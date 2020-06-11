ALLENSTOWN
PHH Mortgage Corp to Muhamed Durakovic, Lot 11-39, 05/28/2020, $164,400.
AUBURN
Adam H. Therrien and Rebecca E. Payson to William Dillon, 785 Chester Rd., 05/29/2020, $400,000.
BEDFORD
USA HUD to Marion S. and Tatjana Austin, 28 Briston Ct, Unit 28, 05/27/2020, $230,000.
Howard L. Suls and Ann Sukany-Suls to William N. and Lindsay B. Smart, 71 Powder Hill Rd., 05/29/2020, $720,000.
MG Holdings LLC to Benjamin Raymond and Ashley Iannaco, 8 Sebbins Pond Dr., 05/28/2020, $411,533.
CANDIA
Jon T. and Karen Z. Stokkeland to Brandon and Elizabeth Pope, 176 Horizon Ln., 05/29/2020, $364,933.
CHESTER
Robert and Ellen M. Desisto to John M. Lastella and Glenn P. Bickford, 17 Eagle Crest Dr., 06/01/2020, $465,000.
Orzechowski FT and John Orzechowski to Carl R. and Janet L. Citelli, Southwoods Condo, Unit 3, 05/28/2020, $430,000.
Sawmill Grant LLC to Justin B. and Kelly L. Eldridge, Lot 8, 06/01/2020, $155,000.
DEERFIELD
J K Mullikin and Son Homes to Brian A. and Quinn G. Smith, 89 Candia Rd., 06/02/2020, $359,933.
Judith M. and Margaret R. Capelle to Erica D. and Eric W. Rowell, 233 Middle Rd., 05/27/2020, $231,533.
DERRY
Mitchell J. Diresta to Chase M. and Casey L. Bourdo, 2-l Blackberry Rd., Unit 2r, 05/27/2020, $246,500.
8 Summits LLC to GM Real Estate Hldg LLC, 3 Corporate Park Dr., Unit 4, 06/02/2020, $1,300,000.
Bringing Derry Together to Downtown Derry LLC, 21 E Broadway, 05/28/2020, $180,000.
Champagne Enterprises LLC to Madison Mckinley, 30 Fairview Ave., 05/29/2020, $410,000.
Joes and Belinda A. Juan to Jared A. Davies, 360 Island Pond Rd., 06/01/2020, $405,000.
Lifestyle Homes Of Derry to Gerald and Louisette Martin, 20 Lilly Ln., Unit 20, 06/02/2020, $492,600.
Paul J. and Dale A. Bylin to Robert and Ruth A. Lewis, 10 Maxwell Dr., 05/27/2020, $355,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Andrey and Alina Lundin, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 16, 06/02/2020, $254,933.
Healyford Realty LLC to Ryan Zins, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 17, 05/28/2020, $254,933.
Nicholas A. and Monica P. Vitorino to Jennifer A. Capone, 16 Stonegate Ln., Unit 16, 05/28/2020, $220,000.
Aaron and Mary Hill to Nancy J. Byko, 10 Sunnyside Ln., Unit L, 06/01/2020, $225,000.
Paul A. Spinney and Ditech Financial LLC to Newrez LLC, 10 Sunset Ave., 05/29/2020, $242,550.
DUNBARTON
Kathleen and Michael Langlois to Joseph J. and Kathryn Marcel, 38 Armands Way, 05/29/2020, $390,000.
Lucyna and Mark R. Thompson to Elizabeth I. and Kevin A. Gelinas, 6 Calebs Way, 05/29/2020, $459,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Robbin A. and Lindsay J. Hood to Jordan C. Krogmann, 10 Davignon St., 05/29/2020, $270,000.
Strategic Contracting Co to Alison J. Loranger and Jordan W. Levesque, 30 John King Dr., 05/28/2020, $710,000.
Kaley C. Stewart to C and K Properties LLC, 47 Larch St., 06/01/2020, $235,000.
FHLM to Jonathan Levine, 473 Pattee Hill Rd., 05/29/2020, $255,000.
