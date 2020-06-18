ALLENSTOWN
Diane M Loso RET and Diane M. Loso to Suncook Valley RE LLC, 20 River Rd., 06/04/2020, $190,000.
BEDFORD
Heit Salvtore FT and Donald E. Salvatore to H Roughton-Schultz and Patrick J. Schultz, 60 Horizon Dr., 06/03/2020, $485,000.
Brigitte R. and Matt S. Magoun to Joseph B. and Blakleigh E. Flaherty, 35 Mcquade Brook Rd., 06/05/2020, $455,733.
S B Wilding White RET and Hindi Durant to Judith A Mcdonnell IRT and John C. Mcdonnell, Nashua Rd., 06/01/2020, $280,000.
Christine L Mcgrath LT and Michael G. Mcgrath to Jennifer Hollis and George Bevis, 13 Old Coventry Ln., 05/27/2020, $383,000.
Justin W. and Shannon E. Politi to Dnaiel and Elizabeth G. Tseytlin, Old Farm Rd., 05/29/2020, $605,000.
Daniel W. Dube to Michelle and Christopher B. Keahey, Olde Lantern Rd., 05/29/2020, $395,000.
James C. and Becky L. Wright to Matthew and Heather L. Mara, 18 Woburn Abbey Dr., 06/05/2020, $463,333.
Michael Margolis 2002 FT and Michael Margolis to John M. and Katherine T. Stitzel, Lot 4-11, 05/29/2020, $785,000.
Kenneth P. and Patricia A. Grenier to James L. Jambard, 06/02/2020, $320,000.
CHESTER
Shawn P. and Kimberly Devanney to Karrie L. and Michael R. Labell, Lot 21, 06/01/2020, $465,000.
DEERFIELD
Alxandra Silver to Fleury FT and Daryl R. Fleury, 24 Dorthys Way, 06/08/2020, $410,000.
DERRY
Traverse 2018 T and Leo J. Traverse to Brittany and Leo Traverse, Dr.ew Rd., 05/29/2020, $300,000.
Maureen Miranda to Matthew C. and Giovanna Drohan, 14 Indian Hill Rd., Unit R, 05/29/2020, $375,000.
Michael Garone to David Abraham and Kim Abhram, 19 Rollins St., 06/08/2020, $325,000.
Madco Properties LLC to KB Holdings Co LLC, 1 Silvestri Cir., Unit 18, 06/03/2020, $117,533.
Gregory G. and Delia A. Davis to Mario D. Lemus-Velez and Carolyn J. Leahy, 4 Sunnyside Ln., Unit R, 06/01/2020, $226,533.
Almedo T and Dale Halchak to John and Karen Manelas RET and John A. Manelas, 164 Warner Hill Rd., 06/01/2020, $160,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Garrity Pamela Hope Est and Elizabeth J. Lamphier to MG Holdings LLC, Andre St., 06/02/2020, $135,000.
Jessica L. and John W. Perry to Kartik Sharma, 2 Clydesdale Ct, Unit B, 06/02/2020, $199,933.
Goffstown Back Road Realt to Renu K. Connor, Cobble Creek Condo, Unit 31, 06/01/2020, $304,200.
Roger W. and Tara H. Nault to Jared R. and Caitlyn M. Nault, Dunbarton Rd., 06/02/2020, $220,000.
Sharon Say to Lisa A. Wetmore, Mast Rd., 05/29/2020, $183,000.
Robert and Claire Mullikin to Patricia M. Brynga, 49 Mcfarland Rd., 06/09/2020, $300,000.
HOOKSETT
Elena and Viktor Romashka to Geoffrey W. Johnson, 107 Hackett Hill Rd., 06/04/2020, $310,000.
Michelle C. Michaud and Stephen F. Tacopina to Matthew and Tracy Larkin, Lot 3, 06/08/2020, $375,000.
LITCHFIELD
Dustin E. Small and Gabrielle E. Lagrandier to Patrick Wiley, 35 Chase Brook Cir., 06/05/2020, $296,000.
Jeffrey S. and Mary M. Prindle to Bruce R. Backa, Deerwood Dr., 06/02/2020, $547,000.
Richad and D Mccarthy RET and Richard D. Mccarthy to Maria and John Sierra, 38 Garden Dr., 05/28/2020, $399,933.
James E. and Nancy P. Kneidel to Daniel R. and Ria Cayer, Hemlock Ct, 05/29/2020, $489,933.
Ronald J. and Christyn G. Caron to Michael and Heather Lambert, 5 Muscovy Dr., 06/09/2020, $455,000.
