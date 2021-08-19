ALLENSTOWN
Marie-Ann and Richard L. Demchak to John F. Browne, 3 Martinson Ln., 8/3/2021, $299,933.
AUBURN
Joseph F. and Susan A. Pynenburg to Travis J. Pynenburg, Bunker Hill Rd., 8/4/2021, $80,000.
Lous Custom Exaust Inc to John B. and Janet L. Barbarossa, 24 Drouin Cir., 8/2/2021, $620,733.
Eldon A. and Susan R. Long to Jason A. and Shannon E. Long, 620 Pingree Hill Rd., 8/3/2021, $78,533.
I Ozberak RET and Seda Biagioni to Matthew and Stephanie Susi, 34 Ridge Rd., 8/3/2021, $495,000.
BEDFORD
Stephanie J. Leblanc to Michael F. ODonoghue and Debbie O. Donoghue, 3 Carriage Ln., 8/4/2021, $665,800.
Wheeler FT and Scott A. Wheeler to Priya Prakash-Tonseker, 18 Marston Dr., 8/2/2021, $1,200,000.
Padma S. and Sundar S. Chetlur to Richard and Karen M. Chase, 14 Pembroke Way, 8/2/2021, $825,000.
Kevin J. and Virginia A. Dicesare to Peter J. and Erian S. Talbot, 99 Pulpit Rd., Unit 1, 8/3/2021, $549,933.
Neil and Barbara Mcquaid RET and Neil A. Mcquaid to Anisa and Siraaj Khandkar, 82 Riddle Dr., 8/2/2021, $985,000.
Kelley-Sue E. Leblanc to Charles Mooney, 28 Suffolk Ct., Unit 28, 8/3/2021, $301,000.
Narayan Raghunathan FT and Harish Narayan to Balakrishnan Sankaran and Lakshmi T. Krishnaprasad, 28 Trellis Way, 8/2/2021, $630,000.
CANDIA
Edward L. Thornton to Kyle Thornton, High St., 8/5/2021, $20,000.
Proulx Karen M Est and Adam J. Sicard to Laura R. Puderbaugh, 42 Langford Rd., 7/30/2021, $341,000.
Keith E Venezia RET and Keith E. Venezia to Sousa LT and Marc D. Sousa, 105 Merrill Rd., 8/5/2021, $1,249,000.
T and M Development LLC to Ronald E. and Janet C. Girard, 47 Pineview Dr., 8/2/2021, $407,400.
William E and I C Byrd RET and Ingrid C. Byrd to Peter and Marissa L. Chivers, 8/4/2021, $400,000.
CHESTER
West RET and Lincoln L. West to Trevor C. Gardner and Brittany E. Manning, 53 Edwards Mill Rd., 8/2/2021, $390,000.
Greta and Stefan Jacobs to Matthew P. and Kimberly A. Davis, 41 Lady Slipper Ln., 8/4/2021, $456,000.
DEERFIELD
Tara E. Stone to Oliveir Mcnicoll and Caroline Mccaughey, 10 Echo Valley Rd., 8/3/2021, $450,000.
Jason Macfariane to Sara and Ryan Oconnor, 61 Nottingham Rd., 8/3/2021, $465,000.
DERRY
Richard and Nancy Pinkham RET and Richard M. Pinkham to Andrew M. Gallagher, 18 Ballard Rd., 8/3/2021, $465,000.
Buxton FT and Elizabeth Buxton to Stephen Mack, 4 Bayberry Ln., 8/5/2021, $462,933.
Andrew K. Howell and B M. Doucette-Howell to David C. Edmunds, 18 Brook St., 8/6/2021, $355,000.
Rehome RE Invs Group LLC to Jessica Hatch, 142 Chester Rd., 8/2/2021, $73,466.
Jessica Dee to Abigail C. Langdon, 36 Derryfield Rd., Unit L, 8/2/2021, $235,000.
Dennis E. and Annette P. Leveille to Kevin Kasper, 66 English Range Rd., 8/3/2021, $375,000.
Right Now Rlty Solutions to Lisa M. and Ricardo Casado, 264 Hampstead Rd., 8/4/2021, $529,933.
