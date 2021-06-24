AUBURN
Robert J. and Marilyn K. Koester to National Res Nominee Svcs, 41 Cedar Crest Ln., 6/11/2021, $790,000.
Charles L. and Alyshia M. Casella to Courtney A. and Frankie J. Shinost, 12 Ledgewood Dr., 6/10/2021, $644,933.
James W. and Amy R. Sweetman to Doug D. and Alyssa J. Delara, 12 Winchester Way, 6/11/2021, $759,000.
BEDFORD
Steve Kanter to William and Gabriela Calhoun, Bartlett Dr., 6/10/2021, $1,000,000.
Jeffrey R. and Sophia A. Johnson to Prasanthi Inakollu, 12 Bedford Center Rd., 6/9/2021, $849,000.
Theresa M. Walker to Abigail Zimskind, 8 Belmont Ct., Unit 8, 6/8/2021, $325,000.
Steve Kanter to William and Gabriela Calhoun, 92 Brick Mill Rd., 6/10/2021, $1,000,000.
Leon P Brassard RET and Laurie J. Lamp to Amy E Vikstrom RET and Amy E. Vikstrom, Cricket Hill Rd., 6/8/2021, $337,000.
Krisnath Rlty Assoc LLC to Molina Enterprises LLC, 21 Eastman Ave., 6/10/2021, $605,000.
Diane E. Mullin to Ashley R. Larracuente, 38 Nancy Ln., 6/11/2021, $480,000.
Douglas A. and Susan A. Walsh to Akhil P and R Markos FT and Akhil J. Punnoose, 262 Pulpit Rd., 6/7/2021, $540,000.
Eric W. and Glenda D. Godshall to Edd Mgmt NH 2 LLC, 61 Riddle Dr., 6/11/2021, $1,475,000.
Jeffrey and Danielle C. Hudson to J E Jr and S Lz Beuerle T and Sarah L. Beuerle, 5 Settlers Ct., 6/11/2021, $1,350,000.
Andrew M. and Shawn M. Pate to Kurt K. and Kristi Harriman, 43 Spring Hill Rd., 6/11/2021, $638,000.
Davis FT and Mark C. Davis to Michael P. and Susan M. Steckevicz, 9 Veronica Dr., 6/11/2021, $600,000.
CANDIA
Lufbery FT and Adam P. Lufbery to Desiree N. Flanagan and Zachary Meuse, 27 Laliberte Ln., 6/9/2021, $455,000.
T and M Development LLC to Judith H. and Donald A. Paris, 3 Ridgeview Dr., 6/9/2021, $457,400.
CHESTER
William R. and Kendall H. Kunelius to Daniel M. Friedenthal-Pano, 524 Raymond Rd., 6/9/2021, $416,000.
DERRY
John and Valerie Roche RET and John E. Roche to Eric and Becky Conyers, 2 Alder Ct., 6/9/2021, $550,000.
Ann M. Cunningham to JR Filion Holdings Co LLC, 17 Beacon Hill Rd., 6/9/2021, $170,000.
Todd M. Rovinelli and E L. Reinikainen-Rovinelli to Michael and Trisha F. Antalek, 70 Beaver Lake Ave., 6/11/2021, $695,000.
G Alfred Desmarais Giftin and Gregory A. Desmarais to Kenneth and Meredith Thomas, 68 Chester Rd., 6/7/2021, $442,000.
Anna M. Maillet to Daniel Keegan, 17 Concord Ave., 6/11/2021, $430,000.
Jacob and Kial Giordani to Thomas E. Tetreault and Elizabeth A. Altvater, 5 Gaita Dr., 6/9/2021, $425,000.
Austin C. Brown to Steven R. and Crystal A. Obrien, 108 Hampstead Rd., 6/11/2021, $500,000.
Michael and Kellie A. Carvalho to Timothy J. Kingdon and Micaela A. Gendron, 4 James St., 6/7/2021, $516,000.
David M. and Cori E. Carbonneau to Zack A. and Amy N. Gulinello, 9 Mount Washington St., 6/11/2021, $415,000.
Meliek LLC to Alfady LLC, 14 N Main St., 6/8/2021, $400,000.
Susan L. Towne to James Zordan, 26 N Shore Rd., 6/8/2021, $512,533.