Yoram and Amalia Flaisher to Omri Flaisher, 38 Nesenkeag Dr., 06/04/2020, $360,000.
Ryan Gaylord to Shannon Coldwell and Jeremy T. Bettis, 69 Nesenkeag Dr., 06/05/2020, $300,000.
John and A Larochelle RET and John C. Larochelle to Robert J. and Ellen M. Desisto, 9 Old Stage Rd., Unit 9, 05/29/2020, $278,000.
LONDONDERRY
Dawn Dufresne to C Andrew Donovan, Constuction Dr., Lot 9, 05/29/2020, $121,933.
Stephen G. and Karen M. Lefoley to John and Jennie Gertsch, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 192, 06/05/2020, $210,000.
Benjamin M. and Lena K. Mason to Israel and Elizabeth A. Rosario, 197 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 197, 05/29/2020, $219,000.
Joseph and Faith Mangum to Ryan M. and Sherrill Giroux, 9 Poplar Cir., 06/05/2020, $440,000.
Jonathan D. and Kimberly A. Riel to Jessica L. Sharpe and Travis A. Gelinas, Lot 21-35, 05/29/2020, $340,000.
MANCHESTER
Paul J. Sheatler to Pierre J. Peloquin and Cory Hill, Balch Ave., 05/29/2020, $277,533.
Thomas and Gretchen Shea to Stephanie Smith, 1555 Bodwell Rd., Unit 57, 06/08/2020, $220,000.
US Bank NA Tr to Jose Lehardy, 653 Clay St., Unit 3, 06/08/2020, $110,000.
Timothy and Stacey Meisel to Duyen T. and Jimmy Nguyen, Cypress St., 05/29/2020, $270,000.
Demetris Crossing LLC to Alexandra M. Philippon, Demetrias Crossing Condo, Unit 200, 05/29/2020, $440,000.
Peter J. and Nancy J. Byko to Ryan L. Gates and Chelsea L. Bottomly, 66 Donald St., 05/29/2020, $225,000.
K and M Development LLC to Jason S. and Kristen F. Nielsen, 112 Double Brook Rd., 06/03/2020, $444,733.
John and Barbara Trites to William Kimball and Angela Trites, 23 Edna St., 06/09/2020, $290,000.
Christine Mcgee to Amy Myers, 617 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 617, 06/01/2020, $205,000.
William F and F L Welch RET and Deborah A. Welch to Jacob and Michelle Young, Hall St., 06/01/2020, $278,000.
Mark S Webb RET and Mark S. Webb to Samuel G. Broadwater, Hanover St., 06/02/2020, $345,000.
Rosa L. Gonzalez and Robert Mcmahon to Alexander C. Bisson, Hevey St., 05/29/2020, $201,000.
Solo Real Estate LLC to Aaron Hascall, Huse Rd., 06/01/2020, $269,933.
Mark S. Mccarey to Joseph A. and Brittany W. Cronin, 48 Independence Ln., 05/29/2020, $700,000.
Affordable Homes LLC to Walter C. Stacy, 32 Jane St., 06/08/2020, $164,933.
Greater Manchester Habit to Hsiu Chang, Lowell St., 06/05/2020, $115,000.
Joseph L. Mulledy to Ryan P. Bigg and Merrick Larocque, 508 Manchester St., 06/09/2020, $244,933.
White Family Ventures LLC to Erika L. Davis, 130 Marathon Way, Unit 130, 05/29/2020, $335,000.
Angela Romeo to Joseph Gagnon, Morgan St., 06/02/2020, $300,000.
Belmont Street Realty LLC to John J. Leblanc, Orange St., 06/01/2020, $240,000.
Shauna B. Dizio to Heidi D. Ankeles, Phinney Ave., 06/02/2020, $223,533.
Joseph V. Cunha and Kaarin A. Syvinski to Alysia Macdougall and Darlene M. Brooks, 187 Pickering St., 06/05/2020, $415,000.
205 Pine St LLC to 205-213 Pine Street LLC, Pine St., 05/29/2020, $1,400,000.
Joshua D. and Kameo C. Chasse to Maria D. Cruz, Porter St., 05/29/2020, $267,000.
Sirron Development LLC to Alexander Reagen, 66 Revere Ave., 06/02/2020, $329,933.
Hazel M. Morgan to Kevin A. Laliberte, 309 Rhode Island Ave., 06/05/2020, $199,000.
Matthew R. and Choonhwa Deschenes to S M. Martinez-Figueroa, 67 Riddle St., 06/01/2020, $265,000.
