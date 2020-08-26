ALLENSTOWN
Richard W. and Susanne M. Daughen to Kerri Ann Pimentel, 35 Cross St., 08/14/2020, $276,000.
Karen I. and Wayne E. Antosh to Gina and Michael Leblanc, 50 River Rd., 08/10/2020, $315,000.
AUBURN
Carl A Penzieri RET and Shirley L. Panzieri to Daniel Danburand and Jessica Lavery-Dandurand, 325 Bunker Hill Rd., 08/13/2020, $300,000.
Randi D. and John W. Dinatale to Richard A. and Meghan Hartley, 85 Cedar Crest Ln., 08/14/2020, $759,000.
Maverick Homes Inc to Kelly A. Melim, 76 Haven Dr., 08/12/2020, $125,000.
BEDFORD
Gladys Gomez and Orvel Cooke to Narciso Garcia and Karlee R. Guzowski, 55 Carriage Ln., 08/14/2020, $470,933.
Erik J. and Carolyn J. John to Daniel A. and Jessie L. Wood, 43 Colonel Daniels Dr., 08/14/2020, $825,000.
Avarden Investments LLC to Kelsey D. French and Autumn N. Williams, 6 Davies St., 08/14/2020, $299,933.
Adam Zazeski and Kathleen Regan to Eric Hansen, Holbrook Rd., 08/12/2020, $690,000.
Gary and Liane Odom to Blatsos FT and Nicholas Blatsos, 11 Jefferson Rd., 08/14/2020, $510,000.
Joppa Farm T and Anthony Dionne to Thomas Malone and Ji S. He, Joppa Hill Rd., 08/14/2020, $1,000,000.
Rockshow 2 LLC to Gregory Reed and Heather Olson, 38 Nathan Cutler Dr., 08/05/2020, $746,000.
386 Rowe Avenue LLC to Thanh Thanh T. Nguyen and Sang VanTran, 79 New Boston Rd., 08/14/2020, $570,000.
Jeffrey J. Schroeder to Matthew P. and Darcia P. Vlangas, Newfane Rd., 08/04/2020, $688,533.
Geoffrey Raills and Jessica Reills to Jari Hastings Mcnamee T and Jari Hastings-Mcnamee, Wallace Rd., 08/06/2020, $389,000.
Melissa J Reilly RET and Melissa J. Reilly to Christopher J. Yafrate and Annmarie Zuluaga-Yafrate, Winding Rd., 08/04/2020, $610,000.
Patti Rose Peters RET and Patti R. Peters to Ray C. and Christiana E. Munroe, Lot 29-22, 08/03/2020, $798,000.
R W and Rebecca Jo Hubert RET and Rebecca J. Hubert to D Giandomenico-Bean and Bryan A. Bean, Lot 2-25, 08/03/2020, $1,125,000.
CANDIA
George Realty LLC to Andrew A. Johnson and Kathleen R. Giguere, 1 Beane Island Rd., 08/14/2020, $299,933.
Doris A. Mcdaid to Zachary J. Vento, 226 Currier Rd., 08/14/2020, $350,000.
Cynthia C Nye RET and Cynthia C. Nye to Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC, Lane Rd., 08/07/2020, $124,933.
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC to Sinor A. and Claire B. Ali, Patten Hill Rd., Lot 228-1, 08/03/2020, $385,400.
CHESTER
Kevin M. and Kimberly R. Paganelli to Dawn L. and Keith Belmore, 142 Jenkins Farm Rd., 08/10/2020, $515,000.
Victoria Travers and Zachary Vatcher to Russell and Joanna Cooper, 748 Raymond Rd., 08/07/2020, $429,933.
Southwoods 2016 LLC to Brett and Julie Nelson, Southwoods Condo, Unit 23, 08/07/2020, $469,933.
DEERFIELD
Michael M. Black and Debra M. Oneal to Kimberly Black, 10 Meeting House Hill Rd., 08/14/2020, $180,000.
Lawrence J. and Joan M. Willwerth to Bella Properties LLC, Northwood Lk, 08/14/2020, $40,000.
DERRY
Sean and Tanya Lebroda to Michael M. Moore, Arrowhead Rd., Lot 233, 08/04/2020, $405,000.
Derek M. Sousa to Derek M. Souza and Chelsea L. States, 34 Berry Rd., 08/13/2020, $103,466.
Michael P. Biron to Megan E. and Cory D. Spencer, 16 Buttonwood Dr., 08/10/2020, $468,200.
