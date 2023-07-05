ALLENSTOWN
Maeuz A. Kleber-Guitierrez to David G. and Denise C. Gleich, Chestnut Dr., 6/20/2023, $590,000.
Anna Perin RET and Randy Perin to Trinity Holdings LLC, 288 Pinewood Rd., 6/21/2023, $1,024,000.
AUBURN
Christine D. and Roberta L. Ellison to Lincoln Plaza LLC, 44 Cameo Ct., 6/21/2023, $550,000.
BEDFORD
Catherine H. Hay to Ewan S. and Karen Rae, 11 Churchill Ct., Unit 11, 6/22/2023, $407,533.
Jennifer Creteau to Linn C. and Shauna K. Morten, 18 Colonial Dr., 6/21/2023, $625,000.
Gittleman Ft and Corey W. Gittleman to Hayrapet and Tatevik Sahakyants, 78 Rolling Woods Dr., 6/22/2023, $1,700,000.
Jarrod J. Campbell and Sujata Chakravorty to Sujata Chakravorty and Pubali C. Campbell, 10 Rumford Ln., 6/21/2023, $580,000.
CANDIA
James Angelone Jr to James 3rd and Katy B. Angelone, 3 Lane Rd., 6/23/2023, $135,000.
Audrey Rose to Jennifer E. Kung and Brandon M. Deshler, 65 Pine Ridge Dr., 6/23/2023, $590,000.
CHESTER
Ryan J. and Amy M. Brandreth to Kevin A. Taylor and Larissa A. Mccumiskey, 1 Evelyn Noyes Ln., Unit 1, 6/20/2023, $672,000.
Richard and D Stirbisky RET and Richard M. Stirbisky to Ryan and Amy Brandreth, 5 Evelyn Noyes Ln., Unit 5, 6/20/2023, $759,000.
Eileen Fontaine and Geraldine Chase to 28 Halls Village LLC, 28 Halls Village Rd., 6/23/2023, $448,000.
Torrey and Erik Haywood to Manuel A. Schumann, 19 Rand Dr., 6/23/2023, $550,000.
Brian K. and Paula J. Lemay to Cameron G. Richard and Kaitlyn E. Laliberte, 266 Sandown Rd., 6/21/2023, $595,000.
DEERFIELD
Amanda M. and Daniel Matheson to Charles C. and Sarah G. Shaw, 15 Whittier Rd., 6/21/2023, $549,933.
DERRY
William J. Casey to Sara Doyle and Nicholas Kane, 9 Barkland Dr., 6/21/2023, $475,000.
Leona M Drew T and Jeffrey Chandler to Lance Royale and Cheryl Waite, Chester Rd., 6/22/2023, $322,800.
Donna and Daniel Sovie to Erin Gortze and Travis Ladd, 104 E Broadway., 6/21/2023, $450,000.
Christopher Odonnell to Jenna L. Smith, 17 Gulf Rd., 6/23/2023, $420,000.
Dorothy Murnane to Laure Lane Properties Inc, 214 Hampstead Rd., 6/23/2023, $242,000.
213 Island Pond Rd LLC to Christopher Widdison and Erin Marsh, 213 Island Pond Rd., 6/22/2023, $465,000.
330 West Road LLC to Glenn P. Corbett, 343 Island Pond Rd., 6/21/2023, $275,000.
Red Tundra LLC to Nicholas Thibodeau, 356 Island Pond Rd., 6/23/2023, $205,000.
Brendan Williams to Adam M. and Brooke A. Ehrenborg, 65 Kilrea Rd., 6/22/2023, $330,000.
Joseph F. 3rd and Jill L. Dimaria to Mario L. Velez and Carolyn Leahy, 72 Overledge Dr Ext., Unit 72, 6/22/2023, $575,000.
Glennpaul Constraction Co to Brendan and Jennifer E. Clifford, 43 Tsienneto Rd., 6/20/2023, $720,000.
Carr Rt and Brian Carr to Sarah Adams and Timothy D. Hiett, 10 Wentworth Ln., 6/23/2023, $431,000.
DUNBARTON
Michael J. Adams to Egbar Properties LLC, Holiday Shore Dr., 6/20/2023, $75,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Jeffrey C. and Amy C. Parrish to Diego L. Estrada and Jennifer Lerma, 106 Center St., 6/22/2023, $380,000.
Gps Properties Inc to Nicole L. Lang, 9 Duclos St., 6/23/2023, $399,000.
Cara E. and Sharon W. Howard-Boyle to William J. and Kristen A. Kittredge, 126 Moose Club Park Rd., 6/22/2023, $463,000.
Dionne and Sean M. Pento Jr to Roberta Ellison, 139 Moose Club Park Rd., 6/19/2023, $347,000.
