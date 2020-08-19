ALLENSTOWN
Chad and Jamie Demetry to Janelle Aurelio and Justin Federico, 3 Granite St., 08/03/2020, $270,000.
Christopher M. and Kristalyn Belding to Olivia Patsfield, 1 Ray Ct, 08/03/2020, $255,533.
AUBURN
Amy and Frank E. Garland to Simonesen FT and Andrew Simonesen, Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 08/05/2020, $457,000.
BEDFORD
Hongfang Wang and Junhong Zhang to B Veeraraghavan and Saradha Subramanian, 19 Baileys Grn, 08/06/2020, $535,000.
Mark D. and Donna J. Wheeler to Gregory and Erika Donahue, 15 Bourbon St., 08/07/2020, $522,400.
George Frank and Eleanor Mahoney to Neds Point RT and Eric M. Joyal, 18 Boxwood Rd., 08/07/2020, $499,000.
Thomas P. and Patricia A. Decourcy to Brandon and Myland Sands, 511 New Boston Rd., 08/05/2020, $450,000.
Ashley Peltier to Kenneth R. Milette, 19 Pimlico Ct, Unit 19, 08/04/2020, $251,533.
Kerry and Nancy Herlihy to Richard A. and Diane Dryer, Lot 65, 08/04/2020, $394,000.
CANDIA
Francis E. Weber to Branch Brook Holdings LLC, 197 Critchett Rd., 08/06/2020, $185,000.
CHESTER
Benett FT and David A. Bennett to Ernest P. Rego and Jeanne M. Poulin, 90 Jenkins Farm Rd., 08/05/2020, $495,000.
DEERFIELD
Stephen Frazier to Miranda E. Deeds and Keaton E. Heath, 20 Penn Ave., 08/03/2020, $195,000.
Cheryl Crossman-Brown to Ian and Vicki Burke, 225 Raymond Rd., 08/06/2020, $372,533.
Arthur E Bean Jr RET and Rodney L. Stark to David Heimbinder and Cathy Striegel, 72 South Rd., 08/07/2020, $569,000.
DERRY
David A. and Jeannette R. Mcclane to Kristin L. and Conner R. Bailey, 9 Aiken St., 08/07/2020, $332,533.
Melissa M. and Matthew J. Nadeau to James and Pamela Teebagy, 21 Brier Ln., 08/03/2020, $463,000.
Donald P. Carroll to Kevin and Kathryn Coyle, Carroll Cir., 08/03/2020, $127,533.
David and Quirina S. Hernandez to Shannon B. and Erin R. Bertelsen, 73 Old Chester Rd., 08/03/2020, $359,000.
Mcmaster Development LLC to Jeffrey C. and Sara A. Duncan, 20 Pinehurst Ave., 08/07/2020, $371,000.
Robert and Linda J. Aronson to Alison Buinicky and Roebt Leleszi, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 155, 08/06/2020, $215,000.
Robert L. Leleszi to Marie J. Prince, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 166, 08/06/2020, $131,533.
Donald P. Carroll to Bringing Derry Together, Lot 2, 08/03/2020, $147,533.
DUNBARTON
Michael Audesse to Chalmers Osgood FT and Elizabeth A. Chalmers, Lot 3, 08/03/2020, $631,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Shaun T. Parker to 232 Pattee Hill Road LLC, Dunbarton Rd., 08/04/2020, $240,000.
HOOKSETT
Jesse and Meghan Arvanitis to E Diane Allen and Lisa Mccarthy, 7 Castle Dr., 08/04/2020, $430,000.
Craig R. Bergeron to Anthony J. and Sandra M. Sukiennik, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 1325, 08/03/2020, $310,000.
Timothy C. Labonville and Lindsey Scribner to Daniel S. and Tamasen V. Cannon, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 187, 08/03/2020, $211,800.
S Frederick and Turid M. Muller to Alexandra Lominy, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 74, 08/03/2020, $279,533.
Sarah Demers to Connor M. Patton, 1663 Hooksett Rd., Unit 8, 08/03/2020, $88,000.
Emalee and Taylor Whipple to Janelle M. Perez, 1 Morse Dr., 08/03/2020, $318,000.
Carol E Newton RET and Carol E. Newton to John M. Denyou and Andrea Domenico, 95 University Cir., 08/03/2020, $500,000.
John M. Denyou and Andrea R. Domenico to Sean M. Harrington and Alexis M. Hartnett, 297 University Cir., 08/03/2020, $416,533.
Joan B Blouin LT and Joan B. Blouin to Ashley N. Berberian and Eric N. Mesmer, 4 W Bank Rd., 08/07/2020, $795,000.