Danielle L. Brody and Keith M. Rondeau to Amanda J. Romano and Sheryl N. Levesque, 2 Rebecca Ln., Unit L, 6/8/2021, $262,533.
Elrina and Renita Mendonca to Joseph D. and Amanda M. Collum, 4 Richard Dr., 6/10/2021, $430,000.
Thomas Plante to Kathleen Mercereau, 43 Stonegate Ln., Unit 43, 6/10/2021, $255,000.
Allison and John Pajunen to Allison Pajunen, 13 Sundown Dr., Unit B, 6/7/2021, $25,000.
Brittany Larrabee and Franco Jeanpierre to Franco Jeanpierre, 2 Thames Rd., 6/10/2021, $138,733.
Peter W. Horne to Barbar Hussain and Samra Shaheen, 80 W Broadway., 6/7/2021, $390,000.
Anna M. Maillet to Daniel Keegan, Lot 30, 6/11/2021, $430,000.
DUNBARTON
Nicholas P. Hanson to Steven M. Bettencourt, 17 Gary Rd., 6/11/2021, $245,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Matheus Figueira to Jesse L. and Karina A. Burton, 753 Back Mountain Rd., 6/8/2021, $524,000.
David A. and Michele D. Raymond to Raymond T. Dibble and Amelia N. Raymond, 1 Terrace Ln., 6/9/2021, $285,000.
HOOKSETT
Laura J. Atherton and Kyle P. Zorawowicz to Jon Michael T. Lamonda, 17 Birch Hill Rd., 6/9/2021, $365,000.
Dayna W. and Seth I. Spinner to Jesse and Rhianna Coleman, 5 Burbank Way, 6/11/2021, $415,000.
Ddy and Pdy Co LLC to Southern NH University, 64 Martins Ferry Rd., 6/10/2021, $295,000.
Jacquelynn Mcintyre to Sean R. Clancy and Molly M. Driscoll, 15 Mount Saint Marys Way, Unit 1, 6/11/2021, $139,933.
Maeghan E. Landrigan to Bernard and Maya Wakim, 6 Pleasant St., Unit D9, 6/8/2021, $250,000.
D R and Susie Mailhot RET and Daniel R. Mailhot to Britney and Casey Lewis, 17 Springer Rd., 6/11/2021, $350,000.
Green View Management LLC to Bishnu R. and Usha Gurung, 192 University Cir., 6/10/2021, $482,400.
LITCHFIELD
K and M Developers LLC to Timothy and Aimee Arnold, 12 Firefly Way, 6/11/2021, $599,000.
Stabile Hm At Litchfield to David and Cori Carbonneau, 22 Horizon Dr., 6/11/2021, $308,866.
Richard E. Cartier to Alinah M. Domings and Gordon R. Desmarais, Litchfield Rd., 6/8/2021, $465,000.
LONDONDERRY
Racine FT and Richard J. Racine to Matthew R. Chase and Maria M. Jarvis, 9 Bunker Hill Dr., 6/11/2021, $430,000.
Ryan S. and Dena Fisher to Ryan J. and Chelea R. Emery, 8 Checkerberry Ln., 6/7/2021, $706,533.
Michael R. and Sarah A. Niven to David S. Burke, 2 Cortland St., 6/8/2021, $405,000.
Elizabeth W. and Steven J. Biederman to Paula B. Nickerson, 56 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 56, 6/11/2021, $265,000.
Dawn Mulligan to Jennifer Mandolare, 166 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 166, 6/7/2021, $250,000.
Jeh LLC to Nathan Anderson and Joanne Pagel, 2 Karen Ln., Unit B, 6/7/2021, $279,933.
Joan Mcgrath to Tara C. Myles, 11 Lancaster Dr., 6/11/2021, $460,000.
Summit Const and Design LLC to K L N Construction Co Inc, 1 Rons Way, 6/11/2021, $330,000.
Jeffrey P. and Laura J. Hawkins to Ellen L. Kennett, 3 Tavern Hill Rd., Unit 3, 6/8/2021, $620,000.
MANCHESTER
William Cabana to Michael and Sarah Drake, 55 Arch St., 6/7/2021, $410,000.
Pierre Peloquin and Cory Hill to 69 Warren Street LLC, 682 Beech St., 6/10/2021, $660,000.