Brian Drolet to Eva M. Rugoletti and Charles J. Rugletti, 65 Robert Ct, Unit E, 06/01/2020, $129,000.
Melissa C. Mavrogeorge to Kathryn E. Lawrence and Jonathan Clay, 20 Smyth Ln., 06/08/2020, $305,000.
Waltner T. and Ranida Chow to ZV Investments LLC, 265 Trolley St., 06/09/2020, $215,000.
Donald P. and Sandra A. Hebert to MM Brown and Property Hldg, 965 Union St., 05/29/2020, $212,533.
Jillian M. Purcell to Wayne and Christine Gothrow, 50 W Rosedale Ave., 06/01/2020, $215,000.
Matthew T. and Jessica Lynn T. Daly to Brandon S. Rallo and Meghan T. Donovan, 195 Waverly St., 06/05/2020, $232,000.
Nathan Doris to Thomas A. Kliss and Emma Putnam-Kliss, 54 Westminster St., 06/05/2020, $256,000.
Sheryl A. and Timothy M. Sullivan to Tefik and Fatime Pellumbi, Wildwood Ct, 06/01/2020, $360,000.
Timothy M. Cerato to Tracy L. Dowling and Dennis J. Walsh, 138 Woodland Ave., 06/05/2020, $276,000.
John E. Dumont to Carolyn E. Douglas and Austin R. Pond, Lot 49, 05/29/2020, $350,000.
Maria G White RET and Maria G. White to Jeffrey A. Paul, Lot 333, 06/01/2020, $279,933.
MERRIMACK
Paul FT and David N. Paul to Lorie F Ruland RET and Lorie F. Ruland, Jebb Rd., 06/01/2020, $1,250,000.
Gerald F. and Ann D. Oconnor to Christoher J. and Mallory R. Celi, Ministerial Dr., 05/29/2020, $402,733.
Hannah R. Langton to Dorian and Ronald A. Walters, 3 Nathan Hale Ln., 06/03/2020, $475,000.
George S. Winslow to NH Home Buyers LLC, 19 Peter Rd., 05/29/2020, $165,000.
Lori Gagne to Juliet Curran, 22 Souhegan Dr., 06/08/2020, $370,000.
David W. and Rita T. Mccray to Richard M. and Donna K. Smiddy, Trowbridge Dr., 06/02/2020, $386,000.
John Chiasson FT and Kimberly Bowse to James F. and Courtney R. Reuther, Turkey Hill Rd., 06/01/2020, $315,000.
Samantha K. and Evan G. Peters to Seth and Heather Jarek, Wilson Hill Rd., 06/01/2020, $415,000.
Charles M. and Laura L. Ploss to Matthew B. Scheideler and Laura A. Rapavi, Lot 75, 05/29/2020, $330,000.
Lorie F Ruland RET and Lorie F. Ruland to Jan C Langer RET and Jan C. Langer, Lot 6, 05/29/2020, $705,000.
Eriks Jurcins to Oneil FT and John P. Oneil, Lot 79, 06/05/2020, $15,000.
NASHUA
Steven Saulnier to Alondra M. Guevara-Guevara, 4 Alstead Ave., 06/04/2020, $320,000.
Jenna N. and Jessica L. Blackburn to Paige P. Dessureau, 70 Avon Dr., 06/09/2020, $318,000.
Charles T. and Heather Tyler to Henry S. Chak and Ginnalond Vongsamany, 6 Benton Dr., 06/05/2020, $365,000.
Starting 9 Properties LLC to Kalyan Ghanta and Sandhya Narra, 166 Cannongate 3, Unit 166, 05/29/2020, $207,000.
Michael J. and Kristine Gauthier to Paul N. Bompastore, 200 Cannongate 3, Unit 200, 05/29/2020, $195,000.
Thuy L. Doan and Jake M. Coomas to Parker J. Law, 8 Cheshire St., 06/05/2020, $337,000.
Blake A. Fowler and Cameron Hart-Mcalister to Matthew J. and Kaitlyn R. Cordaro, 34 Cheyenne Dr., 06/05/2020, $350,000.
Michael K. Branen to Sophie Ford, Cushing Ave., 05/29/2020, $295,000.
Kathy G. Michaud to Pichinda Phuon and Sovannarady Keo, 31 Dane St., 06/05/2020, $403,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Natacha A. Morales, 71 Deerwood Dr., Unit 15b, 06/04/2020, $353,533.
Kenneth F. and Adria M. Hallowood to Richard and Donna Gatto, E Dunstable Rd., Lot 192, 06/01/2020, $204,933.