John W. and Deborah L. Edney to Daniel J. Rivers and Allyson C. Mcavoy, 8 Concord Ave., 08/11/2020, $315,000.
Michael H. Sargent and Deanna A. Connors to William M. Quirke, 6 Desforge Ln., Unit R, 08/13/2020, $238,733.
White Joint RET and Orson White to Nicole M. and Carolann Tilbe, 64 English Range Rd., 08/14/2020, $310,000.
Raymond S. and Kristina J. Brown to Anthony D. Gentile, 4 Gordon Rd., 08/14/2020, $335,000.
Michael and Anna Church to Matthew S. and Melissa A. Evans, Hampstead Rd., 08/06/2020, $300,000.
Gabrielle Ahmilton and Gregory S. Hamilton to Nicholas A. and Mary E. Chiccarelli, Island Pond Rd., 08/10/2020, $275,000.
Michael and Anna Church to Matthew S. and Melissa A. Evans, 2 Morrison Rd., 08/06/2020, $300,000.
Kevin L. and Kathryn N. Coyle to Robert S. and Jennifer L. Carrier, 40 Old Chester Rd., Unit 139-1, 08/03/2020, $500,000.
Lillian F. Long and Lauren A. Karakhanian to Mark R. and Theresa A. Berube, 4 Pembroke Dr., Unit 3, 08/12/2020, $95,000.
Leslie J Mckaba RET and Leslie J. Mckaba to Tiana Nelson, Perley Rd., 08/13/2020, $202,000.
White Joint RET and Orson White to Nicole M. and Carolann Tilbe, 2 Pingree Hill Rd., 08/14/2020, $310,000.
Doherty FT and James P. Doherty to Michael G. Sargent and Deanna A. Connors, 86 Scobie Pond Rd., 08/10/2020, $339,000.
Normn M. and Mary-Alice Duchene to Mark J. Demaree, 17 Sunnyside Ln., Unit L, 08/03/2020, $240,000.
Carole A. Cameron to Gina Korpal and Patrice A. Ranno, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 89, 08/12/2020, $257,000.
B and T Development LLC to Clancy Main and Shannon Dow, 4 Valerie Ln., 08/14/2020, $539,933.
Jeremy Forest and Christina E. Frost to Bhumi M. and Mitul N. Patel, 26 Wentworth Ln., 08/14/2020, $380,000.
GOFFSTOWN
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Alicia and Matthew Clark, 18 1st Ave., 08/13/2020, $308,000.
Erin L. Seavey to Donna J. Heap, 17 Apple Tree Dr., Unit A, 08/03/2020, $245,000.
Erika and Ryan Shipp to Alyssa Marsan, 817 Back Mountain Rd., 08/10/2020, $460,000.
Jarrett M. Pimenta to Timothy M. and Maureen Psaradelis, Black Brook Rd., 08/04/2020, $333,000.
Vanessa L. and Sean Hayes to Randy and Wendy Sandford, 45 Checkerberry Ln., 08/12/2020, $376,000.
Jean M Labrecque 2006 RET and Jean M. Labrecque to Lynne and Grame Bunce, Danis Park Rd., 08/05/2020, $320,000.
Thomas and Thomas Defrancesco to SMB Investments LLC, 18 Eden St., 08/04/2020, $196,675.
Kristen and Eric Harding to George A. and Joanne Chabot, 14 Friendship Dr., 08/03/2020, $440,000.
John A. Wight and St Marys Bank to Ryan Gagnon, 30 Higgins St., 08/14/2020, $209,000.
Michael V. Charron to Bernard D. and Jane E. Jones, Lindsey Way, 08/04/2020, $129,000.
Joseph and Ashley M. Beaulieu to Sean J. and Vanessa L. Hayes, 23 Lisa Dr., 08/12/2020, $520,000.
George A. and Joanne L. Chabot to Alex M. and Chelsea M. Wilson, New Boston Rd., 08/03/2020, $384,000.
Randy D. and Wendy M. Sanford to Dakota W. and Meaghan Maxwell, 16 Oakwood Cir., Unit 4, 08/10/2020, $210,000.
Ray and Ellen Vermokowitz T and Ray J. Vermokowitz to Jarrett and Bridgette Pimenta, Snook Rd., 08/03/2020, $391,000.
Rockland Ave Realty LLC to Edward A. Beaudet and Heidi Merritt, W Side Ter, Lot 51, 08/03/2020, $225,000.