Donna J. and Stephen R. Daigle to Babie A. Frye and Joseph G. Manteiga, 11 Hubbard Hill Rd., 8/2/2021, $450,000.
W J and P B Delaney RET and William J. Delaney to Debra and Joseph Paine, 19 Pelican Cir., Unit R, 8/3/2021, $260,000.
Elmer Pease Family LLC to Keystone Derry LLC, 74 Rockingham Rd., 8/2/2021, $675,000.
Carmelina Chretion to Michael E. Hanson and Desiree Cataldo, 2 Senter Cove Rd., Unit R, 8/2/2021, $327,800.
Hall George R Jr Est and Michelle Ball to NH Home Buyers LLC, 3 Thames Rd., 7/28/2021, $42,000.
Lauren L. and Matthew J. Palmer to Esther Enoh, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 78, 8/6/2021, $285,000.
Thomas F. Indoccio to Carmelina Chretien, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 53, 8/2/2021, $285,933.
Cameron J. and Elizabeth K. Barrett to Gregory D. Quinn, 31 Windham Rd., 8/2/2021, $420,000.
DUNBARTON
Shaine Larhette and Colby Nugent to Cassandra J. Bates and Matthew R. Macleod, 11 Karen Rd., 8/6/2021, $340,000.
Mathew A. Jones and Wei Shen to Jessica and Statam C. Boisvert, 14 Millies Way, 8/6/2021, $537,933.
Marc and Nancy L. Couture to Causenge Cangin, 36-a and b Morse Rd., 8/3/2021, $370,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Houghton Walter H Sr Est and Colleen Jorczak to Linda M. Flagg, 20 Country Way, 8/2/2021, $86,000.
Henry and Claire Grady RET and Henry T. Grady to Mark Kitner, E Dunbarton Rd., 8/4/2021, $185,000.
Sean F. and Crystal A. Rothe to Heather Finnigan and Sean Mcgarvey, 65 E Dunbarton Rd., 8/5/2021, $382,533.
J C and J C Laroche RET and J Claude Laroche to 660 Mast Road LLC, Eden St., 8/2/2021, $337,000.
Travis A. Ingram and Kelsey L. Conway to Deborah L. Persson, 231 Elm St., 8/2/2021, $386,533.
Laurette P Beaulieu T and Deborah M. Fournier to Sean F. and Crystal A. Rothe, 338 Goffstown Back Rd., 8/5/2021, $420,000.
Stephen W. Buchan to Janet Crudden, 22 Libbey St., 8/3/2021, $344,000.
T A and J V Fournier RET and Sandra L. Duda to Matthew D. and Ashley M. Wilson, 15 Mcguigan St., 8/2/2021, $310,000.
Ronald J. Carter to Joshua and Jennifer Strout, Paige Hill Rd., 8/3/2021, $215,000.
Lawrence and Ann Milana to Peter Malwal and Abuk Monykure, 19 Worthley Hill Rd., 8/4/2021, $440,000.
HOOKSETT
Francis J. and Shawne S. Broderick to John J. Dowd and Gregory Buechting-Herbst, 25 Barberry St., 8/6/2021, $699,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Snigdha Sree and Jagadeep S. Surapaneni, 8 Colleen Cir., 8/2/2021, $571,800.
Stinson Hills LLC to Sandra L. Capone and Christian A. Pino, 12 Colleen Cir., 8/2/2021, $644,400.
Carlos J. and Jamie Y. Russin to Annette D. and Melanie Dion, 13 Goffstown Rd., 8/2/2021, $580,000.
Ericka L. and Octavio A. Uribe to Kelli M. and Ryan T. Connor, 5 Mountain View Rd., 8/2/2021, $645,000.
Jeffrey and Melissa Shattuck to Ashley and Jeremy Picard, 1292 Smyth Rd., 8/2/2021, $375,000.
Alison C. and Anthony T. Gobeil to Thatsaphone Dejvongsa and Thomas Gliss, 317 University Cir., 8/3/2021, $535,000.
Kaitlyn E. and Troy E. Delampan to Aaron E. and Linda R. Cockrum, 120 W River Rd., 8/6/2021, $380,000.