Lisa K. and Edward V. Coulombe to Theresa L. and Barbara B. Carbonneau, 40 Shirley Park Rd., 6/22/2023, $405,000.
Wayne Marston to Mirsad and Kada Muminovic, 1 Timberwood Dr., Unit 303, 6/21/2023, $230,000.
Mark S Lore Lt and Mark S. Lore to Natasha Martin and Benjamin Robertson, 3 Timberwood Dr., Unit 306, 6/23/2023, $260,000.
Brook Hollow Corp to Leblanc FT and Yvonne B. Leblanc, 8 Villa Ln., Unit B, 6/19/2023, $410,000.
Couture Ft and Robert P. Couture to Zachary P. and Mikayla E. Montrief, 78 Warren Ave., 6/22/2023, $460,000.
Thomas and Karen Mcandrew to Schae Kneeland, 5 Washington St., Unit 21, 6/21/2023, $230,000.
HOOKSETT
Mar T and Marc Amiet to Bryan Bouchard, 1 Falcon Ln., 6/22/2023, $370,000.
Tyler J. and Samantha E. Miller to Janice L. Brown, Granite Hill Condo, Unit F4, 6/21/2023, $350,000.
Saravanan S. Kumar and Sangeetha Jayagopal to Mutaz Mousa, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1027, 6/23/2023, $400,000.
Diane J. St Cyr to Deniz O. Carikcioglu, 1663-1704 Hooksett Rd., Unit 203, 6/20/2023, $225,000.
Jennifer A. Caron to Spencer and Meredith Meng, Julia Dr., 6/23/2023, $660,000.
Craig N. and Lori L. Liadis to Adam and Hallie Ramirez, 6 Laurel Rd., 6/23/2023, $667,000.
Zachary T. Morley to Edith Figueroa, 6 Northview Ter., 6/21/2023, $987,000.
Atkins Priscilla Ann Est and Susan L. Gregoire to Derrick and Donna Morais, 6 Pleasant St., Unit A4, 6/21/2023, $308,000.
LITCHFIELD
Crimmins Ft and George A. Crimmins to Timothy J. and Lacey Allen, 9 Bear Run Dr., 6/20/2023, $725,000.
Noels Tree Farm LLC to Illan D. Kessler, 21 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 6/19/2023, $400,000.
Fauteux Ft and Claudette R. Fauteux to Donna L. and Daniel L. Sovie, 29 Louise Dr., 6/20/2023, $610,000.
Barbara A Pelletier Ft and Barbara A. Pelletier to Karen and Matthew Roman, 150 Page Rd., 6/22/2023, $295,000.
Duval Ft and R P. Lemire to Illan D. Kessler, Route 3A., 6/19/2023, $100,000.
Crimmins Ft and Joleen M. Crimmins to Timothy J. and Lacey Allen, N/A., 6/20/2023, $725,000.
LONDONDERRY
Stacie M Street T and Stacie M. Street to Bicchieri Ft and Stephen Bicchieri, 23 Bunker Hill Dr., 6/22/2023, $900,000.
Kyle and Kristin Poplos to Christine Jestice, 49 Clover Ln., 6/20/2023, $760,000.
Fawcett Ft and Steven C. Fawcett to Colin T. Doherty, 1 Deer Crossing Cir., 6/20/2023, $425,000.
Janet A. Clark to 184 Field LLC, 184 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 184, 6/20/2023, $293,400.
Korakot Aramsri and Suparvee Nakayone to Thanet and Supenda Rachpimpanon, 35 Hardy Rd., 6/20/2023, $400,000.
David D. and Rebecca W. Valentine to Inherited Prop Soln LLC, King Richard Dr., 6/23/2023, $350,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Camine C. and Marisa Luongo, 67 Pumpkin Patch Way, Unit 67, 6/23/2023, $706,400.
Kevin and Miriam Perault to John and Allana Christian, 8 Rossini Rd., 6/20/2023, $715,000.
Lloyd D. 3rd and Carol M. Wertz to Victoria Dufour and Chris Tourt, 3 Seasons Ln., 6/21/2023, $762,200.
Eric and Theresa F. Hanson to Nathan and Natalie A. Fredrickson, 2 Watercrest Dr., 6/20/2023, $739,933.
Wallace Ft and Margaret A. Wallace to Lyn Raye, 22 Windsor Blvd., 6/23/2023, $485,000.
MANCHESTER
Christopher A. Scoledge to Yi-Chun Lu, 37 A St., 6/21/2023, $322,333.
Zaydoun M. Alatabeh and Rasail B. Shehadeh to Lohanny M. Suarez, 305 Aladdin St., 6/23/2023, $505,000.
Victoria Loiacono to Amanda Dovas, 35 Andrew St., Unit 30, 6/19/2023, $199,000.