Martin J. Toole to Nicholas S. Key, 195 Belmont St., 6/9/2021, $623,933.
Peter and Tiffany Tselios to Lisa M. and Maureen L. Duda, 1199 Belmont St., 6/11/2021, $273,000.
Jordan W. Levesque to Jane Benedict, 323 Blucher St., Unit 323, 6/7/2021, $245,000.
Charles F. Nowicki and 4 NH Homes LLC to 4 NH Homes LLC, 882 Brent St., 6/8/2021, $395,000.
David R. Sherry and Cecilia Skerry to Melanie Hurrell, 145 Cartier St., 6/10/2021, $410,000.
Lorraine L. Bissonnette to Michael J. Hasbrouck, 23 Cheney Pl., 6/11/2021, $209,000.
R and I Belanger FT and Michelle I. Caron to Brian and Jennifer Laturno, 15 Cliff St., 6/9/2021, $318,000.
Michael and Sarah Drake to Keith C. Mcnamara and Anna C. Mcnanara, 525 Concord St., 6/7/2021, $362,000.
Judith Cheron RET and Judith Cheron to Todd R. Sobolewski, 45 Danforth Cir., 6/11/2021, $477,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Delaware Ave., Lot 13, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Delaware Ave., Lot 14, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Delaware Ave., Lot 23, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Delaware Ave., Lot 24, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
MC T and Michael Comolli to Jacob Keller and Alexis K. Goldsack, 811 Dix St., 6/9/2021, $375,000.
165 Donahue Drive LLC to Iran and Elsa Velazquez, 165 Donahue Dr., 6/9/2021, $330,000.
Amanda J. Parisi to Mariah L. Arsenault and Jackson Jennings, 5 Foxwood Cir., Unit 5, 6/7/2021, $299,533.
Michele Paquette to Bryan P. Levesque, 640 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 640, 6/9/2021, $286,000.
Cannova FT and Annabel Bazante to Dana Marble, 1311 Hanover St., Unit 13, 6/11/2021, $145,000.
Douglass and Caitlin Belley to Edid L. Cedeno, 22 Highland Park Ave., 6/7/2021, $285,000.
Gregory R. and Susan M. Decotis to Odysefs Raptis, 308 Highland St., 6/11/2021, $450,000.
Manning FT and Robert A. Manning to Charles Ash, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 36, 6/11/2021, $124,400.
Peter J. Morris to Silver St 8 LLC, 379 Huse Rd., Unit 22, 6/11/2021, $117,533.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, London St., Lot 13, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, London St., Lot 14, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, London St., Lot 23, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, London St., Lot 24, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Jeffrey B. Brown to Jorge I. Ramos and Juliana A. Garcia-DeRamos, 21 Manning St., 6/8/2021, $395,000.
Eric Wilson and Laurissa Cole to Allyssa and Manuel Gendron, 232 Mast Rd., 6/8/2021, $400,000.
Murat and Ajisa Mahmutovic to Tiffany and Fareed N. Delgado, 314 Merrimack St., 6/9/2021, $225,000.
Peter J. Muir and Marie Werner-Muir to Joseph K. Labadini, 5 Northbrook Dr., Unit 503, 6/10/2021, $170,000.
Ernest J and H Hannaford FT and Ernest J. Hannaford to Northbrook Unit 905 LLC, 9 Northbrook Dr., Unit 905, 6/11/2021, $175,000.
Stephen K. and Nancy R. Newcomb to Grace Youseff and Muhenad Samaan, 10 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1004, 6/11/2021, $190,000.
Jeffrey D. and Ann M. Raymond to Milen A. Angelov, 13 Northbrook Dr., Unit 1310, 6/10/2021, $151,000.
Dennis N. Provencher to Steven J. Boyd and Alexis P. Lever, 107 Omega St., 6/9/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Page St., Lot 13, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Page St., Lot 14, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Page St., Lot 23, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Sarah L. Delisle to Nancy R. and Stephen K. Newcomb, Page St., Lot 24, 6/10/2021, $315,000.
Pierre Peloquin and Cory Hill to 69 Warren Street LLC, Prospect St., 6/10/2021, $660,000.
Ruben Lalinde to Brandon and Sandra Porter, 99 Public St., 6/7/2021, $350,000.