Green View Management LLC to Bluebird Hooksett LLC, Lot 14-1-1, 8/4/2021, $600,000.
LITCHFIELD
John A. and Patricia M. Melaragni to Connie A. Losacano-Russell and Jennifer A. Russell, 2 Augusta Way, 8/6/2021, $537,000.
Jonathan W. and Audra L. True to David Kessler, 7 Riverview Cir., 8/5/2021, $725,000.
LONDONDERRY
Liubov Leathurby to Michael J. and Maria J. Debellis, 7 Charmarand Row., 8/2/2021, $348,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Keith Whitestone and Kathleen D. Whitesone, 7 Cornucopia Cir., Unit 38, 8/6/2021, $626,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to A Paul and Janet Graffeo, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 44, 8/6/2021, $570,933.
Christine L. Baez and Theodore W. Hill to Emily Plumer, 190 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 190, 8/2/2021, $265,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Nicole D. Morrison and Jalen R. Cooper, 107 Hardy Rd., 8/5/2021, $375,000.
Jessica L. Gagnon to Stephanie N. and Michael A. Deshiro, 225 High Range Rd., 8/4/2021, $352,000.
Matthew D. Hiller to Richard J. Depasquale, 19 King Henry Dr., 8/6/2021, $625,000.
Vautier FT and Diane M. Vautier to Melton and Susan D. Fraser, 2 Mountain Home Rd., 8/2/2021, $263,200.
Scott M. and Marla G. Severn to Christopher M. and Megan R. Marich, 28 Red Deer Rd., 8/3/2021, $505,000.
Morelli FT and Jill Jablonski to Arthur E. and Susan Mercier, 2 Sugar Plum Ln., Unit 2, 8/4/2021, $415,000.
Alex K. Jeanty and Deutsche Bank Natl T Co to Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr, 20 Wilson Rd., 7/29/2021, $445,050.
MANCHESTER
Glen A. Axne to 227 Amory Street LLC, 227 Amory St., 8/2/2021, $510,000.
Lauren C. Jabezanka and Zachary D. Lee to Rae Anne Munoz-Figueroa and Patrick C. Forrestall, 146 Anthony St., 8/3/2021, $307,000.
Charles F. Hale to Nancy D. Severance, 30 Batchelder Ave., Unit A, 8/5/2021, $150,000.
Thomas J. Masson to Brian Catalino, 391 Beacon St., 8/3/2021, $346,000.
Patricia Cole and Diane Dupont to Joman Mahmod and Ali Almuqdadi, 166 Biron St., 8/2/2021, $425,000.
Donald K. and Elizabeth L. Phair to Timothy J. Motard and Diana Arnautovic, 22 Bittersweet Dr., 8/4/2021, $430,000.
John A Pelczar IRT and David J. Pelczar to Green Rock Invs LLC, 87 Blodget St., 8/4/2021, $113,533.
Michael and D Fredette FT and Michael D. Fredette to Peter A. Natsios, 203 Boutwell St., 8/6/2021, $169,933.
Lin Li LLC and Vicki Huang to Gilberto C. Dominguez, 46 Brown Ave., 8/2/2021, $385,000.
Anthony R. OShaughnessy to John and Patricia Mccarthy, 1679 Brown Ave., 8/4/2021, $280,000.
Chi N. Chung to Andrew J. Andrasik, 3670 Brown Ave., 8/2/2021, $310,000.
Lee Mazzoleni to Melanje A. Scargill, 395 Canal St., Unit D, 8/2/2021, $285,000.
Nancy D. Severance to Claude N. Danjou, 16 Chenette Ave., 8/5/2021, $132,533.
Joshua Moreau-Cooley to Timothy S. and Jennifer M. Newton, 197 Comeau St., Unit 197, 8/2/2021, $203,000.
323 Concord St LLC to Concord Ama LLC, 323 Concord St., 8/2/2021, $985,000.
Christian R. Chenard to Henry and Suzanne FT and Suzanne Blazon, Coolidge Ave., 8/6/2021, $127,400.