Soucy Jacqueline Ann Est and Alan Soucy to Michelle Vega, Gillis St., 06/02/2020, $270,000.
Joshua Husson to Domenic V. and Stephanie N. Tutela, 155 Hills Ferry Rd., 06/09/2020, $324,933.
Holmes Realty LLC to Mark Crane, 4 Holmes St., 06/05/2020, $275,000.
Samuel A. Luciano-Santos and Maria D. Santos-Lantigua to Marc M. Maggio, 6 Knowlton Rd., 06/08/2020, $346,000.
Rubiana S. Pereira to Brandon L. Proulx, 1 Louisburg Sq, Unit 1, 06/05/2020, $170,000.
G6 Hospitality Property to Hare Krishna Nashua North, Main Dunstable Rd., 06/05/2020, $4,200,000.
Kevin Green to George A. Calerdo, Middle Dunstable Rd., 06/02/2020, $415,000.
Christos M. Michaels to Shelly A. and Charles C. Santos, 12 Mountain Laurels Dr., Unit 202, 06/01/2020, $325,000.
Colin Cass to Karen Riddel, 5 New Haven Dr., Unit H203, 06/01/2020, $139,200.
Jose Gonzalez to Karla P. Mendez-Gonzalez, 75 Palm St., 06/04/2020, $200,000.
Etschstone Properties Inc to John S. and Ann L. Sech, 4 Pasture Ln., Unit 4, 06/02/2020, $383,533.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Susan L. Wilson, 39 Pasture Ln., Unit 39, 05/29/2020, $393,533.
Ryan D. and Patricia A. Harrison to Tavakkal and Tazkira Khalifa, Pelham St., 05/29/2020, $270,000.
Stephen and Ashlee Cataldo to Nicholas J. Laspada, 31 Pennichuck St., 06/09/2020, $314,000.
Jeremy J. Smith and Angela M. Marquis to Kelsey Levesque, Pine St., 06/01/2020, $245,000.
Eileen R. Bowes to Yanina Caballero and Vergil Decker, Pinehurst Ave., 05/29/2020, $353,533.
Richard Holodowski and Danuta Holowska to Tricia M. Burrows, 11 Ritter St., Unit B, 06/08/2020, $270,933.
Richard Holodowski and Danuta Holowska to Tricia M. Burrows, 13 Ritter St., Unit 13, 06/08/2020, $270,933.
Joseph D. Lipomi to Jaclyn D. Andon, 4 Roedean Dr., Unit 207, 06/05/2020, $161,000.
G6 Hospitality Property to Krishna Nashua South Hotl, Spit Brook Rd., 06/05/2020, $5,500,000.
Sadettin Yildirim and Sengul Uildirm to Brijesh Chawla, 3 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 22, 06/01/2020, $148,000.
Christopher W. and Jesse Merwin to Sarah E. and Maura L. Ellins, Summit St., 05/29/2020, $392,000.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Nado FT and Willard C. Nado, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 202, 06/05/2020, $362,933.
Roland M Lesieur RET and Steven C. Lesieur to Mark E. Lesieur, Watson St., 06/02/2020, $350,000.
Daniel R. and Luara K. Mower to Cartus Corp, 15 Yarmouth Dr., 06/01/2020, $340,000.
Cartus Corp to Joyce Waters, 15 Yarmouth Dr., 06/01/2020, $340,000.
Lacey Leonard and Nicholas Fazio to Harry H. and Katrina Garavanian, Lot 607, 05/29/2020, $350,000.
Steven M. and Patricia L. Klein to Daniel and Alyssa Paton, Lot C2017, 06/02/2020, $325,000.
NEW BOSTON
Brookfield Investment Grp to Timothy and Sherri Uhlmann, 19 Davis Ln., 06/08/2020, $750,000.
Irina and Vladimir Kochurov to Kathryn A. Johnson and Daniel S. Brian, 104 Lull Rd., 06/03/2020, $445,533.
Frank R. Whipple and Bruce J. Williams to C and K Proerpties LLC, Weare Rd., 06/02/2020, $70,000.
Denise Dalaker to Marc H. and Susan H. Long, Lot 9-79-7, 05/29/2020, $472,000.
RAYMOND
Daniel J. Remes and Jordan E. Remmes to William T. Mcgoarty, 34-a Epping St., 06/08/2020, $331,500.
WEARE
Pingora Loan Servicing to Mason Rd LLC, 48 Woodland Dr., 06/05/2020, $194,889.
Kevin A. and Eliabeth L. Gelinas to Robbin A. and Lindsay J. Hood, Lot 14, 06/01/2020, $356,000.