Daniel and Lisa Lacasse to James H. and Janice N. Boswell, Lot 85, 08/04/2020, $350,000.
Henry and Claire Grady RET and Henry T. Grady to S and Doris Ann Damboise FT and Steven H. Damboise, Lot 94, 08/05/2020, $117,533.
HOOKSETT
Carol E. and Leo Raffle to Alexandra M. Gravina and Shaun Read, 17 Andrea Ave., 08/14/2020, $490,000.
Elicia V RET and Elicia Dowd to Elizabeth M. Murphy and Robert C. Obrien, 22 Andrea Ave., 08/10/2020, $492,000.
Ravi LLC to Together We Rise LLC, 10 Bell Ave., 08/14/2020, $640,000.
Green View Management LLC to Pralahad Chalise and Shraddha Sharma, 79 Crawford Ln., 08/11/2020, $387,200.
Michael R. and Susan Y. Lambert to Paul S. and Staci L. Frazier, 3 Goonan Rd., 08/14/2020, $469,933.
Angela and Ian Patterson to Matthew T. Blake, 6 Harmony Ln., 08/10/2020, $370,000.
Richard E. Sterry to Scott E. and Wanda L. Hudson, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 130, 08/10/2020, $215,000.
Tammy L. Nagle to Marie P. Mccomiskey and Dana A. Nichols, 64 Merrimack St., 08/10/2020, $240,000.
Matthew A. Brown to James M. Harris, 11 Northview Ter, 08/14/2020, $610,533.
M L Fezette RET and Donald Huot to Robert J. Dragon, 18 Post Rd., 08/11/2020, $540,000.
Michie A Marjorie T and Marjorie A. Michie to Carolyn and Felicia L. Rordam, 810 Putney Hill Rd., 08/12/2020, $397,000.
Theresa L Ladieu 2006 T and Theresa L. Ladieu to Margaret and Richard Lennerton, Whitehall Rd., 08/11/2020, $360,000.
LONDONDERRY
John R. Troncellito to Ilya and Sasha Demba, 8 Acropolis Ave., 08/03/2020, $420,000.
Ralph W. and Colleen A. Robinson to Peter G. Babonis and Marissa J. Jenko, Beech Hl Ests, Lot 6, 08/04/2020, $392,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Jeffrey P. and Cheryl A. Boyle, 3 Crackling Log Ln., Unit 105, 08/14/2020, $528,800.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Kristine Rentschler, Cross Farm Condo, Unit 4, 08/12/2020, $630,200.
Zolton Call and Orsolya Gail to Joshua Sobozenski and Suzane Killey, 32 Hall Rd., 08/14/2020, $375,000.
Stone FT and Sandra K. Stone to Edison A. Villa, 8 High Range Rd., 08/14/2020, $355,000.
Kenneth G. and Sally D. Gilbride to Brian D. Shen and Ashlie J. Shea, 11 Kim Ave., 08/03/2020, $380,000.
Gregory B. and Emily C. Kilgore to Christian Kabambi-Kabemba and S Mwisange-Kabemba, 531 Mammoth Rd., 08/10/2020, $345,000.
Amy A. and David G. Simpson to Noah N. Fallo, Meetinghouse Dr., Lot 11-33, 08/06/2020, $499,933.
Donna J Charbonneau RET and Donna J. Charbonneau to Cynthia L. Bisson, Mercury Dr., 08/11/2020, $375,000.
MDR Rehab and Dev LLC to Steven Beattie and Bryanna Floyci, 113 Old Derry Rd., 08/12/2020, $366,000.
Mosher RET and Karen Costello-Mosher to Thomas P. and Lise K. Duggan, 445 Pendleton Ln., 08/13/2020, $486,000.
Gregory B. Clarke and Theresa J. Rios to Robert and Sarah Woodbury, 4 Phillips Brook Ln., Unit 4, 08/04/2020, $510,000.
Sovereign Rlty Dev Corp to Rock Road LLC, 184 Rockingham Rd., 08/10/2020, $1,600,000.
David and Christine D. Iarrobino to Justin A. Lamoureux, 60 Shasta Dr., 08/13/2020, $410,000.
Michael J. and Carol Iacopino to John M. and Donna M. Pellenz, 74 Trail Haven Dr., Unit 74, 08/14/2020, $375,000.
George J. and Kathleen K. Cutting to Brian Gundersen and Andrea I. Debiase, 32 Wiley Hill Rd., 08/13/2020, $680,000.