John J. and Holly R. Rodrigues to Rachel M. and Nicholas T. Lauretano, 89 Country Walk Dr., 8/3/2021, $523,000.
Karen D Williams John RET and Karen D. Williams-John to Callaghan FT and Ryan J. Callaghan, 196 Dallaire St., 8/3/2021, $532,000.
Andry Bintoro to Derek Lucas, Debloice St., Lot 20, 8/3/2021, $375,000.
Andry Bintoro to Derek Lucas, Debloice St., Lot 18, 8/3/2021, $375,000.
Andry Bintoro to Derek Lucas, Debloice St., Lot 12, 8/3/2021, $375,000.
323 Concord St LLC to Concord Ama LLC, Derry St., 8/2/2021, $985,000.
Christian R. Chenard to Henry and Suzanne FT and Suzanne Blazon, Dionne Dr., 8/6/2021, $127,400.
Chynna White to Benjamin Falzarano, 64 Dunbarton Rd., Unit 2h, 8/3/2021, $143,533.
Pep LLC to Pau Lim, 146 Eastern Ave., Unit 203, 8/4/2021, $165,000.
Kara Baumann to Mark E. and Meghan Peicker, 110 English Village Rd., Unit 303, 8/3/2021, $137,000.
Ryan W. Macdonald to Gisella Ramos and Elizabeth Cortes, 135 English Village Rd., Unit 102, 8/2/2021, $145,000.
Charleen J. Salazar to Sophie and Nikolas Haddock, 120 Erskine Ave., 8/5/2021, $333,000.
Meghan and Anthony Coulouras to Deana Santos, 74 Forest St., 8/2/2021, $285,333.
Kristin E. Travers and Tyler K. Howard to Nathan Andrikowich and Laurin D. Cox, 21 Garden Walk Dr., 8/3/2021, $475,000.
Tammy A. Beleski to Mozafer H. Dawod, 374 Gold St., 8/2/2021, $350,000.
Leo H Skellchock RET and Leo H. Skellchock to John and Mary Riggs, 34 Grant St., 8/2/2021, $244,933.
Nicole C. Brown to Scott M. and Caitlin J. Killgren, 625 Green St., 8/5/2021, $300,000.
Andry Bintoro to Derek Lucas, 34 Greer St., 8/3/2021, $375,000.
Zach G. Abraham and Sarah Cherian to Michael and Cathy Mckinney, 67 Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 67, 8/2/2021, $320,000.
Diana J. Peabody and Christopher R. Peadoy to Hector S. Zorrilla and Yeri S. Tejada, 70 Hall St., 8/2/2021, $425,000.
Glen A. Axne to 227 Amory Street LLC, Hevey St., 8/2/2021, $510,000.
Natalie and Michael Harrison to Nuryelis Herrera, 478 Hevey St., 8/6/2021, $405,000.
April Arnold to James E. Wilson, 103 Highland Park Ave., 8/5/2021, $335,000.
Nancy S. Vaughan to Katelyn and Jesse Cormier, 100 Hudson St., 8/3/2021, $250,000.
Richard S. Sobodacha to Chibuike and Alondra Eme, 163 Hunters Village Way, Unit 163, 8/2/2021, $312,533.
Longbridge Financial LLC to Qin M. Zeng, 377 Huse Rd., Unit 1, 8/2/2021, $145,000.
Lisa J. and Stephen M. Johnston to Shawne S. and Francis J. Broderick, 61 Jones St., 8/6/2021, $555,000.
5 Kennard Road LLC to Donna Wood FT and Donna L. Wood, 5 Kennard Rd., 8/2/2021, $140,000.
Jeffrey Thomas to Forest C. Curry and Caitlin Andrews, 530 Lake Ave., 8/3/2021, $300,000.
David B. Nicholas to Seth A. Lafay, 2028 Lake Shore Rd., 8/6/2021, $370,000.
Mason J. and Kerri P. White to Hannah B. Mccurdy and Alexander J. Coughlin, 25 Lamonte St., 8/5/2021, $380,000.
Jeffrey J. and Ann R. Poulin to Oleksandr V. and Zhanna V. Dolzhanskiy, 60 Linda Ln., 8/4/2021, $392,933.