Jesus Moore and Laura Cote to Efrain and Jennifer Colon, 49 Roseanne Ln., 6/11/2021, $359,933.
Peter and Kate Boisvert to Luis A. and Alejandro N. Reyes, Sagamore St., 6/11/2021, $405,933.
Swanson and Bartel FT and Constantine Paganis to Michael G. Phillips, 181 Sagamore St., 6/11/2021, $340,000.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Daniel Hanson and Leeanne Toohey, 67 W Webster St., 6/9/2021, $405,000.
Peter and Kate Boisvert to Luis A. and Alejandro N. Reyes, Walnut St., 6/11/2021, $405,933.
Kevin Culhane to Melissa L. Wojtkiewicz, 754 Wellington Hill Rd., 6/11/2021, $420,000.
Fitzgerald RET and Flore A. Fitzgerald to Michael D. Hatch, 1371 Wellington Rd., 6/7/2021, $450,000.
MERRIMACK
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Chad and Laura Conte, 1 Cider Ct., 6/7/2021, $580,533.
Jesse L. Burton to Michael J. Bunie, 10 Essex Green Ct., Unit 10, 6/9/2021, $261,000.
Gary Ferguson to Gregory M. Schroer and Mintida Thongsawang, 18 Jo Ellen Dr., 6/7/2021, $315,000.
Stephane Perrier and Sarah Panier-Perrier to Robert S. and Katherine J. Tully, 4 Kelly Way, 6/7/2021, $567,000.
Tyler and Kelly Mccaslin to Semir and Amina Fazlic, 63 Pearson Rd., 6/11/2021, $476,000.
Eric Truong and Minah A. Bui to Lisa A. Floras, 2 Suncook Ter., Unit 32, 6/11/2021, $215,000.
Peter and Karen Spohn to Jon and Hollie A. Halverson, 11 Winrow Dr., Unit 11, 6/8/2021, $295,000.
Pamela A. Johnson to Luxing Zeng, 6/11/2021, $490,000.
NASHUA
Jennifer Phillips to Christopher J. Wellman, 189 Ash St., 6/9/2021, $265,000.
Rivfront Lndg LP to Riverfront Landing LLC, 3-11 Bancroft St., 6/9/2021, $39, 505,000.
Ryan-Lee Murphy to Robert J. and Jana L. Everhart, 14 Bennett St., Unit 14, 6/9/2021, $351,000.
Quadrant Holdings LLC to 25-33 Benson Ave LLC, 25-33 Benson Ave., 6/10/2021, $1,000,000.
Khalil Razzaghi to Albert F. and Leslie A. Casey, 72 Bluestone Dr., Unit 72, 6/8/2021, $239,933.
Michael P. Steckevicz to Thomas Hays, 22 Brinton Dr., 6/11/2021, $400,000.
Arun J. Kovumal and Rajitha Arun to Clesio S. and Aneide P. Lana, 428 Broad St., 6/10/2021, $420,000.
131 Burke Street LLC to 6 Pine Road LLC, 131 Burke St., 6/7/2021, $2,700,000.
Perry Kamieniecki RET and Perry Kamieniecki to Matthew Evans and Corey L. Banville, 11 Burns St., 6/8/2021, $279,933.
Michael R. and Deborah M. Arnold to Lori A. and John W. Bush, 28 Carlene Dr., Unit 28, 6/11/2021, $320,000.
Aswin and Manimala Chalupadi to Harikanth and Malathi Madarapu, 8 Carnation Cir., 6/7/2021, $620,133.
Arun J. Kovumal and Rajitha Arun to Clesio S. and Aneide P. Lana, 428 Chuck Druding Dr., 6/10/2021, $420,000.
Dana Prescott-Boyd to Colleen I. Matco, 6 Copp St., 6/9/2021, $325,000.
Eyal Levy and Noa Rembiszewski-Levy to Jason N. and Francesha Hull, 6 Decatur Dr., 6/9/2021, $585,000.
Sithy G. Onasseril and Liju R. Chempolil to Jarod and Tyronda Browne, 3 Dorchester Way, Unit 3, 6/9/2021, $355,000.
William T. Tate and Krista Provost-Tate to Allan S. Tate and Rebeca B. Pina, 4 Epping St., 6/11/2021, $375,000.