Austin and Joanne Azonabor to Kathleen A. Racicot-Barry and Marisa M. Carvalho, 9 Barnes St., 6/21/2023, $395,000.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Steve P. Forcier, 54 Belir St., 6/21/2023, $575,000.
Mtea Rt and Michael D. Tancreti to Richard K. and Deborah L. Deitsch, 85 Bentley Way, Unit 85, 6/21/2023, $570,000.
Jacob Keller to Angela Mcgrath and Timothy Cosgrove, 4605 Brown Ave., 6/23/2023, $401,000.
Sweeney Holdings LLC to Corneliu Stanciu, 502 Cartier St., 6/21/2023, $625,000.
Dawson J. Drelick to Marc-Philippe B. Deroca and Valerie B. De-Roca, Chestnut St., 6/21/2023, $702,000.
Rg Properties LLC to John M. Oconnell, 440 Cilley Rd., 6/21/2023, $425,000.
Bryan R. and Cheryl A. Legendre to Patrick W. and Josephine T. Austin, 42 Country Club Rd., 6/23/2023, $392,000.
Alan R. Baker Jr to Chase T. Kohler, 335 Cypress St., Unit 2B, 6/21/2023, $230,000.
Gamache Ft and Elaine D. Gamache to Couture Ft and Robert P. Couture, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 219, 6/23/2023, $372,000.
Mugurel N Grigore RET and Mugurel N. Grigore to Jane E. and Terrence A. Hussey, 21 Forest Hill Way, Unit 21, 6/21/2023, $525,000.
Robert Gagne to Edward Hewitt, 103 Glendale Ave., Unit B, 6/22/2023, $212,000.
Mdr Rehab and Dev LLC to Justin Bernatchez, 173 Glenwood Ave., 6/21/2023, $370,000.
Goulet Ft and Jean Goulet to Alan R. Baker Jr, 110 Goffstown Rd., 6/21/2023, $800,000.
Daniel and Kelly Lawrence to Rory D. and Jenni L. Lawrence, 160 Goffstown Rd., 6/23/2023, $532,800.
Christina Denis RET and Christina Denis to Leandro A. Pidone, 628 Green St., 6/20/2023, $550,000.
Kelmer Sanchez to Sharon V. Blackwell, 69 Greenleaf St., 6/22/2023, $459,933.
Kevin C. Greene and Camille Vinagro to Chandler Paletsky and Jacqueline Marshall, 20 Hartshorn Way, Unit 20, 6/23/2023, $405,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 2, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 4, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 9, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 3, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 6, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 8, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 7, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Fmw Realty Co LLC to 915 Holt Ave LLC, 915 Holt Ave., Unit 5, 6/15/2023, $3,550,000.
Corey L. and Britney Foskitt to Caleb W. Godin, 84 Huse Rd., 6/23/2023, $380,000.
Arsenault William G Est and Michael S. Askenaizer to Christopher J. Goupil and Kellie M. Boucher, 219 Joliette St., 6/22/2023, $285,000.
Jeffrey A. Turcotte to O C. Martinez-Castillo, 463 Lake Ave., 6/21/2023, $455,000.
Leon L. Pion to Christine and Timothy Field, 342 Leda Ave., 6/19/2023, $325,000.
Lauren L. Malcolm to Theresa and Isaiah Harrison, 721 Mammoth Rd., Unit 1, 6/20/2023, $129,000.
Luke Gilman to Nicole and Ian Christie, 255 Mast Rd., 6/21/2023, $485,000.
Jared Sullivan to Thomas J. Craig, 46 Myrtle St., 6/19/2023, $294,000.
Diane S. Richmond and Bernard W. Streets Jr to Jason Wright, 60 Oakdale Ave., 6/23/2023, $375,000.
Virginia Chryssicos RET and Virginia Chryssicos to Luis A. Reyes and Viviana M. Diaz, 296 Reed St., 6/22/2023, $370,000.
Regan Ft and Vincent W. Regan to Miroslava Hrankova, 680 S Porter St., Unit 680, 6/19/2023, $410,000.
Macdonald FT and Richard P. Macdonald to Diane M. Copeland, 690 S Porter St., Unit 22, 6/22/2023, $325,000.
Roar Manchester LLC to Michelle Fishwick, 470 Silver St., Unit 325, 6/21/2023, $190,000.
Homeworth LLC to Jason Goldthwaite, 470 Spruce St., 6/23/2023, $610,000.
Matthew Caouette to 182 Whitehall Road LLC, 430 Wilson St., 6/21/2023, $300,000.
Geoffrey P. and Stephanie J. Spencer to Dmeza S. Pierre-Louis and Chantel P. Louis, N/A., Lot 21, 6/21/2023, $711,000.
MERRIMACK
Carolyn M. Hardt and Thomas Roderick to Hannah and Stephen Forziati, 264 Baboosic Lake Rd., 6/23/2023, $583,000.