HOOKSETT
Donald A Shapiro RET and Sandra G. Shapiro to Brendan A. and Marla S. Tryder, 41 Carriage Ln., 05/28/2020, $380,000.
Adam and Reufa Pjanic to Amir and Edina Pjanic, 17 Chester Tpke., 06/02/2020, $318,000.
Keith FT and Loron F. Keith to CNC Investments LLC, 2 Goonan Rd., 05/27/2020, $115,000.
Robert R. St Jean and Jill Vickers to Nicole R. Albee and Sydney E. Ouellette, 9 Stearns Ave., 06/02/2020, $265,000.
Caitlin Powers to Luciano Desorbo, 46 Whitehall Rd., 05/27/2020, $245,000.
Green View Management LLC to Ernest C. and Janet L. Dufour, Lot 14-1-1, 05/29/2020, $444,133.
LITCHFIELD
Jonathan M. and Carol I. Bardwell to Melissa and Peter Frappier, 2 Perry Ct, 05/27/2020, $430,000.
Arthur J. Gavrin and Jeong A. Anh-Gavrin to Jonathan D. and Kimberly Riel, 122 Pinecrest Rd., 05/27/2020, $443,000.
LONDONDERRY
Sanibel RET and Erika Kelly to Kristofer A. Alexa and Joshua Bobrowski, 47 Boulder Dr., Unit 47, 06/01/2020, $189,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Donald N. and Karen J. Thompson, 5 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 104, 06/02/2020, $526,333.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Lisa A. Surette, 9 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 103, 05/28/2020, $489,400.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to John R and M P Lohmann RET and John R. Lohmann, 10 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 50, 05/28/2020, $500,933.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to James M. and Gail A. Koutroubas, 27 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 94, 06/01/2020, $519,133.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to William T. Vultaggio, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 99, 05/28/2020, $499,400.
21 Dianna Rd LLC to Nicholas N. and Millie Martin, 21 Dianna Rd., 05/29/2020, $390,000.
Millie Martin and Charles Lagoa to Stephanie I. Fournier, 107 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 107, 06/02/2020, $192,000.
Sally H. Krukonis to Daniel R. Igoe, 51 Forest St., 06/02/2020, $480,000.
Shawn and S Kennedy RET and Shawn E. Kennedy to Charles and S Moore RET and Stephanie E. Moore, 9 Lexington Ave., 06/02/2020, $487,533.
Janet M. Warren to Benjamin M. and Lena K. Mason, 10 Lexington Ave., 06/01/2020, $410,000.
Jared M. and Megan A. Mccormick to Elana Hall, 32 Olde Country Village Rd., Unit 32, 06/02/2020, $195,000.
Michal J. and Fiona Moran to Matthew N. and Jennifer L. Marino, 7 Saddleback Rd., 05/29/2020, $505,000.
Carol J. Beacuhemin to Stephen J. and Kristin L. Butler, Winding Pond Rd., Lot 181, 06/02/2020, $311,000.
Dora P Erno RET and Kim E. Lebel to John Hannah, 06/01/2020, $148,000.
MANCHESTER
Shannon Langlord to 649 Second Street LLC, 649 2nd St., 05/27/2020, $278,000.
Cheryl Vallee to Steve Niemaszyk, 525 Calef Rd., Unit 17, 05/29/2020, $101,933.
Cheryl Vallee to Steve Niemaszyk, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 17, 05/29/2020, $101,933.
Cheryl Vallee to Steve Niemaszyk, 545 Calef Rd., Unit 17, 05/29/2020, $101,933.
Cheryl Vallee to Steve Niemaszyk, 555 Calef Rd., Unit 17, 05/29/2020, $101,933.
Eric M. Lafleur to Eric and Jennifer Steinhauser, 438 Cartier St., 05/28/2020, $372,000.
Raymond J. and Diane J. Ferland to Christopher L. Crosby, 551 Dix St., 05/29/2020, $325,000.
Anthony F. Simon and Kathleen A. Titus to Shanna H. and Paul J. Murrin, Hall St., 06/02/2020, $235,000.