Manish and Amita Gupta to Kimberly Ralph, 45 Gleneagle Dr., Unit 45, 6/7/2021, $265,000.
Beatrice Farland RET and Beatrice Farland to William A. and Michelle L. Johnson, 21 Grand Ave., 6/10/2021, $325,400.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Brian J. and Sandra A. Cane, 2 Henry David Dr., 6/8/2021, $365,933.
James Koble to Stephen Koble, 33 Lund St., 6/9/2021, $231,666.
David S. and Sarah E. Grant to Wildeman C. Lozano, 10 Madera Cir., 6/11/2021, $375,000.
Christine K. Kesselring to Dinesh V. Patel, 5 Midhurst Rd., Unit 512, 6/7/2021, $159,933.
Nicole and Emile Leveille to Kevin A. and Kayla Lundbohm, 9 Millbrook Dr., 6/11/2021, $380,000.
James I. Morrill to Lopus Lake LLC, 4 New Haven Dr., Unit F302, 6/9/2021, $195,000.
Myrell LLC to Bray Office Prop LLC, 76 Northeastern Blvd., Unit 36, 6/11/2021, $167,533.
Kristi and Scott Guillemette to Steven P. Steinberg, 5 Oakdale Ave., 6/10/2021, $360,000.
Thomas J. and Liesl R. Lupoli to Dawn E. Didion, 17 Pleasant St., 6/9/2021, $255,000.
Neil P. and Lori A. Rogers to Christopher Vincent, 88 Prescott St., Unit 88, 6/11/2021, $332,000.
Wendy Day to Jeffrey J. and Kristen Juneau, 8 Rhode Island Ave., 6/9/2021, $460,000.
Margaret L. Mckinnon to Jeffrey J. Glass and Harrin M. Zieve, 5 Saxford Ln., Unit 5, 6/7/2021, $400,000.
Bruce M. Hanson to Frances J. and Derek Grella, 24 Shattuck St., 6/8/2021, $450,000.
Viega LLC to Creasy Realty LLC, 1900 Southwood Dr., 6/11/2021, $2,375,000.
Quadrant Holdings LLC to 25-33 Benson Ave LLC, Spalding St., 6/10/2021, $1,000,000.
Key RE Holdings LLC to 25-33 Benson Ave LLC, 25 Spalding St., 6/10/2021, $750,000.
Key RE Holdings LLC to 25-33 Benson Ave LLC, 38 Spalding St., 6/10/2021, $750,000.
Debrah A. Snapper to Reginald A. and Vanessa R. Pepin, 16 Stanley Ln., 6/8/2021, $378,333.
Connie A. Bosold to Michael Meltzer and Julie Duszlak, 37 Tenby Dr., 6/7/2021, $493,533.
Tai Deh Hsu and Iiwei Fang Iisu to Daniel Lautenschlager and Marissa Stone, 10 W Glenwood St., 6/9/2021, $335,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Brian J. and Sandra A. Cane, Walden Woods Condominium., Unit 413, 6/8/2021, $365,933.
Kyla R. Turnquist to EJR Homes Inc, 33 White Plains Dr., 6/9/2021, $321,000.
NEW BOSTON
Gloria S. Yee-Mok to Merva Properties LLC, Chestnut Hill Rd., 6/11/2021, $270,000.
PEMBROKE
James P. and Pauline M. Walsh to Amy and John Perkins, 413 Girard Ave., 6/8/2021, $355,000.
Lawrence M. Bellemare and Catherine Trout to Daisy L. Ananayo-Slaughter and Jesse E. Slaughter, 190 Main St., 6/11/2021, $125,000.
Barbara M Perry T and Jeffrey J. Zellers to Rich FT 2018 and Sheila E. Rich, 482 Pembroke St., 6/10/2021, $255,000.
RAYMOND
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC to Craig R. and Gail M. Charest, 41 Critchett Rd., 6/10/2021, $384,933.
C and M Bldrs and Prop Reno LLC to Ryan Hill, 7 Highland Ave., 6/7/2021, $340,000.
WEARE
TKG Properties NH Corp to Dylan M. Goulet, 345 Colby Rd., Unit 3, 6/11/2021, $328,000.
James B. and Terri A. George to Christine Bestford and Christopher Costello, 37 Forest Rd., 6/11/2021, $372,000.