Megan B. and Seth Mcdavitt to Taylor FT and Karen A. Taylor, 23 Madison Way, Unit 23, 8/2/2021, $429,000.
Marc S. Meltzer to Eric P. Benker, 721 Mammoth Rd., Unit 10, 8/2/2021, $260,000.
Stephen J. and Barbara L. Cotter to Kate Capistran, 202 Manning St., Unit 26, 8/2/2021, $250,000.
Stephen J. and Barbara L. Cotter to Kate Capistran, 202 Manning St., Unit 27, 8/2/2021, $250,000.
Hollis Capital LLC to Ronald A. Celano, 312 Mystic St., 8/2/2021, $390,000.
Shawn and Cassandra Donnelly to Karen M. Crispo and Florence L. Minton, N River Rd., 8/6/2021, $428,000.
Susan Cowette RET and Susan Cowette to Barbara Ells, 4 Northbrook Dr., Unit 405, 7/23/2021, $150,000.
Robert E. and Joyce A. Shaw to Meagan A. Lisboa, 315 Ohio Ave., 8/2/2021, $410,000.
Beth and Ross S. Wood to Laura E. Johnson, 354 Paquette Ave., 8/5/2021, $485,000.
Brendan M. and Laura Langton to Marlin Hueil and Megan Hess, 383 Pickering St., 8/3/2021, $390,000.
West Coast Servicing Inc to Odyssey Investments LLC, 483 Pickering St., 8/3/2021, $255,000.
Ryan W. Macdonald to Gisella Ramos and Elizabeth Cortes, Pine Wood Estates Condo, Unit 102, 8/2/2021, $145,000.
Judith Kurisko-Leclere to Kenneth W. Guthrie, 482 Reservoir Ave., 8/3/2021, $566,000.
Shawn and Cassandra Donnelly to Karen M. Crispo and Florence L. Minton, 1273 River Rd., 8/6/2021, $428,000.
Marcel J. Boiduc to 443 Hanover LLC, 19 Russell St., 8/2/2021, $203,000.
Petit Yvonne M Est and Maureen Higham to Another Day LLC, 218 S Lincoln St., 8/2/2021, $223,000.
Patricia L. Flanagan to Alexander C. Berrigan and Amy L. Deschene, 256 S Porter St., 8/6/2021, $400,000.
David J. and Michelle M. Devillers to Bhim and Ganga Monger, 296 S Porter St., 8/2/2021, $325,000.
Chase and Nicole Bertrand to Alexis C. Burns and Amber M. Nunes, 94 Sugar Hill Ln., 8/5/2021, $465,000.
Alan J. and Christine V. Huber to Katherine E. Foster and Evan D. Parziale, 84 Union St., Unit 84, 8/6/2021, $209,000.
Scott W. and Timea M. Young to Laurie B. and Joseph L. Maniachi, 133 Vandora Dr., 8/6/2021, $486,000.
Jennifer R. Darby to Damien Lahaye, 297 Walnut St., 8/2/2021, $440,000.
Sangam S. Lakkundi to Daniel J. Connell, 61 Wellington Hill Rd., Unit 61, 8/6/2021, $260,000.
Bernard G. and Mary A. Garrity to Mark R. and Daniella L. Brien, 385 Whitford St., 8/2/2021, $515,000.
M Alana Demers to James C. and Laurie M. Landry, 385 Whitford St., 8/2/2021, $775,000.
Daniel J. and Mary T. Fischer to Norene Farr 2008 RET and Norene Farr, Woodland Pond Condo, Unit 18, 8/3/2021, $458,533.
Eli A. Johnson to Nicole Ponti, 220 Youville St., 8/2/2021, $355,000.
MERRIMACK
Pirog Nicholas Est and Kathleen A. Hickey to C Fowler and J Pirog RET and Craig A. Fowler, 37 Bedford Rd., 8/6/2021, $200,000.
Frank M. Sapienza to Nicholas Desjardins and Colbi Alvarez, 21 Chestnut Cir., Unit 21, 8/6/2021, $265,000.