Goffstown Horizon Prop to Courtney and Michael Snyder, 15 Walnut Hill Dr., 08/03/2020, $538,200.
LONDONDERRY
Elizabeth A Court RET and Elizabeth A. Court to Brian J. and Melissa Robinson, 9 Manasquan Cir., 08/07/2020, $515,000.
Noah N. Fallon to Stephen R. and Amanda L. Clark, Meetinghouse Dr., 08/03/2020, $476,000.
Jamie A. Roetman to Jennifer E. Giuston, 285 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 285, 08/03/2020, $237,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Jeffrey J. and Tracy Proia, 18 Woods Ave., 08/03/2020, $405,000.
MANCHESTER
R T and lorie W Cochran RET and Robert T. Cochran to Shane M. Cochran, 27 Abbott St., 08/03/2020, $325,000.
Brett I. and Sarah E. Grotenhuis to Jordan and Jessica Softcheck, 103 Bernard St., 08/05/2020, $269,000.
Kenneth J. and Susan K. Carignan to William H. Thompson and Ashlyn T. Blanchard, 3748 Brown Ave., 08/04/2020, $285,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Ann M. and Russell A. Smith, 88 Creekside Dr., 08/07/2020, $409,933.
Barbara E. Noyes to Susan Mooney RET and Susan Mooney, Edward J Roy Dr., 08/05/2020, $210,000.
Matthew R. Lamontagne and Kathleen L. Cerra to Stephanie N. Billings and Bryan M. Mccormack, Granby St., 08/07/2020, $300,000.
Judith M. Lange to Franklin C. and Faith C. Obi, 592 Hevey St., 08/03/2020, $280,000.
Sharon M. Herdlein to Angela M. Patterson and Ian M. Pattreson, 157 Highview Ter, 08/07/2020, $375,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to David and Nicole Crespo, 192 Linden St., 08/03/2020, $365,000.
Diane L. Dushane to Ashley Devon-Cooper, 883 Mammoth Rd., Unit 1, 08/04/2020, $178,000.
Feridon and Vijollca Baci to 397 Manchester Street LLC, 397 Manchester St., 08/06/2020, $339,933.
Anita Kotekas-Kounas to Robert J. and Jill A. Lorden, 241 Mayflower Dr., 08/03/2020, $344,933.
Jean Marie Castonguay to Freestone Holdings LLC, 60 Old Hackett Hill Rd., Unit 1h, 08/07/2020, $105,000.
Neil Pichette to Carly Gurka and Alex Kosich, 385 Reed St., 08/06/2020, $297,000.
Donna Vlangas to Diane L. Dushane, 290 Seames Dr., 08/03/2020, $279,000.
Joseph A. StCyr to F M. Lopez and Jose S. Santiago, 325 Young St., 08/03/2020, $309,933.
MERRIMACK
Susan M. Ducharme to Connor A. Perry, 21 Bigwood Dr., 08/07/2020, $299,000.
Michael J. Snyder to Shaunessy Quinn, 5 Crosswoods Path Blvd, Unit 24, 08/04/2020, $202,000.
Michael J. Snyder to Shaunessy Quinn, 7 Crosswoods Path Blvd, Unit 24, 08/04/2020, $202,000.
Michael J. Snyder to Shaunessy Quinn, 9 Crosswoods Path Blvd, Unit 24, 08/04/2020, $202,000.
Michael J. Snyder to Shaunessy Quinn, 11 Crosswoods Path Blvd, Unit 11, 08/04/2020, $202,000.
David P. Bary and Laurie B. Barry to Viraj M. Godsay and Ana S. Garrido, 14 Newton St., 08/03/2020, $400,000.
Andrew L. and Michelle L. Cyr to Catalina and Paul J. Keeffe, 8 Riley Ln., 08/04/2020, $510,000.
Madison L. Scott to Brianna P. Poliquin and Justin Lombard, 1 Webster Ct, 08/07/2020, $190,000.
Joseph and Ronda Smucz to Gabrielina Salas and Steven V. Morel, 21 Woodbine Ln., 08/07/2020, $425,000.
NASHUA
Ronald Testa to Joanne Cardillo, 9 Bartemus Trl, Unit 207, 08/05/2020, $215,000.
Michael A. Kretovic and J A. Adams-Kretovic to Kaitlin Mackay and Julian M. Gianotti, 23 Bennett St., Unit 23, 08/05/2020, $297,000.
T N and Deborah R Michaud T and Thomas N. Michaud to Judith A. and Alec J. Lemay, 61 Blossom St., 08/07/2020, $293,750.
