/13/2023, $4,000,000.
Peter Abraham to Solid Gold Inv Group LLC, 7 Merlin Pl., 4/11/2023, $335,000.
Kingdon T and Joyce Newman to Raymond and Karen Barry, 21 Quarry Rd., Unit 21, 4/12/2023, $645,000.
Patricia J. Oneil to Hannah and Eythan Caputo, 26-28 South Rd., 4/11/2023, $705,000.
Keith S. Wilk to Louis and Cheryl Mario, 359 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 359, 4/13/2023, $400,000.
MANCHESTER
Brian P. and Sara J. Mccarthy to Duncan Fleming, 82 Alpine St., 4/10/2023, $430,000.
Matthew J. and Nicole M. Stewart to Amelia Mckeever and Gregory Viera, 1799 Bodwell Rd., Unit 21, 4/14/2023, $225,000.
Resi Credit Opportunities and Wilmington Svgs Fund Sco to Mdr Rehab and Dev LLC, 274 Central St., 4/14/2023, $172,000.
Joseph and Sarah Corpe to Jason L. and Holley Hodges, 491 Cohas Ave., 4/11/2023, $510,000.
Marjorie B. Curran to Tony Aoude, 23 Country Club Dr., Unit 20, 4/10/2023, $167,000.
Bittersweet Realty LLC to Kasey A. Hampton, 535 Cypress St., 4/14/2023, $262,000.
Pep Nhllc to Subash L. Shrestha, 40 Eastern Ave., Unit 108, 4/10/2023, $250,000.
Keller F. Nunley to Marzieh Jalili, 110 English Village Rd., Unit 304, 4/14/2023, $200,000.
Dave Howe to Linda Pouliot, 1602 Front St., Unit 7, 4/12/2023, $330,000.
Christopher P. and Jessica L. Bedard to Parmeshwar Persaud, 78 George St., 4/10/2023, $450,000.
Andrew Aikens to Desire R. Medina and Logan Davis, 239 Maryland Ave., 4/13/2023, $353,000.
Amanda L. Henderson to Mark and Kristin Dinwiddie, 175 Peak St., 4/11/2023, $365,000.
Cindy T. Nguyen and Nhan H. Vu to Armando N. Cheverez, 27 Pine St., 4/14/2023, $350,000.
Logan and Jonathan David to Brigitte R. and Thomas E. Watson 3rd, 616 Prescott St., 4/11/2023, $400,000.
Roger G. Lefort to Pablo Herrera, 32 Spring Garden St., 4/14/2023, $201,400.
Mary Andruchuk Ft and Mabel A. Bamert to Franco W. Solano, 63 Westminster St., 4/14/2023, $395,000.
Rockport Propertiesllc to Douglas A. and Sonseeray N. Booth, 640 Weston Rd., 4/13/2023, $417,533.
Erin Leosz to John D. Jr and Catherine Turpin, N/A., 4/12/2023, $12,000.
Tammy M Verani 2004 RET and Tammy M. Verani to Bridge Street Re LLC, N/A., 4/13/2023, $525,000.
MERRIMACK
Timothy P. and Anne M. Morgan to Mea Nh Management LLC, 10 Chestnut Cir., Unit 10, 4/14/2023, $350,000.
Runyon Robert Wayne Est and Fairlock S. Kingshaven to Craig M. Bolduc and Sierra L. Vaillancourt, 11 Cobblestone Pl., 4/11/2023, $526,000.
Sean and Cristyn George Ft and Sean R. George to Katherine M. and Russell P. Bovill Jr, 68 Davis Rd., 4/14/2023, $450,000.
Jeffrey N. and Renee M. Kahn to Craig R. Murphy and Amanda G. Rogers, 6 Drake Ln., 4/13/2023, $575,000.
Steven M. and Kara P. Vigezzi to Cathryn A. Tranchita, Eastridge Con., Unit B3, 4/12/2023, $295,000.
Russell P. Jr and Katherine Bovill to Lauren Bigelow and Conrado Gomez, 21 Shelburne Rd., Unit 21, 4/14/2023, $290,000.
NASHUA
Yvette Demanche to Michael 2nd and Katherine G. Braley, 1 Curtis Dr., 4/11/2023, $414,000.
Marielle Pomerleau to Cathryn A. Tranchita, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 209, 4/11/2023, $250,000.
Radville Gail S Est and Jenna M. Radville to Maria A. and Frederick M. Dina, 4 Henry David Dr., Unit 1-101, 4/14/2023, $400,000.
Brian K. Lafrance Jr to Jianfang Li, Heritage Village Con., Unit 114, 4/13/2023, $201,000.
Jessica J. Rought-Bodie to Jeffery R. Silvestris, 40 Jessica Dr., Unit 40, 4/11/2023, $373,000.
Arianne A. Dimopoulos to Phuoc H. Hoang and Yen T. Phan, Linjay Cir., Lot 11, 4/13/2023, $450,000.
Monique R. Ezero and Raymond M. Bergeron to Raymond M. Bergeron and Denise C. Killer, 131 Linton St., 4/13/2023, $105,000.
Network Partners LLC to Long Term Rentals LLC, 2 Mayfair Ln., Unit 104, 4/14/2023, $225,000.
Mic Chhouy and Sarah Phachansiry to Brad J. and Sarah C. Reeves, 59 Norma Dr., Unit 59, 4/14/2023, $390,000.
Otoniel Pimentel and Crosscountry Mtg LLC to Martin Home Services LLC, 7 Saint Lazare St., 4/10/2023, $332,000.
Michael A. Iannalfo to Laura and Nicholad Canto, 13 Shetland Rd., 4/13/2023, $430,000.
Julia S. Metzler to David G. Wang and Sandra Hu, Sky Meadow Condo, Unit 61, 4/14/2023, $565,000.
Eleanor C Mcgee RET and Eleanor C. Mcgee to Kimberly Maciejczyk, 6 Swart Ter., 4/13/2023, $80,000.
Jason E. Daley to David K. Brady, 5 Temple Pl., 4/10/2023, $199,666.
Reno Investments LLC to Ashok Ginjala and Spoorthi Sadhu, 5 Theresa Way, 4/10/2023, $695,000.
Vanessa Rosario and Jose Aguilar to Yongjun Wu and Tong Ren, 21 Wilder St., 4/14/2023, $685,000.
Kristen N. and Zulehira A. Dube to Kristen N. Dube, 45 Williams St., 4/13/2023, $35,000.
Vassily Checkin to Matthew and Megan Saur, 5 Windemere Way, Unit 5, 4/10/2023, $365,000.
Kimberly A. Doran to Fred J. and Antonia Kravitz, Wynwood Village Con., Unit 50, 4/11/2023, $360,000.
NEW BOSTON
Js Propertiesllc to Joshua Ansaldi, 207 River Rd., 4/11/2023, $350,000.
PEMBROKE
Kenneth R. Clement to Elevate Structures and Desi, 653-655 6th Range Rd., 4/14/2023, $65,000.
David A. and Stacie A. Prive to Gilberto D. Torres, 420 Terrie Dr., 4/14/2023, $430,000.
RAYMOND
Lakeview Properties LLC to Catherine M. and Todd P. Marra, 19 Lane Rd., 4/11/2023, $465,000.