Centermack LLC to Venair Inc, Daniel Webster Hwy., 8/5/2021, $1,730,000.
Brenden A. Holt to Michael J. and Sabine Nirk, 9 Iris Dr., 8/5/2021, $425,000.
Michael and Andrew Ferris to Geoffrey C. Osborne, 5 Jade Rd., 8/2/2021, $525,000.
Raghuram Kaki and Kavitha Chundury to Kevin J. and Kimberly E. Friel, 59 Jessica Dr., 8/2/2021, $510,000.
Daniel S Comer RET and Daniel S. Comer to Maria D Fort RET and Maria D. Fort, 14 Jonathan Cir., Unit 14, 8/3/2021, $450,000.
Tinique Lenderman and Ronald R. Therien to Kingsley O. Ajaezi and Danelis Altagracia, 5 Kendall Ct., 8/3/2021, $535,000.
James M. and Stephanie E. Saxton to Ralph D. Muir and Eric M. Paradis, 38 Maidstone Dr., 8/2/2021, $430,000.
Abigail Y. and Robert E. Scannell to Aaron Y. Lee, 9 Marty Dr., 8/5/2021, $442,000.
Jennifer Dyer to Kristopher and Monica Diamond, 35 Marty Dr., 8/4/2021, $519,933.
Georgiana A. Richardson to Nam Nguyen, 18 Suncook Ter., Unit 18, 8/3/2021, $295,000.
D R and Bonnie L StPierre RET and Daniel R. StPierre to Alexander M. Jones and Aleisha Chewning, 68 Tinker Rd., 8/4/2021, $620,000.
Dozois Patricia Est and David Dozois to Michelle L. and Robert S. Nover, 29 Vanden Rd., Unit 29, 8/4/2021, $305,000.
Sprague Mary J Est and Wayne A. Sprague to Thomas and Catherine Pollard, 6 Whispering Pines Ln., 8/6/2021, $360,000.
Soule 2019 T and Rita G. Soule to Thomas and Hollie Kuhar, 12 Wilson Hill Rd., 8/6/2021, $455,000.
Sandra M. Cote to James F. and Irene S. Flynn, 8/5/2021, $489,000.
NASHUA
Joe A. Demelo to Hector J. Villacis and Jessica B. Chacon, 109-a Ash St., 8/2/2021, $295,000.
Cote Theresa R Est and Stephen P. Cote to Elaine Kalhori and Michael J. Bergeron, 2 Badger St., 8/6/2021, $280,000.
Shawn M. Burns to Pratikkumar and Mukeshchandra B. Patel, 104 Bluestone Dr., Unit 104, 8/2/2021, $245,533.
Kathryn Massey FT and Kathryn R. Massey to Alex and Christina Goudreau, 26 Bolic St., 8/3/2021, $435,000.
Nashua City Of to Rivfront Lndg Phase LP, 40 Bridge St., 8/2/2021, $500,000.
Alex and Joanne Rabasco to Carl Johnson, Brook Village Rd., 8/2/2021, $215,000.
Gene Espinola to Josirley R. Lopes and Luciana Flausina-Lopes, 8 Carroll St., 8/2/2021, $315,000.
Kris Connor RET and Florence E. Connor to John and Joann Negron, 4 Cranwell Ct., Unit 4, 8/4/2021, $330,000.
Sathyamurthy and Chithraleka Pattanam to Anjali Mahna and Atul Gandhi, 12 Crestwood Ln., 8/6/2021, $1,340,000.
R G and H L Payette RET and Raymond G. Payette to Maira Soares-Elias, 55 Dexter St., 8/4/2021, $289,000.
First M E and S Pintal FT and Suzanne Pintal to Christopher L. and Megan J. Wetzel, 9 Doncaster Dr., 8/4/2021, $470,000.
Zachary J. Marzzarella to Sebastien Deveau, 25 Drury Ln., Unit 25, 8/2/2021, $327,533.
Vivek Arora to Michael P. Mulvey, 47 Dublin Ave., 8/2/2021, $410,000.
Farley FT 2019 and Melinda F. Wood to Brent H. Rice, E Dunstable Rd., Unit 127, 8/6/2021, $379,066.