David and Brianna Shilling to Shelley A. Farinelli, 96 Hazelton Ct, 05/28/2020, $269,933.
Alicia M. and Timothy Hopkins to Christopher D. Haes, 66 Kingston St., 05/28/2020, $234,000.
David P. and Gina F. Russo to Patrick Osullivan, 417 Laurel St., 06/01/2020, $310,000.
71 Marathon Way RT and Jayant Patel to 71 Mahant Swami LLC, 71 Marathon Way, Unit 71, 06/01/2020, $19,133.
Curtis Lecolst to Barrey J. and Erica L. Paddock, 560 Megan Dr., 05/27/2020, $380,000.
Sirron Development LLC to Kayla M. and Jacob Barriere, 52 Revere Ave., 06/02/2020, $343,333.
Citizens Bank NA to Salvatore Spirito and Dainel G. Stevens, 41 Sprague St., Unit 41, 06/01/2020, $159,900.
Any Property Rehab LLC to Charlotte A. Gonzalez, 841 Valley St., 05/27/2020, $248,000.
Loc T. Vu and Huyen Tran to Garret B. Grusan and Katelyn G. Shaw, Wheelock Place Condo, Unit 10, 06/02/2020, $190,000.
MERRIMACK
Peter J. and Melissa E. Frappier to Ashley Davis, 34 Gail Rd., 05/27/2020, $309,933.
Mark R. and Erin L. Woods to Katherine T. Defoe, 11 Greatstone Dr., 05/29/2020, $475,000.
Diane Lonergan RET and Diane Lonergan to Jeremy M. and Stephen I. Lundgren, 7 Kyle Rd., 05/28/2020, $425,000.
Ronald A. Walthers and Dorian C. Walters to Matthew and Keri Doolittle, 48 Lamson Dr., 06/01/2020, $311,000.
NH Home Buyers LLC to EJR Homes Inc, 19 Peter Rd., 05/29/2020, $214,000.
James Betty to Daniel and Amanda Bagarella, 24 Sarah Dr., 05/27/2020, $440,000.
Calr J. and Cynthia M. Rousseau to Korey and Emily Joback, 34 Thornton Rd. W, 05/29/2020, $475,000.
Darcy A. Mello to Andrew R. Holland, 6 Winrow Dr., Unit 6, 06/02/2020, $232,000.
Cataldi FT and David J. Cataldi to Karen M. White, 47 Wintergreen Dr., 05/29/2020, $430,000.
George Kaloudis and Penelope T. Kaloudsi to Renee L. Deshaies and Andrew J. Marks, 31 Woodland Dr., 05/27/2020, $350,000.
NASHUA
Matthew Kaiser and Lauren May to Patrick J. and Courtney M. Ammendolia, 19 Adelaide Ave., 05/28/2020, $425,000.
James F. Savage to Joshua J. Nitso, 4 Aston St., 05/29/2020, $277,533.
Kathryn M. Racicot to Elliot A. Rodriguez-Matos and Maria E. Mendez-Dealmonte, 4 Barnesdale Rd., 05/27/2020, $332,000.
Tony E. and Pamela J. Fowler to Rory G. Strickler and Christopher J. Grenier, 184 Bartemus Trl, Unit 184, 05/27/2020, $257,000.
Sadettin and Sengul Yildirim to Kelly Hardy and Ryan Crowley, 24 Berkshire Rd., 05/29/2020, $330,000.
Vishal Kumar to Quingwei Zeng, 501 Brook Village Rd., Unit 11, 05/28/2020, $145,000.
Eric R. Willett and Elizabeth M. Scrima to John F. and Gail Stiles, 9 Burlington Rd., 06/01/2020, $174,933.
Michele L. and Jeremy D. Roy to Michael Riley, 63 Dexter St., 06/02/2020, $300,000.
Jeg RT and Anne S. Lauriat to MC LLC, 77 E Hollis St., 05/28/2020, $1,224,000.
Laura E. Barnes to Kevin R. and Tammi R. Elliott, 12 Essex St., 05/27/2020, $300,000.