Roberta J. Woithkowski to Melissa Dejesus and Charles F. Hoover, 118 Bowers St., 08/06/2020, $305,000.
75 Deerwood Drive LLC to Amanda Solari and Edwin Franco, 71 Deerwood Dr., Unit 15c, 08/07/2020, $350,000.
Carlos Cunha to Jeffrey M. and Wendi Wilkins, 8 Dunloggin Rd., 08/03/2020, $384,933.
Victor W. Dahar and Anthony P. Matarazzo to Anthony P. Matarazzo and Jonathan Dube, 156 E Hollis St., 08/03/2020, $285,000.
Geoffrey S. and Ava A. Keenan to Azad Omer-Kidher and Heather A. Kidher, 45 Green Heron Ln., Unit 45, 08/07/2020, $399,900.
Matthew S. and Krista J. Peddle to Christopher D. and Gina A. Hart, 4 Larchmont Dr., 08/07/2020, $375,000.
Donald F. Morelli and Kerry A. Mccord-Morelli to Joshua Anaya, 116 Parnell Pl, 08/04/2020, $375,000.
Christopher G. Boisvert to Kassandra M. Milo and Robert V. Diprizio, 2 Pine Grove Ave., 08/03/2020, $275,000.
Kevin A. Baker to Anthony A. and Holly M. Volis, 6 Rice St., 08/03/2020, $291,000.
Robert Charles Condo LT and Robert C. Condo to Steven M. and Cassandra D. Thomas, 23 Ridge Rd., 08/07/2020, $460,000.
Ronald E. and Kathryn S. Derryberry to Michael K. and Rebecca A. Smith, 139 Ridge Rd., 08/06/2020, $450,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Robert D. and Mary A. Keddy, 42 Scenic Dr., Unit 20, 08/06/2020, $327,000.
Prakash Arahdya and Veena H. Doddangouda to Manoj K. Chourasia and Unnti Pratishthita, 43 Scott Ave., 08/03/2020, $780,000.
Timothy C. and Tracy M. Mcguinness to Dianne F. and Kenneth R. Mcpherson, 42 Stark St., 08/07/2020, $407,000.
Kerrigan John A Est and Rhonda Barsky-Kerrigan to Black Grape LLC, 242 Stonebridge Dr., 08/07/2020, $169,933.
Roger L. and Diane C. Fournier to Joseph and Cristina Underhill, 5 Suffolk Park, Unit 5, 08/03/2020, $445,000.
Karen M. Goddard to Marsha R. Connor, 13 Summer St., 08/07/2020, $290,000.
Christopher A. Cummings and Judith H. Jaskiewicz to Saroj K. and Kaplana Panigrahi, 147 Tinker Rd., 08/03/2020, $695,000.
NEW BOSTON
Michael and Shelby S. Ronan to Matthew and Kathleen Lamontagne, 8 Burnham Dr., 08/07/2020, $495,000.
French Stephanie T Est and Bonnie Chauvin to Nicholas Anson and Joyde Gibbons, Helena Dr., 08/05/2020, $262,500.
French Stephanie T Est and Bonnie Chauvin to Nicholas Anson and Joyde Gibbons, 107 Helena Dr., 08/05/2020, $262,500.
Thomas A. and Catherine E. Kuhn to Jennifer J. Abu-Hilch and Sherene S. Hijleh, 31 Hutchinson Ln., 08/06/2020, $475,000.
PEMBROKE
Matthew Markham to Paul C. and Shilo A. Griffin, 71-73 Glass St., 08/03/2020, $280,000.
Darren and Melissa Donovan to Joanna Fontaine, 648 Haleighs Ct, 08/03/2020, $469,000.
Jennifer and Stacy Boyden to Ashley N. and Gregory StAngelo, 1 Howard St., 08/03/2020, $273,000.
Jedediah and Shasta Philpot to Kelli A. Anaya and Karen D. Odonnell, 129 Smith Ave., 08/04/2020, $300,000.
RAYMOND
William Pleickhardt to AA RE Enterprises LLC, Bald Hill Rd., 08/07/2020, $270,000.
Dana and Sarah Garrison to Jeremy J. Deyarmond and Donna Grifone, 26 Main St., 08/04/2020, $241,000.
Daniel B. Mensinger to Susan R. Kemp, 16 Raiders Ln., Unit 16, 08/03/2020, $203,000.
WEARE
Jeffrey K. and Shaunna D. Marshall to Matthew K. Young and Serena Seychelle-Young, 111 Holly Hill Farm Rd., 08/05/2020, $355,000.
Michael and Melissa A. Taberski to Driton Latiff and Karissa S. Latifi, 82 Oak Ridge Rd., 08/05/2020, $359,933.