B J and C A Renda RET and Brian J. Renda to Jeremy N. and Julienne Daly, 13 Edson St., 8/4/2021, $500,000.
Poppy Venetos RET 2016 and Poppy Venetos to Florencio Jimenez, 33 Elm St., 8/3/2021, $300,000.
Derrick B. and Jasmyn N. Walker to Karen A. Lackey, 31 Forest Park Dr., 8/2/2021, $408,000.
M R Lacasse Homes LLC to Sekondi Foster, 9 Gaffney St., 8/5/2021, $549,000.
Richard M. Keefe and April E. OKeefe to Alexander and Kaci Brown, 14 Gettysburg Dr., 8/2/2021, $490,000.
Andrew J. Rauker to Sovannak Huot and Tithsathya Ea, 18 Harbor Ave., Unit 410, 8/5/2021, $202,000.
Gregory S. and Dustilyn Bassett to F L and Donna M Quadros IRT and Donna M. Quadros, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 411, 8/2/2021, $379,933.
Alex and Joanne Rabasco to Carl Johnson, 4 Heritage Village Dr., Unit 105, 8/2/2021, $215,000.
Warren B Callery Sr RET and Jennifer A. Moran to Reagan Vetree, 3 Lancaster Dr., 8/6/2021, $403,000.
Venkata A. and Murali M. Aravapalli to Eileen Warrington FT and Eileen Warrington, 45 Legacy Dr., 8/2/2021, $770,000.
Marcia B. Waters to Anne F. Tarry and Thomas J. Young, 4 Lojko Dr., 8/2/2021, $665,000.
Paul P. Mallier and Mary S. Dcunha to Mohd S. Equbal and Shagufta Naz, 16 Majestic Ave., 8/5/2021, $500,000.
Gregory M. and Melissa Frink to Laura and Scott Harris, 3 Mayfair Ln., Unit 102, 8/2/2021, $230,000.
Robin Danzini RET and Robin Danzini to Rafael Matos-Cardoso and Kyara C. Cardoso, 25-27 Mckean St., 8/2/2021, $500,000.
Vernon C and Suzanne J Me RET and Vernon C. Maine to Jennifer J. Vining, 2 New Haven Dr., Unit 207, 8/2/2021, $114,000.
John W. Lanoue to Mic Chhouy and Sarah Phachansiry, 59 Norma Dr., Unit 59, 8/6/2021, $347,533.
Aviation Realty LLC to Sharks and Carrots LLC, 102 Perimeter Rd., 8/3/2021, $950,000.
Jorge J. and Anastasia Lopez to Vinny Som and Judy Lim, 22 Pollard Rd., 8/2/2021, $400,000.
Joshua G. Leduc to Michael Gaffny, 5 Salem St., 8/4/2021, $200,000.
Nashua City Of to Rivfront Lndg Phase LP, 10 Sanders St., 8/2/2021, $500,000.
Farley FT 2019 and Melinda F. Wood to Brent H. Rice, Spil Brook Rd., 8/6/2021, $379,066.
Laurel Lefavor to Nicholas Matos, 243 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 243, 8/4/2021, $167,533.
1-3 Temple Street RT and Jeffrey P. Gropman to Hutz LLC, 1-3 Temple Pl., 8/2/2021, $101,000.
Edmund W. Schuster to Equifund Capital LLC, 23 Valencia Dr., Unit 23, 8/5/2021, $139,200.
Weitbrecht Auctioneers to Edmund W. Schuster, W Gate Village Condo, Unit 28, 8/4/2021, $81,266.
Philip J. and Robin J. Couturier to Shakir Sultan and Gul N. Azir-Rahman, 90 Walnut St., 8/2/2021, $370,000.
Joseph P. Mcgranaghan to Joanne Higgins, 12 Weymouth Dr., 8/2/2021, $420,000.
Daniel A. and Heather A. Skwara to Yogesh S. Kelkar and Shreyashree Godbole, 17 Whitman Rd., 8/2/2021, $595,000.
Thomas and Jennifer Lambert to Alexander J. Powers and Xinyi Wang, 4 Woodgate St., 8/2/2021, $380,000.