Leblanc FT and Karen A. Leblanc to Jennifer L. and James Langley, 23 Windsor Blvd, 08/03/2020, $390,000.
Maryanne A. Brown to Connor A. Russell, 78 Winterwood Dr., Unit 78, 08/13/2020, $230,000.
Lisa M. Biederwerfer to Diana and Robert Dion, 13 Woodhenge Cir., 08/14/2020, $425,000.
Jason M. Hearsch to Roberta Emerson, Woodland Village Condo, Unit 42, 08/03/2020, $130,000.
Brian R. and Melissa A. Robinson to Matthew J. and Lauren M. Lucasiewicz, Lot 9-9-21, 08/07/2020, $425,000.
MANCHESTER
Teresa Roberts to Piper Martini-Grabowski and Matthew Grabowski, 45 Ashmere Dr., 08/14/2020, $389,933.
Chandra P. Subedi and Tulasi R. Pokhrel to Nam A. Liu and Mui N. Van, Auburn St., 08/04/2020, $380,000.
Paul D Landry RET and Kimberly A. Timbas to Scott D. Landry, 677 Belmont St., 08/14/2020, $180,000.
Danielle M. and Ronald Goulette to Alexa Demaio, 315 Blevens Dr., 08/10/2020, $295,000.
Matthew J. Buchan to Tyler R. Meilleur, Bridge St., Lot 42, 08/03/2020, $320,000.
David and Nicole C. Crespo to Matthew M. Tejada, Bridge St., Lot 166, 08/03/2020, $275,000.
David and Nicole C. Crespo to Matthew M. Tejada, Bridge St., Lot 167, 08/03/2020, $275,000.
David and Nicole C. Crespo to Matthew M. Tejada, Bridge St., Lot 167a, 08/03/2020, $275,000.
John R. and Rosemary I. Kenyon to Haji Juma, 281 Central St., 08/11/2020, $302,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Emmanuel and Dania B. Saintfleur, Cohas Ave., 08/05/2020, $421,733.
David and Mary F. Chapman to Christopher M. and Jillian M. Dodds, Day St., 08/03/2020, $304,933.
Kelli A. Anaya and Karen Odonnell to Matthew Buchan, E High St., 08/06/2020, $378,000.
Eric A. Essard to Omer and Shana Ibisevic, E Ridge Village Cond, Unit 6-1, 08/14/2020, $280,000.
Hancock Sharon C Est and Patricia M. West to Karen Digregorio, 185 Eastern Ave., Unit 103, 08/14/2020, $150,000.
Gary L. Clark to Maguette B. Plourde, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 101, 08/06/2020, $168,000.
Luke Roy to Nicolas A. Fabbrini, Essex St., Lot 15, 08/03/2020, $264,000.
Patrick and Krista Mccarthy to Kathleen Oboyle, 149 Eve St., 08/10/2020, $205,000.
Stragix Realty LLC to Santa Pena, 84 Exeter Ave., 08/10/2020, $240,000.
Robert C. Obrien and Elizabeth M. Murphy to Kimberly M. and Robert A. Rodrigues, 596 Fairfield St., 08/10/2020, $390,000.
Debra A. Caron to Cody Marchand, 92 Fairmount Ave., 08/12/2020, $271,533.
605 Front St Assoc LLC to UFG 35 LLC, 575 Front St., 08/13/2020, $1,727,400.
605 Front St Assoc LLC to UFG 35 LLC, 613 Front St., 08/13/2020, $606,933.
Richard J. Picardi to Juan Franco and Migdalia Hernandez, 24 Hamblet St., Unit 26, 08/14/2020, $250,000.
Diane M. and Alfred R. Wall to Linda Cool, 544 Hanover St., 08/03/2020, $380,000.
Hargis FT and Paul A. Hargis to 39 Bremer Street LLC, Harvard St., 08/04/2020, $347,733.
Kristie L. Pollock to Brittany Jennings, 771 Harvard St., 08/14/2020, $337,000.
Stragix Realty LLC to Santa Pena, 319 Hayward St., 08/10/2020, $240,000.
Kelly L. and Lynn A. Hale to David R. and Donna S. Howard, Highland Homes Neighborho, Lot 38, 08/04/2020, $399,000.
Rousseau Lorraine M Est and Robert Rosseau to 111 Third St LLC, Hill St., 08/03/2020, $270,000.