Patrick Rheaume to Dennis and Donna Greenwood, 20 Forest Hills Dr., 05/27/2020, $325,000.
Denise E. Cantin to Marielle Pomerleau, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 209, 06/02/2020, $164,933.
Rita Gallo FT and Rita P. Gallo to Bolling FT and Patricia A. Bolling, 8 Houston Dr., Unit 8, 05/27/2020, $406,000.
Blanca Quintero and D N. Hincapie-Castrillo to Ehab S. and Francs A. Morcos, 56-1/2 Lake St., 05/28/2020, $336,000.
39 New Dunstable RT and Joshua Naughton to Charles M. and Laura Ploss, 9 Liberty St., 05/29/2020, $415,533.
Million Dollar View LLC to Thomas B. Evarts, 6-1/2 Mckean St., 06/01/2020, $365,000.
Erin Rosenbruch to Adam Morse and Chelsea Shoemaker, 30 Nagle St., 06/01/2020, $330,000.
Etschstone Properties Inc to F and J Paghera FT and Francis J. Paghera, 15 Paddock Cir., Unit 15, 05/28/2020, $382,933.
3-5 Wellman Ave LLC to Dawn Richiell, 4 Selpan Way, Unit 4, 05/28/2020, $359,933.
Rochelle M. Roberts to Melina M. Wolfe and Nicholas R. Marquis, 7 Shingle Mill Dr., 05/27/2020, $350,000.
Harry A and H L Smith RET and Helen L. Smith to Kevin E. and Karen E. Hickey, 31 Todd Rd., 05/29/2020, $392,000.
NEW BOSTON
William D. and Darby W. Conley to Geoffrey and Jan Pesce, Carriage Rd., 05/29/2020, $410,000.
Brenda E. and Geoffrey B. Mcgregor to Matthew T. and Mary K. Vigneau, 17 Fraser Ln., 06/01/2020, $415,000.
Pathway Homes Inc to Sean Mclauhglin and Michelle Mclaughlin, 70 Ridgeview Ln., 05/29/2020, $593,533.
PEMBROKE
Richard Kruger to 743 Realty LLC, 743 Clough Mill Rd., 05/29/2020, $400,000.
Artisan Homes LLC to Shaina and Stephen T. Pugner, 418 Deerpath Ln., 06/01/2020, $299,000.
Brittany and Edward A. Galvin to Courtney M. and Jordan E. Lecours, 31 Donna Dr., 05/27/2020, $350,000.
Doyle FT and Brian D. Doyle to Alksnitis FT and Amanda A. Alksnitis, 146 Pembroke St., 05/29/2020, $234,933.
Lorrie J. Ripley and Arthoen Wolf to Cristobal M. Toribio and Iris M. Viera, 15 S Browning Ct, Unit 15, 05/29/2020, $170,000.
Autumn Nall and Shane Smith to Nicholas M. Margareit and Koral A. Smas, 1 Savage Ct, Unit 1, 05/29/2020, $188,000.
RAYMOND
Blackstone Reserve Dev to Lapointe FT and Peter J. Lapointe, 12 Blackstone Dr., 06/01/2020, $394,933.
Erin M. Barrett to Daniel J. Lynch and Nicole L. Tarbox, 3 Manorview Dr., 06/01/2020, $359,000.
Gladys B. Whitney to Tuckway Shore Dev LLC, Mountain Rd., 05/29/2020, $13,000.
Dana B. and Marissa Blades to Kevin M. Gagnon, 22 Sesame St., 05/27/2020, $242,000.
Larry D. and Janis Kent to Sherri Potter, Woodlawn Rd., 05/27/2020, $60,000.
WEARE
Fortin Jeffrey Est and Betty Fortin to Autumn Enman and Michael Wilson, 3 Newman Wilson Rd., 06/01/2020, $255,000.
Sean C. Duclos to Joseph R. and Nikki S. Crean, 85 Rolling Hill Dr., 05/27/2020, $439,000.
Nicholas K. Berube to Claude J. and Julie V. Allain, 161 Thorndike Rd., 05/28/2020, $313,000.