Stuart A. and Natalie C. Swann to Progresso LLC, 8/4/2021, $280,000.
Lourdes M. Cespedes to Black Grape LLC, 8/6/2021, $167,000.
NEW BOSTON
USA HUD to Thomas L. Robicheau, 29 Foxberry Dr., 8/6/2021, $245,000.
Regina Cottam-Aurelio and Jeffrey L. Aurelio to Nicholas J. and Angela M. Stanoch, 19 Lorden Rd., 8/2/2021, $613,000.
Deborah A. Luiz to Amanda and Jennifer Marquis, 59 Wright Dr., 8/2/2021, $485,000.
Carol L. Hess to L H Piper RET and Lori M. Piper, 8/2/2021, $100,000.
PEMBROKE
Todd C. Antonetti to Greta and Stefan Jacobs, 408 3rd Range Rd., 8/5/2021, $415,000.
Arthur L. and Julia G. Durette to Jesse Bolin, 232 4th Range Rd., 8/3/2021, $350,000.
Heidi N. and Shawn M. Buxton to Keri L. and Mark D. Denis, 4 Donna Dr., 8/2/2021, $316,000.
Amanda Seibel to Alyssa and Robert C. Morgo, 100 Main St., Unit 304, 8/2/2021, $155,733.
Patterson Consult Cons to Carr Adams Farm LLC, 100 Main St., 8/2/2021, $156,533.
Jennifer Bourque and David C. Danielson to Gavin W. and Theresa G. Henning, 3 N Browning Ct., Unit 3, 8/2/2021, $230,000.
Stacey A. and Thomas G. Lamy to Julie W. and Robert J. Azevedo, 250 Pembroke St., 8/2/2021, $500,000.
Donna A. Smigliani to Patricia L. Brewster, 2 S Browning Ct., Unit 2, 8/2/2021, $230,000.
Mark and Sandra Fuller to Joseph Ochs, 8/6/2021, $119,933.
RAYMOND
Greenland Bayside LLC to Julie A. Dhliwayo, 18 Adela Dr., 8/2/2021, $489,933.
Ronald C Locke RET and Mary A. Wells to Patricia Bridgeo and John Taylor, Main St., 7/29/2021, $335,000.
Scott G. and Michelle S. Osterhuber to Manuel H. Zapata-Pinales, 35 Sherman Dr., 8/6/2021, $525,000.
Judy Maynard to Brian C. and Kristen Davis, 4 Split Rock Ln., 8/2/2021, $730,000.
Michael J. and Suzanne T. Foden to Mark Francis, 93 W Shore Dr., 8/6/2021, $165,000.
WEARE
Ian and Tiffany Macneil to Paul S. Schnizler and Jocelyn J. Schnizer, Buzzell Hill Rd., 8/3/2021, $602,000.
Tosney FT and Francis X. Tosney to Ana V. Mendez and Matthew T. Dilba, 20 Deering Center Rd., 8/4/2021, $550,000.
Brent E. Alvey and Patricia E. Turner to Donna Harnsberger, 731 Deering Center Rd., 8/4/2021, $500,000.
Justin Nault to TKG Properties Inc, Maplewold Rd., 8/3/2021, $90,000.
Stephen and David Bouchard to 7-23 Middlesex Road LLC, Old Francestown Rd., 8/3/2021, $400,000.
Stephen S. and Lois E. Lapage to William R. Aye and Abigail L. Aveni, 1123 River Rd., 8/2/2021, $375,000.
Ian and Tiffany Macneil to Paul S. Schnizler and Jocelyn J. Schnizer, 1621 River Rd., 8/3/2021, $602,000.
Frank E. and Kimberly Clark to Colby Nugent and Shaine Nguent, 115 Rolling Hill Dr., 8/6/2021, $660,000.
Audrey S. Casey and Jason J. Hardy to Richard J. Mireles, 371 S Stark Hwy., 8/2/2021, $275,333.
Cheryl Dudley to Eli and Kelli Johnson, 107 Upper Craney Hill Rd., 8/3/2021, $340,000.