Micheal Hogan to Brian R. Santiago and Emily Vadeboncoeur, 104 Karatzas Ave., Unit 104, 08/04/2020, $232,000.
Talon Enterprises LLC to Daunte G. Santos, 140 Lacourse St., 08/14/2020, $303,000.
Nancy Catano to Lauren Omalley and David S. Pratt, Lake Ave., 08/03/2020, $325,000.
Matthew J. Buchan to Tyler R. Meilleur, Linda Ln., Lot 63, 08/03/2020, $320,000.
Holt FT 2019 and Keegan H. Holt to Chad A. Cunningham, 905 Mammoth Rd., Unit 9, 08/14/2020, $126,533.
James J. and Shannon E. Hanson to Xavon C. Atkins, 385 Manchester St., 08/13/2020, $164,000.
John P. Robichaud to Trang N. Tien, 164 Maple St., Unit C, 08/06/2020, $132,000.
Steffanie A. Damboise to Tamara E. Crokcker, 366 Mast Rd., Unit 1b, 08/14/2020, $188,000.
Elizabeth K. Mcquaid to Vinicius and Silvia A. Olinger, Mcgregor St., Lot 3986, 08/03/2020, $346,000.
Joseph E. Pelrine to Jessica C. Keel, Pleasant View Park, Lot 124, 08/03/2020, $305,000.
Joseph E. Pelrine to Jessica C. Keel, Pleasant View Park, Lot 125, 08/03/2020, $305,000.
Richard A. and Stephanie J. Freeman to Tricia L. Rowe and Paul V. Tardif, 76 Public St., 08/13/2020, $265,000.
Eric M. Anahory and Colette J. Monahan to Jacob R. Kittredge, 465 Ray St., 08/14/2020, $405,000.
Bank Of America NA to Mason Rd LLC, 55 River Rd., Unit 5b, 08/10/2020, $171,000.
39 Bremer St LLC to Steve P. Forcier, 61 Rosedale Ave., 08/10/2020, $395,000.
Provost FT and Roger T. Provost to Scott P. Bergenadal and Annmarie Bergendahl, 364 S Porter St., 08/13/2020, $245,000.
Rousseau Lorraine M Est and Robert Rosseau to 111 Third St LLC, Schiller St., 08/03/2020, $270,000.
Thomas D. Wible to Danielle Callina, 470 Silver St., Unit 412, 08/10/2020, $131,400.
Joanna Fontaine to William D. and Rita L. Blake, Somerville St., 08/04/2020, $239,933.
Way Home Inc to Jim I. Terrero, 502 Spruce St., 08/13/2020, $335,000.
605 Front St Assoc LLC to UFG 35 LLC, 35 Stark Way, 08/13/2020, $165,733.
Hancock Sharon C Est and Patricia M. West to Karen Digregorio, Sunset Ridge Cond, Unit 185, 08/14/2020, $150,000.
Miles E. and Andrea L. Martin to Emily A. and Adam C. Salzer, 21 Tilden Dr., 08/10/2020, $285,000.
Heather E. Shipley to Clark R and D A Bentley RET and Clark R. Bentley, Valley West Cond, Unit 382, 08/12/2020, $198,000.
Roland B. and Holly L. Lapierre to Richard and Stephanie Freeman, 173 Vandora Dr., 08/13/2020, $333,000.
Andrea Winegar to Christopher G. Porter, 65 Victoria St., Unit 42, 08/10/2020, $252,000.
Kevin Paige to 39 Bremer St LLC, W Webster St., Lot 10, 08/13/2020, $110,000.
Eric M. Tanafon and Colette L. Tanagon to Nelson L. Gagnon, 61 Walnut St., 08/12/2020, $207,000.
Edgar L. and Phyllis J. Lavallee to 39 Bremer St LLC, 780 Wellington Rd., 08/14/2020, $225,000.
Edgar L. and Phyllis J. Lavallee to 39 Bremer St LLC, 790 Wellington Rd., 08/14/2020, $225,000.
Phillip RET and Susie E. Phillip to Richard Robuccio, Westwood Dr., 08/04/2020, $337,533.
Barbara Moore to Brenden Laporte, 109 Woodview Way, Unit 109, 08/03/2020, $310,000.
S and P Enterprises LLC to Robert R. Boucher, Lot 1910, 08/04/2020, $260,000.
Pauline Boilard to Stephen J. Marszalek and Deborah Goupil, 08/11/2020, $140,000.