Ryan-Lee Murphy to Elizabeth Yates, 864 Belmont St., Unit 333, 6/23/2023, $425,000.
Michael D and J N Wylie Ft and Michael D. Wylie to Jared and Danielle Wright, 12 Clay St., 6/21/2023, $491,000.
Charlotte A. Daoust to Gina Rowe and Michael Grassa, Peter Rd., Lot 106, 6/23/2023, $455,000.
Richard R. and Amy-June Murphy to Laura and Joseph Merimonde, 40 Turkey Hill Rd., 6/23/2023, $500,000.
Gary P. and Angelisa Grant to Gregory Naughton and Jillian Zablonski, 18 Westminster Ln., 6/20/2023, $600,000.
NASHUA
Riley Ft and John E. Riley to Lisa A. Paulauskas, 21 Amble Rd., 6/22/2023, $470,000.
John C and E N Coates RET and Eleftheria N. Coates to David Nakasone, 5 Boggs Cir., 6/22/2023, $455,000.
Guy B. Mulder and Mary A. Senecal-Mulder to Clark C. and Kayla B. Rumsey, 36 Browning Ave., 6/23/2023, $800,000.
Dekiam Ong RET and Dekiam Ong to Elizabeth and Ryan Yount, 6 Caleb St., Unit 6, 6/22/2023, $500,000.
Gs Mtg-Backed Securities and U S Bank TNa Tr to Catherine L. Wynne, 9 Catherine St., 6/23/2023, $461,000.
Muise RET and Francis J. Muise to Nancy M Ethier T and Nancy M. Ethier, 47 Dogwood Dr., Unit 306, 6/21/2023, $35,533.
Muise RET and Francis J. Muise to Nancy M Ethier T and Nancy M. Ethier, 47 Dogwood Dr., Unit 118, 6/21/2023, $35,533.
Elizabeth J Edelston T and Elizabeth J. Edelston to Arun and Preeti Kumar, 4 Midhurst Rd., Unit 424, 6/20/2023, $250,000.
Kellyann S. and Michael R. Brown to Andrew T. and Madison L. Levanti, 54 New Searles Rd., 6/23/2023, $529,533.
Barbara E Murray RET and John T. Murray Jr to Danny Tran and Sephandany Reach, 98 Parnell Pl., 6/23/2023, $502,533.
Carolyn M. Fluke to Joseph P. and Sean B. Odonnell, 6 Royal Oak Dr., 6/23/2023, $470,000.
Edward L. and Deanna S. Bruce to Kelly A. and Jonathan P. Tays, 11 Shaw Cir., 6/19/2023, $550,000.
Bethany Dionne T and Bethany Dionne to Karl Maseng and Melissa B. St-Onge, 24 Stark St., 6/23/2023, $710,000.
Joanne Brady to Jose Silva and Vivian Chang, 4 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 16, 6/21/2023, $235,000.
Tucker Ft and Beverly E. Tucker to Steven D. and Andrea M. Tarr, 7 Thoreau Dr., 6/20/2023, $560,000.
209 West Hollis Rt and Malida Suong to Nicholas Ryan and Cassandra Nicolosi, 209 W Hollis St., 6/23/2023, $410,000.
Jodi L. Smith to Alison and Robert Brinson, 7 Wakefield Dr., 6/19/2023, $450,000.
Cynthia M Feltham RET and Cynthia M. Feltham to Srivalli and Prashant Darisi, 6 Winn Rd., 6/21/2023, $770,000.
Zoia Ft and June E. Zoia to Christopher and Caitlyn Adley, 10 Woodcrest Dr., 6/20/2023, $575,000.
NEW BOSTON
Joel J. and Trisha S. Turner to Devin L. and Whitney N. Zufelt, 30 Daylily Ln., 6/23/2023, $575,000.
Verna H Elliott Ft and William H. Elliott to Richard R. and Donna E. Joyal, 272 Francestown Rd., 6/20/2023, $177,000.
PEMBROKE
Tara M. and Hayden M. Potorski to Ryan Demers, 325 Pembroke Hill Rd., 6/23/2023, $433,000.
RAYMOND
Monica Mcgovern and Dale Shallow to Kristopher Reslow and Zachary T. Ellis, 17 Mildred Ave., 6/22/2023, $465,000.
Susan M. and Michael K. Sorkin to Amie Donnelly, 9 Woodlawn Rd., 6/22/2023, $279,933.
WEARE
Christina T. and Duane T. Denoi to Dane Hallee and Megan Gallagher, 39 Branch Rd., 6/23/2023, $380,000.
Daniel Scolardi RET and Daniel Scolardi to Andrew Sarratori, N/A., Lot 406-51, 6/19/2023, $70,000.