MERRIMACK
Crystal L. and John J. Granfield to Eileen P. Lacey, Baboosic Lake Rd., Lot 215, 08/04/2020, $241,000.
Paul R. and Sandra J. Berube to Lauren B. Irish and Zachary S. Hicks, 22 Beacon Dr., 08/14/2020, $280,000.
Woodcastle Homes LLC to Joseph L. and Laura R. Shaw, Continental Blvd, Lot 293-14, 08/12/2020, $168,000.
Michael D. Omalley to 24 East Ridge Road T and Tara J. Pucci, 24 E Ridge Rd., Unit 24, 08/06/2020, $195,000.
Celso R. and Josiane Borgo to La Investment LLC, Eastridge Cond, Unit A2, 08/10/2020, $242,000.
David J. and Edward L. Roy to Kathleen Stoia, 2 Galloway Rd., Unit 25, 08/04/2020, $175,000.
Benjamin G. and Leslie Aalto to Rita A. Costanzi and Paul J. Harrington, Grapevine Rd., 08/04/2020, $515,000.
Margery A. and Robert S. Ward to Michael E. Burke and Amy M. Nesbitt, 149 Joppa Rd., 08/13/2020, $165,000.
Neds Point RT and Eric M. Joyal to Dennis R. and Dorothy Wiley, Marty Dr., 08/07/2020, $436,000.
Robert H. Wardell to Stephanie Orourke and Ryan Duball, South Rd., 08/10/2020, $330,000.
Natalic M. Canario to William E. Spinney, Webster Green Condo, Lot 8, 08/03/2020, $195,000.
K and Denise Kilpatrick FT and Kevin B. Kilpatrick to First Appleton LLC, Lot 19, 08/07/2020, $428,000.
FNMA to Valrie and Stephen P. Waible, 08/12/2020, $153,533.
NASHUA
Elmina Mccullough to Luis E. Tirado, Arthurs Ln., 08/12/2020, $417,533.
Ronald S. and Pamela S. Bruckman to Xin Tao, 40 Barrington Ave., Unit 406, 08/11/2020, $267,533.
Matthew J. and Lauren M. Lucasiewicz to Kalpesh C. Bodalwata and Lisa K. Bodalwala, 19 Bennett St., Unit 19, 08/14/2020, $294,933.
Randy and Suzanne Wilson to Gregory A. Richard and Chelsea E. Hudson, Bicentennial Dr., 08/06/2020, $430,000.
Lakshamanan Sethuraman and Srevidya Krishnan to Leslie Long, Blossom St., Lot 103b, 08/05/2020, $244,933.
Costanzi Harrington FT and Rita Costanzi to Nelson O. Rivera, 3 Brinton Dr., 08/11/2020, $370,000.
Shane A. Shepherd and Jenny Hussong-Shepherd to Joshua and Stephanie Zarr, 18 Byron Dr., 08/04/2020, $480,000.
Vanessa R. and Stephen J. Visentin to Colin R. Murphy, 16 Champagne Dr., Unit 16, 08/14/2020, $299,933.
Contrerars RT and Pauline Contreras to Tavarez Estevez Corp, Chestnut St., 08/03/2020, $390,000.
Tara and Shawn Mackinnon to Gregory M. Sowa and Emily M. Zalewski, 111 Colburn Ave., Unit 163, 08/10/2020, $228,533.
Arismendis A. and Ana M. Salas to Patrick M. Brown and Valarie Mellin, 5 Darien Cir., Unit 5, 08/04/2020, $280,000.
Robert E. and Lisa Bollinger to Srinivasa Kondamuri and Keerthi Ramachandruni, 5 Decatur Dr., 08/14/2020, $446,533.
Christopher D. and Gina A. Hart to Timothy J. and Alison Holt, 30 Doggett Ln., Unit 30, 08/10/2020, $304,533.
Carvlho Family Realty LLC to Cafua Rt CXL LLC, 119 E Hollis St., 08/06/2020, $2,750,000.
Joe Foley to Robert V. Carroll and Andressa O. Martins, 8 Eastbrook Dr., 08/11/2020, $460,000.
Lantaff Denise M Est and Conrad L. Dionne to Karen J. Fen-Nell, 14 Farmwood Dr., 08/14/2020, $84,900.
Praveen Pillai and Sruthi Praveen to Mercy Zaveri, 4 Foxmoor Cir., Unit 4, 08/14/2020, $252,533.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Heidi H Butler RET and Heidi H. Butler, 2-4 Henry David Dr., 08/10/2020, $382,933.
David Othol and Joyce Othot to Raymond C. and Shelby M. Coan, 24 Houde St., 08/13/2020, $298,000.
Robert Printz to Elorha and Wesley Newcomb, Kanata Dr., 08/04/2020, $343,000.
Stephen B. Shepard to Ellen M. Garabedian, 204 Knollwood Ave., 08/13/2020, $347,000.
Khalid M. Musameh to Agniraj Palaniswamy and Anukavia Manoharam, 3 Kona Dr., Unit 3, 08/12/2020, $459,933.
William and L Garneau FT and Debra A. Tong to John Gergos, 37 Lovewell St., 08/14/2020, $210,000.
Jean P and H Dessurealty RET and Jean-Paul Dessureault to 11 Lucier LLC, Lucier St., 08/11/2020, $450,000.
James A. and Theresa C. Moody to Logan J. and Nicole D. Larocque, 54 Lund Rd., 08/13/2020, $275,000.
Timothy J. and Alison Holt to Michael T. Scungio, March St., 08/04/2020, $450,000.
Bunkeang Aung to Vanna Pen, 9-11 Mason St., 08/12/2020, $340,000.
Lisa A. Catalano to Beechwood Builders Inc, Middle St., 08/10/2020, $120,000.
Pavan Reddy to Michael and K A Aquino RET and Michael Aquino, 10 Mizoras Dr., 08/13/2020, $439,933.
Alecia M. Pare to David J. Fitzgerald and Courtney A. Dumont, 16 Montgomery Ave., 08/14/2020, $303,000.
Milagros Almonte to Jefry J. Dominguez, 9 Morgan St., Unit 9, 08/13/2020, $162,000.
Granfield Thomas Est and Debra Reardon to Charles L. and Dianne B. Howe, Natick St., Lot 59, 08/03/2020, $275,000.
Mary K. and Dennis S. Scott to Jami L. Malvarosa, 78 Nottingham Dr., 08/10/2020, $360,000.
Patrick M. Kinney to Narender Aeron and Harsha Aerib, 1 Oak Hill Ln., Unit 111, 08/13/2020, $180,000.
Lawrence J. and Phyllis A. Cymbura to NH Home Buyers LLC, 4 Oregon Ave., 08/03/2020, $203,533.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Vivian B. Cardinal, 11 Pasture Ln., Unit 11, 08/05/2020, $339,933.
Etschstone Properties Inc to Gray FT and Herbert E. Gray, 12 Pasture Ln., Unit 12, 08/03/2020, $382,933.
Janice L. Lee to Evergrain Orchard LLC, Pelham St., Lot 21, 08/14/2020, $215,000.
Michael J. and Tehresa M. Towne to Jason Pham, 10 Pell Ave., 08/13/2020, $325,000.
Joseph D. Ciccone to Marian and Daniel Baldwin, 64 Pine Hill Rd., 08/10/2020, $330,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Judith L. Shea, 40 Scenic Dr., Unit 19, 08/10/2020, $307,133.
Michael G. and Kate A. Aquino to Christopher J. Hegarty, 15 Silverton Dr., Unit 15, 08/12/2020, $262,000.
Elmina Mccullough to Luis E. Tirado, 2 Smokey Ln., 08/12/2020, $417,533.
Foster FT and Marc C. Foster to Daniel and Rena Gleneck, Tampa St., 08/03/2020, $270,000.
NNE Properties LLC to Maggie and Teddi A. Scanlon, Tolles St., 08/06/2020, $380,000.
Amy W. Friedman to Carmen A. Mangiafico and Michele E. Mckenney, 19 Topaz Dr., 08/14/2020, $385,000.
Kbace Holdings LLC to Cameron Real Estate Inc, 6 Trafalgar Sq, 08/14/2020, $2,000,000.
Jade O. Graves to Courtney S. Henry, 705 W Hollis St., Unit 2, 08/13/2020, $400,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Alexander and Donna Tatosky, Walden Woods Condo, Lot 312, 08/06/2020, $345,933.
Howard F. Given and Dorothy A. Burr to Nicholas S. and Krystal M. Crawford, Wellington St., 08/05/2020, $315,000.
Ciaudel Jeannot to Robert E. and Lisa-Dawn U. Bollinger, 1 White Oak Dr., 08/14/2020, $585,000.
David A. Nelson to Marissa L. Schofield, 08/04/2020, $167,533.
NEW BOSTON
Reed FT and Matthew W. Reed to Jenny Hussong-Shepherd and Shane A. Shepherd, Bedford Rd., 08/03/2020, $760,000.
Goodrow FT and Donald D. Goodrow to Robert T. and Pamela J. Riccardi, Bedford Rd., 08/05/2020, $445,000.
Timothy M. Hey to Reed FT and Matthew Reed, Carriage Rd., 08/04/2020, $499,000.
Patricia A Halvatzes RET and Patricia A. Halvatzes to T Charles Labonville and Lindsey L. Scribner, 393 Chestnut Hill Rd., 08/04/2020, $445,000.
Michel H. and Denise M. Weed to Allison Kibler, 204 Lull Rd., 08/03/2020, $450,000.
John A. and Patricia A. Putnam to Gloria C. and Dale W. Cybulski, 34 Pheasant Ln., 08/14/2020, $569,933.
Judith and David J. Haynes to Andrew J. and Kailey J. Nowalk, Weare Rd., 08/04/2020, $345,533.
S and M Sareault RET and Steven Sareault to James W. and Shari A. Nolan, Lot 6-12-4, 08/03/2020, $528,000.
David P. and Kelley J. Corbeil to Mika Tornikoski, 08/03/2020, $351,000.
Shakey Pond Land Co to David P. and Ruby P. Kent, 08/11/2020, $225,000.
PEMBROKE
Diana L. and Robert Dion to Rebecca L. Bemis and Samuel T. Biondolillo, 13 Donna Dr., 08/13/2020, $277,000.
C Douglas Jewell to George and Michael Day, 43 Front St., 08/14/2020, $270,000.
Cory Berman to Adam Yedlin, 12 Hillcrest Ave., 08/11/2020, $168,000.
Carolyn M. Collova and Sharon Y. Wickens to Leon R. and Suzanne A. Forest, 17 Pleasant St., 08/13/2020, $313,000.
RAYMOND
Jeffrey D. and Samantha A. Oglesby to Cartus Financial Corp, Harriman Hill Rd., 08/13/2020, $430,000.
Lucy M. and Kyle A. Dipinto to Fernando Trujano, 2 Juniper Rd., 08/10/2020, $297,000.
Cartus Financial Corp to Edward E. and Lisa Bouche, 1 Lakeview Rd., 08/13/2020, $430,000.
Rachael M. Roderick to David L. and Sarah A. Bloom, Langford Rd., Lot 2-6, 08/04/2020, $420,000.
William M. Casey to Emily Bourque, 79 Langford Rd., 08/10/2020, $315,000.
Mohamad N. Alikorzani and Ellie E. Nazzaro to Troy Murphy, 15 Mildred Ave., 08/05/2020, $270,000.
Joanna R. Hansen to Christopher P. Mcmahon and Samantha L. Sawicki, Old Manchester Rd., 08/14/2020, $235,000.
Lynn M. Sage and Brian W. Shackford to Susan and Jame Sousa, Plains Rd., 08/07/2020, $330,000.
Kuffa Construction Co Inc to 5th Floor Pirouette LLC, 08/05/2020, $145,000.
WEARE
Sumrock Hldg LLC to Jeramy Menec, 25 Boisvert Rd., 08/11/2020, $235,000.
Peacock Hill Rd LLC to Charles R. and Moriah R. Fuller, 43 Chuck St. S, 08/13/2020, $425,000.
Michael Melcher to Peacock Hill Rd LLC, Colby Rd., Lot 412, 08/14/2020, $82,000.
Daniel R. Aiken to Dan Leis and Angelique Dominick, 62 Etta Ln., 08/13/2020, $327,533.
John H. Merry to Jacob E. Schofield, 21 Hemlock Dr., 08/14/2020, $255,000.
Jeffrey D. and Susannah E. Mancini to Sebastian Belanger and Samantha Goodhue, 10 Irving Dr., 08/13/2020, $317,533.
David Hadley to William W. Tomaszezuk and Audrie J. Tomaszczuk, Lakeview Ski Rd., 08/04/2020, $321,133.
C P Boisvert 2015 RET and Cullen P. Boisvert to James J. and Kristine D. Martin, Twin Bridge Rd., 08/05/2020, $225,000.
Verna Elliott 2018 FT and William H. Elliott to Sandra and Scott Martel, 08/03/2020, $95,000.
Marilyn Deans to Winter House LLC, 08/06/2020, $390,000.